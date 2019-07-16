Phantom V wins Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket | The Thaiger

Events
Phantom V wins Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Yacht Club
The 2019 Multihull Solutions Regatta has been run and won after the final day of excellent racing conditions off southern Phuket.
The Stealth catamaran Phantom V with its boat builders Alan Carwardine and Roger Diggleman on board, as well as owner Andrew Hurford, won the Racing Multihull Division of the 2019 Multihull Solutions Regatta. Its four first-place finishes, while never finishing lower than third, helped Phantom V clinch the title.
Warwick Downes’ Bonza (the old Fugazi) flew around the course all regatta earning line honours on most of its races but had to settle for second overall though it did win two races during the event.
On the final day, Dan Fidock’s new Fugazi (a Bakewell White 10.5) shed its teething problems as it romped through the water like a bat out of hell earning line honours (and second overall) in race one crossing the finish line in 1:35:29 after it sailed out around Koh Bon and then Koh Loh before turning for home at the Phuket deep port safe water mark. It also won race two on the day for the Racing Multis, a three-lap windward-leeward giving the boat its first victory of the regatta.
Glyn Rowlands’ Twister 2 who featured three generations on board finished fourth and if not for a FPSA on race three might have even placed higher. Dirk Weiblen’s No Fear came last in the five-boat division but a combination of DNSs and DNFs saw it only start three of the seven races held in the Racing Multis.
The Firefly division was a Battle Royale from the get-go between arch-rivals Twin Sharks and Voodoo as only a point separated them going into the final day of racing. And fittingly, it was all decided on the last race when Twin Sharks managed to push Voodoo into fourth place with a port vs starboard incident on the downward leg of the last lap enabling Twin Sharks to move into second place in the race and grab the title.
George Eddings’ Blue Noze was in the midst of it all throughout the regatta winning one race and taking third overall. Rau Waldron’s Surf Patrol finished the regatta with a strong performance winning the last race but placed fourth overall, followed by Marc Chapus and his crew on Moto Inzi, who never really did get over their teething problems finishing last in the majority of the races.
Zam Bevan’s ShoVel won all its races in the Cruising Multihull division but its sole competitor Bill Kane’s The Sting was granted “the perseverance trophy” for its “never say die” attitude during the event.
The 2020 Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from July 10-13. Contact title sponsor Andrew de Bruin at andrew@multihullsolutions.asia if interested in chartering a multihull.
Wild animals and wild flowers – tulip season at the Khon Kaen Zoo
PHOTO: Khon Kaen Zoo
Blooming fields of colourful Siam tulips are now competing fort attention with white lions, tigers, orangutan, camels, white rhinoceros and exotic animals at the Khon Kaen Zoo. Th zoo, in Khao Suan Kwang district, has a new seasonal attraction to its collection of wild animals.
The combination of wildlife and wild flowers makes for an unbeatable tourist destination, according to the zoo deputy director Wanchai Sawasu.
This week also takes on a spiritual atmosphere at the zoo-cum-wildlife park, which is marking the start of so-called Buddhist Lent tomorrow (Wednesday). Visitors are flocking to the zoo’s Sila Mani Buddha image to offer prayers ahead of the beginning of the annual rains in the north east regions.
The religious festival lasts for seven days, with worshippers marking the Thai tradition of paying homage on the day of the week on which they were born.
Find out the day of the week you were born HERE (but come back to The Thaiger 🙂
The entry fee for foreign visitors is 150 baht, children 70 baht and includes admission to the Water Park. Entry is free for children under 120 centimetres, adults 60 or older, the disabled and monks, while students and government employees pay 50 baht.
White caps & tight racing – Day two of the Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Yacht Club
The racing multihull boats sailed two races on Sunday – the second day of racing in the annual Multihull Solutions Regatta off Chalong Bay in Phuket.
The first race was a three-lap windward-leeward in Chalong Bay and the second a longer course out to the safe water mark just before Cape Panwa.
Whitecaps and winds gusting to the mid-teens greeted sailors as they lined up for day two of the 2019 Multihull Solutions Regatta.
Andrew Hurford’s Phantom V and Warwick Downes’ Bonza flipped positions on the day with Phantom V winning race one and Bonza coming second, only to see Bonza stretch its legs flying through the water to seize race two with Phantom placing second.
Glwyn Rowlands’ Twister 2 with two third-place finishes on the day consolidated its hold on third place in the division. Dan Fidock and his crew on Fugazi are still developing their new boat, and had some good thru-the-water speed, but had a bit of trouble with their halyard locks. They sit fourth in the division with fifteen points.
Dirk Weiblen’s No Fear, unfortunately, had trouble early in race one and had to withdraw from racing for the day.
There were three races for the Fireflies on the day: the first, a three-lap windward-leeward course; the second a two-lap windward-leeward course and the third being a triangle course in Chalong Bay.
For the last five years, this division has seen a heated rivalry between John Newnham’s Twin Sharks and Hans Rahmann’s Voodoo on the water, which is only matched by the camaraderie the boats share off the water. They have reigned dominant in this division for some time and today was no different.
A rare poor drop by Twin Sharks on the leeward side of the first mark allowed Voodoo to push through and claim the first race, and from there on in it seemed as if the boats were joined at the hip with only a couple boat lengths marking the distance between the two at each rounding.
George Eddings’ Blue Nose suffered some bad luck when they preferred spinnaker went down in the third race and they dropped from first place to last quickly.
The Fireflies, which were designed by Phuketian Mar Pescott and built by Phuketian Mark Horwood have been a mainstay of the regatta since day one.
After two days of racing featuring six races with one drop, Voodoo sits atop the Firefly leaderboard with seven points with Twin Sharks only one point back with eight points. Blue Noze, Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol and Marc Chapus’ Moto Inzi follow in that order with 15, 17, and 22 points, respectively.
Zam Bevan’s Sho,Vel has won all five races in the two-boat Cruising Multihull Class as today it beat Bill Kane’s The Sting in both the windward-leeward race it sailed as well as the race around Koh Lon.
Again, kudos go out to Simon James and his crew for great course management on the water and a big thank you to Captain Brent McInnes of the Phuket Cruising Yacht Club for providing the photography boat.
Strong winds greet sailors on Day One of Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
One of the region’s most exciting sailing regattas kicked off yesterday (Saturday) off the coast of Chalong in southern Phuket. The Multihull Solutions Regatta beings together some of the fastest racing yachts in Asia.
Day one of the 12th annual Multihull Solutions Regatta was delayed for an hour due to strong shifting winds gusting to 31 knots. PRO Simon James then got the fleet underway just before 1 pm with the Racing and Ocean Multis sharing the same start, followed by the Fireflies. Some shifty manoeuvring by John Newnham’s Twin Sharks saw Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol go OSR in the Firefly division, but then it was off to the races around Koh Bon with the fluctuating weather and wind conditions causing some frustration and an eventually shortened course for the shortened multihulls.
By the time the second race got underway later in the afternoon the wind had died down to seven knots and PRO James held two more windward-leeward races, the first being three laps, the second two, which was shortened shortly before 5 pm when racing was scheduled to end for the day.
There was a minor battle within a major battle in the Racing Multihull Class – the battle of the Fugazis; Dan Fidock’s new customized catamaran vs. the old Fugazi (a Moore 37), now Bonza. It was the first race for Bonza with its new crew and the first race for the new Fugazi (a Bakewell White 10.5).
Phantom took the division on this day, with Warwick Downes’ Bonza second. Dirk Weiblen podiumed on No Fear finishing third on the day. This boat was previously known as Offline and This! Dan Fidock’s Fugazi was fourth and Twister 2 fifth.
The Firefly division was particularly competitive with multiple lead changes throughout the three races: Twin Sharks won the day, Blue Noze came second and Voodoo placed third overall, after being disqualified from the third race. Surf Patrol and Moto Inzi rounded out the class in that order.
Shovel in the Cruising Multihull Class won the day with new sails and tactical skills capturing all three races though its only other competitor in the division unexpectantly had to undergo minor repairs before race one, so had to sit that one out but joined in for the latter two races.
The regatta’s on-water team deserves a lot of credit for pulling off three races in challenging weather and wind conditions that changed dramatically throughout the day.
The principal sponsor for the sixth straight year is Andrew de Bruin and Multihull Solutions. Race day sponsors include Boat Lagoon, East Marine Asia and Octopus Electrical Services. Supporting sponsors are SEA Yachting, the Thailand Yacht Show, Asia Catamarans, Regatta’s Asia and Doyle Sails.
Original report: Phuket Yacht Club
