Industry Minister says he’ll countersue over farm-chemical ban U-turn | The Thaiger

Environment
Industry Minister says he’ll countersue over farm-chemical ban U-turn
PHOTO: Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, under fire over his ‘recollection’ of what happened at the meeting that reversed the ‘ban’ decision on agri-chemicals – Thai PBS World
A war of words and threatened litigation has broken out over the reversal of the ban on agri-chemicals glyphosate, paraquat and chlorpyrifos.
Thai Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit now says he’ll countersue organisations that have threatened a lawsuit against him over the U-Turn on the ban on three farm chemicals. A network of advocates for the ban is threatening to file suits against the minister and the National Hazardous Substances Committee.
Suriya says he’d have his lawyers prepare a legal response after BioThai, a network of organisations supporting the ban, announced their plan to take legal action against him.
BioThai claims reversal of the ban on the herbicide glyphosate and the delay in the bans on paraquat and pesticide chlorpyrifos are illegal. But Suriya insists the NHSC meeting he chaired last week agreed unanimously on a new resolution, reversing previous committee’s resolution to ban the three toxins from December 1 of this year. At least one member of the committee has already spoken publicly that the alleged ‘unanimous vote’ at the meeting is incorrect.
Other senior members of the NHSC committee have also challenged the Minister’s recollection of events.
Read that story HERE.
Immediately after the meeting Suriya announced that the committee would lift the ban on glyphosate and delay the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months. He says the committee’s meeting was recorded and the audio will prove it agreed on a new resolution.
He dismissed arguments that committee members must raise their hands in a show of support to make a resolution legitimate.
“I had already sought the opinions of the meeting participants, making a raising of hands unnecessary. The resolution is legal. It was already scrutinised by lawyers.”
Suriya says he reported to the PM about the need to postpone the ban, and that he had agreed with the committee’s judgement, noting that the Government cannot afford to pay compensation in case stocks of the three substances are seized and destroyed.
There are still stocks in the hands of farmers and traders, estimated to be worth up to 10 billion baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Civic groups threaten legal action over U-turn on farm-chemical ban
686 civic groups threaten to sue Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit over the U-turn on banning three agri-chemicals. Thai PBS World reports that the groups are all in favour of the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, which the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) recently agreed to ban.
And then it changed its mind.
They say they are working with a group of American lawyers who are currently engaged in a class-action lawsuit against Monsanto, the US manufacturer. With the help of those lawyers, they say they will instigate legal proceedings against Thai government minister Suriya on behalf of those affected by the agri-chemicals in question.
On November 27, Minister Suriya, as the new NHSC chairman, adopted a resolution that effectively reversed the October 22 ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos. Instead, it allows for a delay on banning paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months, while allowing the use of glyphosate in controlled circumstances and without any time limit.
Suriya maintains glyphosate is safe and is used in 161 other countries, a claim the civic groups strongly disagree with, as they say his assertion is not backed up by evidence and goes against the World Health Organisation’s position on glyphosate.
They also dispute the assertion of the NHSC that the ban would violate a World Trade Organisation agreement that requires Thailand to provide 60 days’ notice of any ban. The groups say that where there is an urgent need for a ban on health grounds, an exception can be made on advance notification.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
75 Thai brands will stop using plastic bags next year
“Bangkokians, alone, use 80 million plastic bags daily.”
Seventy-five brands and their channels under the Thai Retailers Association have announced they will stop handing out plastic bags in 2020 – a contribution to reduce the number of plastic bags used in Thailand by around 20%.
Of the 45 billion plastic bags used each year in Thailand, 18 billion, or 40%, are used by local markets and street vendors. Another 13.5 billion, 30%, are used by shops, and 30% by department stores and supermarkets. Bangkokians, alone, use 80 million plastic bags daily.
The president of the association, Worawut Oonjai said 75 brands under its umbrella signed an agreement last year to stop handing out plastic bags on the fourth day of each month.
From December 4, 2018 until August 31 this year, these shops and chains used reward points to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags. The result was a reduction of 2 billion plastic bags, a 4.6% decrease.
But talks in November with department stores, convenience stores and retailers led the association to introduce the “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, where all its members will stop providing the bags.
Worwut believes this will be moreeffective than the government’s announced plan to completely eliminate plastic bags by 2028.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Another dugong found dead on Koh Yao Noi, Phang Nga Bay
PHOTO: เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
On November 30, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, received a report about another dead dugong in Phang Nga Bay. Local people found the dugong washed up on Tha Khao Beach in Moo 5, Yao Noi Island, located between Phuket and Krabi.
The officials reported it was a male dugong and its body had been already started decaying. The skin of the dugong was already peeling off.
The body of the dugong has been removed from the beach and the veterinary team will make an autopsy today (December 1) to find out more about the cause of death.
It’s been a bad year for the Andaman region’s dugongs with many reported washed up on beaches between Satun to Phang Nga. Some high profile cases, Mariam and Jamil, caught the public’s attention after they were discovered alive washed up on Krabi beaches. Their attempted rehabilitation was captured on streaming video services and ended up bringing the plight of the region’s dugongs to a much wider audience. Sadly both Mariam and Jamil eventually died.
STORY: Newshawk Phuket
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
Thanathorn says “a storm might be coming”
HADO introduces augmented reality e-sports at SHOW DC, Bangkok
China retaliates on pro-democracy bill by imposing sanctions on US
Government extends time for payouts to storm victims
Lost in translation – Karon seafood restaurant staff chase American customer
More foreign English teachers needed to improve Thais’ English skills
New “Super Fund” to help Thais save gets green light from Government
New Bangkok clinic dedicated to fixing surgery gone wrong
Industry Minister says he’ll countersue over farm-chemical ban U-turn
No tax on Chim Shop Chai stimulus package perks
Six-Pack Surgery offers painless solution to lazy gym goers
Six Chinese tourists hurt in speedboat crash near Koh Samet
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Couple realise they’d won the lottery when driving back to hometown in the north-east
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
- Politics2 days ago
Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop
- Environment3 days ago
Tourists head to the spectacular Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani
- Environment3 days ago
Mekong River is turning blue. That’s not good.
- Crime3 days ago
Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla
- Bangkok2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi authorities passing the blame for long queues yesterday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand’s Pulse Clinic now opens in Hong Kong
- ASEAN2 days ago
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020