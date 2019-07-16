Military relinquish power as the new Thai cabinet prepares to be sworn in today | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Military relinquish power as the new Thai cabinet prepares to be sworn in today

“Thailand is now fully a democratic country with a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament whose members are elected.”

Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha has formally stepped down as the head of the NCPO military junta saying Thailand will now function as a normal democracy after five years of army rule.

Prayut’s “normal democracy” includes a loaded upper house of Senators all appointed by the Junta before they relinquished government yesterday.

The new Thai lower house of Parliament is led by the pro-Junta Palang Pracharat Party in a shaky coalition which includes 18 other members needed to rally the numbers to form government.

In a televised address last night, Prayut claimed the country’s military rule had, among many successes, fixed the problem of illegal fishing, tracked down human traffickers, been involved in the rescue of 13 football players from the Tham Luang Cave and overseen peace and growth during the five years in power.

He reiterated that the intervention in May 2014 had been necessary to restore order after six months of street protests and violent clashes.

Referring to the sweeping powers that NCPO commanded over the five years, including the controversial Article 44 which granted the Junta absolute power and absolving of responsibility, Prayut said things will now return to normal under the laws of the Thai constitutional monarchy.

“All problems will be addressed normally based on a democratic system with no use of special powers.”

According to Reuters, last week Prayut used his Article 44 powers one final time to end various restrictions on media. He also transferred civilian legal cases from military to civilian court though he controversially retained the power to allow Thai security forces to carry out searches and make arrests unchallenged.

The new government will be sworn in by His Majesty The King this afternoon. The government will face its first tests in parliament next week where the opposition parties have already foreshadowed a number of censure motions to test the new government’s majority.

Bangkok

New Thai cabinet to be sworn in Tuesday in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

New Thai cabinet to be sworn in Tuesday in Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall

The new Thai cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Bangkok near the Dusit Palace, 3 kilometres north of the Grand Palace. The announcement was made by the the Secretariat of the Cabinet over the weekend.

All 36 Cabinet appointees will travel by shuttle leaving the Phakdee Bordin Building at Government House at 5pm.

The ministers attending the swearing-in have been instructed that they can’t drive to the throne hall in their own vehicles.

They are advised to adhere to the “normal” dress code and to bring along personal and government documents relating to the official posts they will assume.

Continue Reading

Politics

Opposition’s early assault on the new Thai government

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

Opposition’s early assault on the new Thai government | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review

Seven-parties in the new parliamentary opposition are targeting July 25 in the next sitting to censure the new Thai government as well as some individual ministers.

Pheu Thai deputy leader and an opposition whip, Chavalit Vichayasuth, says that the Opposition’s debate on the government’s policy statement will be a rehearsal for the real no-confidence debate to take place in the future.

He said the Opposition was waiting for the text of the policy statement from the government, after which opposition parties will meet to study the statement in detail to find out whether it covers all the policies promised by pro-government parties during the election campaign.

In addition to the policy statement, he indicated that the Opposition will also touch on the past records of some ministers during the debate.

The Prachachart party secretary-general, Thavee Sodsong, said the opposition will target the merits of the government’s policies as well as some the ministers concerned.

Original story: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Politics

Thaksin Shinawatra starting new party called Pheu Dharma

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

Thaksin Shinawatra starting new party called Pheu Dharma | The Thaiger

Despite his self-imposed exile in 2008 and living overseas ever since, Thaksin Shinawatra’s shadow still looms large over Thai politics. And now sources claim he’s planning a comeback with a new party, all being engineered offshore, just as the fragile new Thai government starts to run the country.

Fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra is rumoured to be forming a new political party and then relinquish his ‘control’ of the Pheu Thai Party to trusted lieutenant Khunying Sudara Keyuraphan. The revelations have been leaked by a reliable Pheu Thai source. This is what we know…

• The new party, possibly nsmaed Pheu Dharma, would include veterans and new faces from Thaksin’s inner circle among its members, according to The Nation.

• Some members would be drawn from the disbanded Thai Raksachart Party, from among MPs not barred from politics by the Election Commission.

• The Pheu Dharma leader could be Sompong Amornwiwat, only recently elected to lead PTP, and would likely have Anudit Nakhonthap as secretary-general.

• Among other possible members are Thaksin’s former Cabinet ministers such as Plodprasop Surassawadi, who once headed natural resources, former finance minister Kittirat Na Ranong, and former PM’s Office minister Chusak Sirinil.

The source says Thaksin’s decision to form Pheu Dharma apparently stemmed from his fear of Pheu Thai yielding ground to the rising Future Forward Party. Thaksin is seen as sharing similar free-market and political ideology with Future Forward but does not have control over it.

Thaksin-affiliated parties have seen Future Forward gain popularity in the former strongholds in the North and Northeast, where Future Forward continues their campaigning with a view to future municipal and local administrative elections.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Trending