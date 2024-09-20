Phuket’s prison break: Drug rehab programme promises new life

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket is shaking up the prison scene with a groundbreaking initiative aimed at turning drug dealers into model citizens. The revamped Prison Scout Volunteers for Social Development programme officially launched its fourth edition, with bold ambitions to reform inmates, shape positive mindsets, and offer a way out of their criminal past.

With the Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat notably absent, Vice Governor Sattha Thongkham stepped in to lead the relaunch ceremony at Phuket Provincial Prison yesterday, September 19. Phuket Prison Director, Akom Phusri, alongside representatives from the Provincial Probation Office and the Phuket Promthep Scout Club, were on hand to support the event.

The programme, which recruits 100 participants each time, is far from a simple reform. It’s part of a larger plan spearheaded by the Department of Corrections, focusing on eight key areas of improvement. These include upgrading prison security, modernising inmate treatment systems to meet international standards, and providing education and vocational training that matches real-world job markets.

Training takes place from September 19 to 22, overseen by the Education and Mental Development Division. Inmates are taught to adhere to the Scout Oath, which instils values such as self-discipline, unity, and respect for the nation, religion, and monarchy.

“This is about preparing inmates for life outside prison.”

Crucially, the programme opens the doors for external agencies to get involved, ensuring a robust support system for inmates post-release. With a focus on rehabilitation and reintegration, it’s a powerful move to transform lives and give former criminals a fresh start, reported Phuket News.

