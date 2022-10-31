Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival

Published

 on 

Thailand’s annual Loy Krathong Festival will be even more magical than usual this year as a total lunar eclipse will grace the sky on the same day, making the moon appear brick red, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The total lunar eclipse will take place on the same day as Loy Krathong Festival on November 8, when the southern limb of the Moon passes through the centre of the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse can be observed with the naked eye throughout eastern Asia and North America.

In Thailand, the Earth’s shadow will start falling on the moon at 3.02pm and will leave the Moon at 8.56pm. Thailand’s Moon will be eclipsed for almost an hour between 5.44pm – 6.41pm, said NARIT.

At 7.49pm, the moon will shift into a partial eclipse and then a penumbral eclipse, which is when the Earth’s outer shadow falls over the Moon’s face. The eclipse will be completely over at 8.56pm.

NARIT explained that a lunar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in orbit, with the Earth in the middle. The moon appears a different colour as it passes into the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will happen just six days before ‘Apogee’ on November 14, another significant lunar event, when the Moon’s diameter will appear smaller.

The last total lunar eclipse happened on October 28, 2004, and the next won’t take place until March 14, 2025.

If skies are clear on November 8, just look at the moon in the evening to experience the eclipse.

Alternatively, the eclipse can be viewed in more detail for free at the following observatories from 6-10pm on November 8…

  • Sirindhorn Astronomical Park, Chiang Mai
  • Regional Observatory for the Public, Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Regional Observatory for the Public, Chachoengsao
  • Regional Observatory for the Public, Songkhla

Loy Krathong Festival is celebrated nationwide, but tourism officials are planning official celebrations in six provinces this year, including Bangkok, Sukhothai, Tak, Chiang Mai, Roi Et and Samut Songkhram.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events1 min ago

Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thailand3 mins ago

Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
Crime17 mins ago

Scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Phuket19 mins ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Environment1 hour ago

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

After devastating floods, Phuket students step up to help with haircuts and repairs
Thailand3 hours ago

5 security guards on drugs arrested for robbing army residence
Tourism3 hours ago

Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Phuket3 hours ago

Chinese man and his Thai wife arrested for illegal possession of guns
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
South Korea3 hours ago

Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Thailand4 hours ago

Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damages parked cars
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Phuket5 hours ago

Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending