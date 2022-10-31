Connect with us

Environment

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted

Published

 on 

The death toll in the Philippines has risen to almost 100 after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the island nation over the weekend.

Reports say 98 people have died as a result of the storm sweeping across the Southeast Asian country.

The Philippines disaster agency reported that about half the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro because of rain-induced landslides.

Villagers in Kusiong in southern Maguindanao province thought a tidal wave was coming and ran toward higher ground. They were buried alive by the deluge. About 18 bodies, including children, have been dug out by rescuers.

The agency said 63 people were still reported missing while 69 have been recorded as injured.

Fifty-three people died in the Bangsamoro region while 22 are still missing.

Damage caused by the heavy rains and strong winds is estimated to be about US$13 million.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos is expected to fly over flood-submerged areas to inspect damage today. The Philippines leader expressed shock over the number of deaths, particularly in Maguindanao province in Bangsamoro.

Government agencies have been handing out aid and food packs to affected families.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that a new weather system, “Queenie” was spotted 815 kilometres east of Northeastern Mindanao.

It is reported to have sustained winds of 65km per hour near the centre, and gusts of up to 80km/h.

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted | News by Thaiger Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted | News by Thaiger

While Queenie gained strength, the agency said it was unlikely to directly affect the country until tomorrow. But residents of Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Bicol Region may experience light to heavy rains starting Wednesday.

PAGASA said the highest wind signal that it may raise is Wind Signal No.1.

PAGASA weather forecaster Grace Castañeda said Queenie is expected to move toward the east of Caraga, and Eastern Visayas.

Castañeda reported that the weather disturbance is “unlikely to directly affect” the country today and tomorrow, and may weaken into a low-pressure area (LPA) on Wednesday. As an LPA, it may bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the two aforementioned regions.

“Flooding and landslides are still expected because Tropical Depression Queenie may still bring heavy rains.”

Queenie is the 17th tropical cyclone in the country this year and the fifth this October.

Queenie’s arrival came shortly after the onslaught of severe tropical storm “Nalgae” which weakened into a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest report that 1.8 million Filipinos, or over 575,000 families, have been affected by Paeng which is forecast to exit PAR on Monday afternoon or evening.

The Philippines sees an average of 20 typhoons a year, with frequent landslides and floods blamed in part on the growing intensity of tropical cyclones.

The tragedy in the Philippines follows quickly on the back of the pedestrian footbridge catastrophe in India yesterday.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events25 seconds ago

Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thailand2 mins ago

Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
Crime16 mins ago

Scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Phuket18 mins ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Environment1 hour ago

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

After devastating floods, Phuket students step up to help with haircuts and repairs
Thailand3 hours ago

5 security guards on drugs arrested for robbing army residence
Tourism3 hours ago

Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Phuket3 hours ago

Chinese man and his Thai wife arrested for illegal possession of guns
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
South Korea3 hours ago

Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Thailand4 hours ago

Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damages parked cars
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Phuket5 hours ago

Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending