Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday | The Thaiger

Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday
The Thai operators of Starbucks Coffee says it will provide paper straws to customers at all stores across Thailand starting next Monday, January 6. The announcement is most likely in response to the national mood to reduce usage of single-use plastic items although the local Starbucks franchise say the announcement has been in the pipeline for the past year. Starbucks Coffee says they have a global target of eliminating plastic straws from all its stores this year.
On January 1, 75 major Thai retailers start a ban of single-use plastic bag and handing out plastic bags to customers.
Nednapa Srisamai, MD of Starbucks (Coffee) Thailand says the new paper straws are biodegradable and made from “responsibly-sourced paper” certified by the Germany-based Forest Stewardship Council.
“Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility. Therefore, Starbucks is proud to announce that we now provide an alternative to plastic straws to our customers in Thailand. To kick off the year of sustainability, we invite everyone to choose environment-friendly straws and use personal cups in order to reduce single-use plastics.”
“We’re happy to offer a 20 baht discounts every Wednesday through February 19, 2020 to customers who bring their own cups to purchase our beverages at all Starbucks stores nationwide,.”
“The new straws will be available in both standard and large sizes for drinks with jellies (OH SO Thai!) and various toppings, to ensure that customers enjoy the same coffee-drinking experience as before while at the same time, help Starbucks Thailand eliminate the more than 39 million plastic straws handed out each year.”
An attempt to “go paper” with its straws in the UK last year didn’t go so well when environmental campaigners hit out at Starbucks for introducing paper straws – a move which would normally be applauded. But Starbucks, which announced in April 2019 it would trial paper and degradable plastic straws in 54 UK branches, was selling the new paper straws individually, in plastic bags.
Starbucks has three simple everyday ways to “go green” while drinking their coffees…
1. Use personal cups – Not only does this help reduce single-use plastics, it also saves you money because Starbucks offers 20 baht discounts to customers bringing their own cups to purchase our beverages every Wednesday from today until February 19, 2020. On other days, a 10 baht discount is offered.
2. Choose paper straws – Opt for biodegradable paper straws or reusable straws that come in various colors.
3. Reduce plastic utensils – If you intend to enjoy your favorite desserts from Starbucks at home, at the office, or at schools where cutlery is available, please tell our baristas that you don’t need our takeaway utensils. Or simply dine in and enjoy our stores’ vibe and the aroma of freshly brewed coffees.
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
PHOTO: Global Retail Alliance
Latest info on the fraud at a Thai factory making lenses for the multinational eyewear conglomerate, EssilorLuxottica.
The newly merged Italian-French manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses says it was the target of a 190 million euro (6.3 billion baht) fraud at a Thai factory as an ongoing power struggle over the 2017 merger of the two European eyewear giants, Essilor – a French maker of lenses – and Luxottica from Italy.
EssilorLuxottica SA is a French-Italian vertically integrated multinational corporation based in Paris and founded on 1 October 2018 from the incorporation of the Italian Luxottica by the French Essilor. It is one of the leading groups in the design, production and marketing of ophthalmic lenses, optical equipment and prescription glasses and sunglasses. The company has more than 20 premium brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, LensCrafters, and more – Wikipedia
A spokesperson has declined to identify the location of the plant in Thailand or confirm how many people are involved in the fraud case. Subsidiary Elissor International has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
“The company is collaborating with authorities.”
The company is currently valued around 60 billion euros. Revenue for the 12 months (up to September 2019) was more than 18 billion euros.
“The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur.”
The world’s leading lens manufacturer is seeking to recover lost funds from the scandal and employees associated in the incident have been fired, according to an official statement. A spokesperson from EssilorLuxottica headquarters in Paris says it has now begun an investigation and filed complaints in Thailand and other jurisdictions.
The fraud case spotlights industry concerns about the way the company is run. Analysts say the European management of the two newly-merged companies have been clashing since the 2017 merger of Essilor, a French manufacturer of lenses for eyeglasses and sunglasses, and Luxottica of Italy. The finances for the merged entity are still managed separately with two different dinance departments and executives, and the case will likely elicit further pressure from investors for faster integration at all levels of the new company.
An analyst with Bernstein, Luca Solca says “…the sooner this is tightly integrated under one roof, the better.”
“This is one of the most egregious cases of financial malpractice in our sector.”
The company has announced that the 190 million euro loss will be treated as an adjusted item in its 2019 spreadsheets, according to their statement over the matter. EssilorLuxottica shares fell as much as 2.4% in Paris but have gained 26% over the past year before the fraud came to light.
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
EssilorLuxottica has reported a 213 million US$ (6.3 billion baht) fraud in on of its plants in Thailand. EssilorLuxottica is a French-Italian multinational corporation based in Paris with subsidiaries and manufacturers around the world.
Essilor Luxottica, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, has announced that its subsidiary Essilor International recently discovered fraudulent fund transfers in one of its plants in Thailand. Elissor has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
Essilor International says it has filed complaints in Thailand and "mobilied all available internal and external resources to put an immediate end to these fraudulent activities and implement remedial actions."
The employees of Essilor International, already known to date to be associated with the fraudulent activities have been terminated. The company also says it is carrying out comprehensive investigations and is taking all possible actions to recover the misappropriated funds "in order to mitigate the impact on the Group".
The Board says that additional internal controls have been put in place at Essilor International worldwide in order to strengthen existing security processes.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
"The financial impact is estimated to be of a maximum of Euro 190 million before insurance, pending legal actions and anticipated recovery of further funds currently frozen on various bank accounts. It will be recorded in the operating result of 2019 and will be treated as an adjusted item.
The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur."
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
The baht finished in spectacular fashion after a year as one of the world’s most stable currencies, when it reached 30.15 baht against the US$, its highest level in six years. Kasikornbank Bank is forecasting that the Thai baht could move into a range of 30-30.30 baht to the dollar this week (up to January 3).
Investors have been selling USD after US economic data showed signs of disappointments such as weaker-than-expected orders for durable goods and lower new-home sales, finishing off a patchy year in a jittery US economy. The baht was up 8% over this year after a 2018 closing price of 32.55 baht to the US$.
The Thai baht’s appreciation has been driven by the Thailand’s strong current account surplus and investor sentiment that the baht has been a ‘safe-haven’ currency. But the baht’s strength has been challenging for the local economy, driving exports down and pushing up prices for tourist spending ppower.
Thai exporters have complained that the baht’s appreciation is hurting exports: recently Japanese car manufacturers Mazda said it might have to move a part of its car making back to Japan from its Thai factories due to the impact of the strong baht.
The market will be closely watching the Bank of Thailand’s economic report for November, which is due to be released on Monday, as well as December’s inflation rate.
Meanwhile, key US economic data out this week include the US purchasing managers index, December consumer confidence index, home-purchase contracts, home price index and jobless benefits claims.
SOURCE: The Nation
