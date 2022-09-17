Greek man collapses and dies in Pattaya hotel

A Greek man collapsed and died on Thursday night in a Pattaya hotel in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district. Hotel security said the man, 54 year old Konstantinos, had appeared to be drunk when he came to sit down on a couch in the lobby.

They said he had tried to get back up, but he then collapsed to the floor and died. He was lying on the floor topless. Konstantino’s body was transferred to Bang Lamung hospital, and the cause of his death is still unknown.

A few foreigners have suffered tragic and unexpected deaths in Pattaya this year. In June, a foreigner’s body was discovered floating in waters off Pattaya Beach. The man was estimated to be about 50 years old. In April, Pattaya police found a tourist dead in his rented room. This man was also estimated to be 40-60 years old.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News