Connect with us

Pattaya

Greek man collapses and dies in Pattaya hotel

Published

 on 

PHOTO: TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A Greek man collapsed and died on Thursday night in a Pattaya hotel in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district. Hotel security said the man, 54 year old Konstantinos, had appeared to be drunk when he came to sit down on a couch in the lobby.

They said he had tried to get back up, but he then collapsed to the floor and died. He was lying on the floor topless. Konstantino’s body was transferred to Bang Lamung hospital, and the cause of his death is still unknown.

A few foreigners have suffered tragic and unexpected deaths in Pattaya this year. In June, a foreigner’s body was discovered floating in waters off Pattaya Beach. The man was estimated to be about 50 years old. In April, Pattaya police found a tourist dead in his rented room. This man was also estimated to be 40-60 years old.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis News48 mins ago

Anutin on cannabis: Going backwards is not an option
Hot Property49 mins ago

Condos in Phuket offering the biggest price reduction (September 2022)
Phuket1 hour ago

Shrines preparing for Phuket’s upcoming vegetarian festival
Sponsored1 day ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket will all see new theme parks opening
Phuket2 hours ago

Hundreds of Phuket public school students receive scholarships
Krabi3 hours ago

Navy rescues foreign passengers in Krabi after yacht trip goes wrong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime4 hours ago

Thai immigration authorities arrested over alleged bribes in illegal fishing case
Election4 hours ago

Campaigns for the next election can officially begin Sep 24
Pattaya5 hours ago

Greek man collapses and dies in Pattaya hotel
Expats6 hours ago

American man falls 9 floors to his death outside Bangkok
Bangkok7 hours ago

Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
Video7 hours ago

Michelin star croissants in Thailand | Thaiger Podcast Ep.7
Thailand7 hours ago

Freezing inside a Cryo Chamber | Cryo Stay Young
Transport8 hours ago

“Sawadee Special” train from KL to Hat Yai for Malaysia Day
Pattaya8 hours ago

Kyrgyzstani woman found dead in Pattaya reported trouble with Chinese gangster
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending