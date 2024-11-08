The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2024

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is back in Bangkok for 2024, bringing with it a whirlwind of excitement for book lovers across the city. From October 31 to November 11, 2024, The Market Bangkok will transform into a literary wonderland, offering various selections of over 2 million books at up to 95% discounts. This year’s theme, ‘Last Chance to Gift the Best,’ perfectly captures the spirit of the season as shoppers seek the ideal gifts for family and friends ahead of the holidays.

A book lover’s paradise

Imagine stepping into a room brimming with books, all waiting to be discovered. This is what the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is all about. It’s not just buying books but exploring a vast selection that caters to every taste. Whether you’re into novels, non-fiction, or children’s books, you’re in for an unforgettable experience with surprises in every aisle.

Here’s everything you need to know to get the most out of the sale this year.

Event details

How to get there

Getting to The Market Bangkok is easy and straightforward. Here are the best transport options:

MRT: Take the MRT (Blue Line) to Sukhumvit Station, then transfer to the BTS Skytrain.

Take the MRT (Blue Line) to Sukhumvit Station, then transfer to the BTS Skytrain. BTS: Alight at Chit Lom Station and walk to The Market Bangkok.

Alight at Chit Lom Station and walk to The Market Bangkok. Bus: Several bus routes service the area around The Market Bangkok. Please check local listings for specific routes and schedules.

Several bus routes service the area around The Market Bangkok. Please check local listings for specific routes and schedules. Taxi/grab: Simply tell your driver you’re heading to The Market Bangkok or enter it in your app.

What to expect at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

Massive discounts

At the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, expect deals you won’t find elsewhere. With discounts of up to 95%, you’ll be able to stock up on as many genres without worrying about the price. It’s the perfect chance to grab that bestselling novel, that children’s book with gorgeous illustrations, or even a new cookbook. All for a fraction of their original price.

Huge selection of books

This year’s sale offers a truly expansive selection. Here’s a quick look at some highlights:

Fiction: Dive into worlds of contemporary bestsellers, mysteries, and timeless classics.

Dive into worlds of contemporary bestsellers, mysteries, and timeless classics. Non-fiction: Discover inspiring reads on self-help, history, science, and more.

Discover inspiring reads on self-help, history, science, and more. Children’s books: There’s a dedicated section just for kids, filled with fun stories and educational titles.

There’s a dedicated section just for kids, filled with fun stories and educational titles. Educational resources: Ideal for parents and teachers, these books offer great learning material.

Exclusive collections

Each year, Big Bad Wolf curates special collections exclusive to their events, and this year is no different. Expect to find unique titles and rare gems you won’t find in mainstream bookstores. From collectable editions to rare finds, these exclusive collections are designed to thrill both first-timers and long-time fans alike.

Book gifts for the holidays

In line with this year’s theme, ‘Last Chance to Gift the Best,’ Big Bad Wolf is making it easy to find books for everyone on your holiday gift list. Special sections will feature holiday gift recommendations to inspire your book gifting.

Tips for making the most of the sale

With thousands of books and big crowds, a little planning can make your visit even better. Here are some helpful tips:

1. Plan your list

With so many books available, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Make a list of the genres or authors you’re interested in before you arrive, so you can go straight to those sections first.

2. Bring your own tote bag

While there may be bags available on-site, it’s a good idea to bring a large, sturdy tote bag for your books. This not only makes it easier to carry them but also cuts down on waste.

3. Arrive early

The sale can get busy, especially during weekends. Arriving when doors open at 10am can give you first dibs on popular titles and help you avoid the heaviest crowds.

4. Stay hydrated

Browsing for hours can get tiring, so bring a water bottle and maybe a small snack to stay energised. There are cafes and food stalls nearby if you need a break, but it’s always good to be prepared.

5. Engage with the staff

The staff know their stuff and can point you to specific books or offer recommendations. Don’t be shy and ask away! They’re there to make your book hunt easier.

FAQs about Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2024

Where is the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2024 held? The event takes place at The Market Bangkok. What are the dates for this year’s sale? The sale runs from October 31 to November 11, 2024. Is there an entry fee? No, entry is free for all attendees. What kind of books will be available? A wide variety of genres including fiction, non-fiction, children's literature, and educational books. How can I get there? Public transport is recommended; use MRT or BTS services for easy access.

