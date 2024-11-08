11.11 super shopping day Thailand 2024

The 11.11 Super Shopping Day is around the corner, and if you’re living in Thailand, you’re in for some amazing deals! This global shopping phenomenon has become one of the biggest sales events in Southeast Asia, with platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok offering the most worthwhile promotions. If you’re looking for electronics, home essentials, fashion, or even unique items you didn’t know you needed, here’s how to make the most of the 11.11 sale this year.

What to expect on 11.11

If you’re new to 11.11, it’s the annual event that started as Singles’ Day in China and has since exploded into a global shopping spree. In Thailand, major platforms prepare months in advance, offering flash sales, limited-time deals, and exclusive vouchers to attract shoppers. Here’s what each platform has in store this 11.11.

Advertisements

Shopee’s 11.11 Super Sale

Shopee is known for its user-friendly app and diverse product selection. This year’s 11.11 sale promises deals on everything from tech gadgets to Thai artisanal crafts. The platform is also big on interactive promotions like Shopee Coins rewards and mini-games that let you earn additional discounts.

Download the app on App Store and Play Store.

Special promotions to look for:

Flash sales every hour: Keep an eye on the hourly flash deals, where items like smart home devices, headphones, and kitchen appliances drop to their lowest prices.

Keep an eye on the hourly flash deals, where items like smart home devices, headphones, and kitchen appliances drop to their lowest prices. Massive discounts: Shopee is known for its flash sales and exclusive deals during the 11.11 event, with discounts reaching up to 80% on selected items.

Shopee is known for its flash sales and exclusive deals during the 11.11 event, with discounts reaching on selected items. Daily deals: Leading up to November 11, Shopee will feature daily deals that allow you to catch limited-time offers on popular products.

Leading up to November 11, Shopee will feature daily deals that allow you to catch limited-time offers on popular products. Free shipping: Many stores offer free shipping on 11.11, but watch for minimum spending requirements to take full advantage of this offer.

Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale

Lazada offers a great mix of international brands and local sellers. The 11.11 event on Lazada is famous for its massive price drops and exclusive bundles. This year, expect big promotions on electronics, home goods, and fashion items.

Download the app on App Store and Play Store.

Special promotions to look for:

Discounts up to 90%: Similar to Shopee, Lazada will feature significant price reductions on a variety of items, including electronics, fashion, beauty products, and home essentials.

Similar to Shopee, Lazada will feature significant price reductions on a variety of items, including electronics, fashion, beauty products, and home essentials. Limited-time brand deals: Lazada partners with top brands for exclusive one-day offers that are hard to find anywhere else.

Lazada partners with top brands for exclusive one-day offers that are hard to find anywhere else. Lazada bonus: This feature allows you to collect bonuses during the lead-up to 11.11 and use them as additional discounts on the day itself.

This feature allows you to collect bonuses during the lead-up to 11.11 and use them as additional discounts on the day itself. Midnight madness: The biggest deals often start at midnight and run for just a few hours, so set an alarm to not miss out on those high-demand products.

TikTok’s 11.11 Mega Sale

TikTok has recently emerged as a unique platform for shopping, combining entertainment with commerce. This 11.11, TikTok is stepping up its game with interactive livestreams, exclusive product launches, and influencer-led promotions.

Advertisements

Download the app on App Store and Play Store.

Special promotions to look for:

Live shopping events: TikTok influencers will host live shopping sessions where you can buy featured products with special discounts available only during the stream.

TikTok influencers will host live shopping sessions where you can buy featured products with special discounts available only during the stream. Up to 12% Off Coupons: TikTok Shop is distributing coupons that provide discounts of up to 12% off on various products, encouraging users to explore their offerings.

TikTok Shop is distributing coupons that provide discounts of up to 12% off on various products, encouraging users to explore their offerings. Massive discounts on popular items: Shoppers can find discounts reaching up to 90% on select items from various categories, including beauty, fashion, and electronics.

Shoppers can find discounts reaching on select items from various categories, including beauty, fashion, and electronics. Limited-time offers: TikTok Shop will feature flash sales and limited-time offers throughout the event period, creating urgency for shoppers to act quickly.

What to buy on this Mega Sale Day If you’re an expat or just travelling in Thailand, why not look for these items? Cooling powder spray: Essential for beating Thailand’s heat and humidity.

Essential for beating Thailand’s heat and humidity. Portable air purifier: Helps with air quality, especially useful during the smoky season or in urban areas.

Helps with air quality, especially useful during the smoky season or in urban areas. Reusable water bottle with filter: Staying hydrated is key, and a filter can help with safe drinking water on the go.

Staying hydrated is key, and a filter can help with safe drinking water on the go. Compact umbrella or rain poncho: A lifesaver for sudden rain showers, especially in the rainy season.

A lifesaver for sudden rain showers, especially in the rainy season. Smart plugs or smart bulbs: Convenient for setting up a smart home on a budget.

Convenient for setting up a smart home on a budget. Portable fan: Great for extra comfort on hot days, whether at home or exploring the city.

Great for extra comfort on hot days, whether at home or exploring the city. Thai herbal products: Local remedies like balm or herbal oils can be helpful for muscle pain relief, headaches, and more.

Local remedies like balm or herbal oils can be helpful for muscle pain relief, headaches, and more. High-quality rice cooker: Perfect for cooking authentic Thai rice and trying local recipes.

Perfect for cooking authentic Thai rice and trying local recipes. Thai decor items: Add a touch of local flair with handicrafts, silk, or Thai-inspired home decorations.

Add a touch of local flair with handicrafts, silk, or Thai-inspired home decorations. Comfortable furniture or cushions: Thai-style floor cushions and pillows can make your home feel cosier.

Thai-style floor cushions and pillows can make your home feel cosier. Eco-friendly products: Items like bamboo utensils or reusable bags are handy for reducing plastic use.

Items like bamboo utensils or reusable bags are handy for reducing plastic use. Waterproof phone case: Ideal for beach days or water activities around Thailand.

Ideal for beach days or water activities around Thailand. Travel-friendly kitchen gadgets: Compact gadgets like portable blenders or coffee makers can make your mornings feel like home.

Compact gadgets like portable blenders or coffee makers can make your mornings feel like home. Thai skincare products: Local skincare with natural ingredients like aloe vera and tamarind is worth exploring. Each of these items can make your day a lot easier, go get some so you can fully enjoy your travel experience in Thailand!

Tips for maximising your 11.11 your shopping experience

1. Plan your wishlist early

The best way to avoid impulse buying is to make a wishlist ahead of time. Bookmark items you’re eyeing and add them to your cart so you’re ready to check out quickly once the deals go live.

2. Set up alerts

Many apps let you set alerts for when specific deals start. This can be a game changer, especially for high-demand products that sell out fast.

3. Stack your vouchers

Most platforms allow you to stack vouchers and promo codes. Take some time to browse through available vouchers and save them to your account in advance. This can lead to major savings.

4. Check out different sellers

Before you hit ‘Buy Now’, compare prices from different sellers. Sometimes the same product is listed at different prices, and certain stores may have additional perks like longer warranties or better shipping options.

5. Be aware of delivery times

With the influx of orders, delivery times may be longer than usual. If you need an item urgently, check the estimated delivery date or look for items marked with fast shipping options.

Things you should look out for

Language barriers: If you’re not fluent in Thai, navigating the local language on these shopping platforms might be tricky. Thankfully, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok have English language options, but some descriptions may still be in Thai. Use translation apps if needed.

Local payment options: Make sure your payment method is set up correctly, whether it’s through a Thai bank account, credit card, or e-wallet. Some promotions might only be applicable when using specific payment methods like local e-wallets (e.g., TrueMoney Wallet or ShopeePay).

Special promotions for new users: If you haven’t used these platforms much, 11.11 is a great time to sign up. Many of them offer special first-time user discounts and bonus vouchers.

Shop smart and enjoy the excitement of 11.11. With so many platforms competing to offer the best deals, it’s the perfect time to grab what you need and maybe even treat yourself to something special.

FAQs about 11.11 shopping campaign

What is the 11.11 shopping campaign? The 11.11 shopping campaign, also referred to as Singles' Day, is an annual online shopping festival held on November 11, initiated by Alibaba in 2009. It has become the largest online shopping event globally, surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales volume. Why is it called Singles' Day? Singles' Day originated as a celebration for singles in China, symbolised by the date 11/11, which represents four ones. It started as an anti-Valentine's Day event but has evolved into a major shopping holiday that attracts consumers of all relationship statuses. Are there special promotions during the event? Yes, many retailers offer additional promotions such as flash sales, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and exclusive coupons that can be used during the event to maximise savings. What should I do if I encounter issues with my order? If you face any issues with your order during the 11.11 sale, it's best to contact customer service of the retailer directly through their website or app for assistance with returns, exchanges, or refunds.

Other resources on online shopping: