Thailand crowned 2025 Destination of the Year by Travel + Leisure

New York City-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has recognised Thailand as the 2025 Destination of the Year. The editor-in-chief shared her love for Thailand and highlighted the charm that drew her to this enchanting country.

This marks the tenth consecutive year that Travel + Leisure announced its Destination of the Year, recognising a country that travellers simply must visit for its vibrant culture, tourism innovations, and commitment to sustainable travel.

Other countries recognised on the list include Costa Rica, Italy, and Japan, but this year’s honour goes to Thailand.

The magazine has published a special article on the best places to explore and things to do in Thailand, starting with a heartfelt introduction from Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Editor-in-Chief, Jeninne Lee-St. John, who reflected on her relationship with Thailand.

“I didn’t like Bangkok at first. I didn’t understand the chaos, the traffic, or why everything seemed hard to find. But like all great love stories, my relationship with Thailand, which deepened when I moved from Vietnam 12 years ago to work at Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, where I am now editor-in-chief, took time to blossom. Once you understand the place, it’s impossible not to fall for it.”

Alongside Thailand’s breathtaking travel destinations and unmissable dishes, Lee-St. John noted that one of the things she admires most about the country is the Thai concept of Kreng Jai which is a cultural value that means being thoughtful and considerate.

She also highlighted the contrasts in Thai society. Despite being predominantly Buddhist, the country legalises cannabis, recognises same-sex partnerships, and is welcoming to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Travel + Leisure recommended a series of articles for travellers planning to visit Thailand, grouped into categories such as Going Places, Experiences to Remember, Room Request, Dish It Out, and Find Your Way.

The full article can be accessed on the magazine’s website.

In addition to this recent accolade, Travel + Leisure named Koh Chang, an island in southern Thailand, as the second-best tropical holiday destination in the world. Part of Mu Ko Chang National Park in Trat province, Koh Chang offers not only beautiful beaches but also trekking opportunities and the chance to experience the lifestyle of Thai fishermen.