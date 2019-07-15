Another sea turtle saved from a random trawling net in Phuket | The Thaiger

Environment
Another sea turtle saved from a random trawling net in Phuket
PHOTOS: Andaman Flying Tiger
Today (July 15), local seniors have discovered a sea turtle trapped inside an old fishing net (trawl) at Mai Khao beach along the northern west coast of Phuket. The turtle was luckily uninjured and was rescued, then released back to the ocean.
Excellent photos from Andaman Flying Tiger.
Environment
Fishermen find dead leatherback turtle on Saun Son beach, Rayong
PHOTO: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources
A group of fishermen in Rayong, eastern Thailand, found a dead leatherback turtle on Saun Son beach in Rayong province on Friday.
Department of Marine and Coastal Resources officials estimate the dead turtle was about 10 years old and 79 x123 centimetres in size. The remains were already in a bad condition with the front left foot missing, two deep cuts on its upper back and one on the head. The parallel cuts are believed have been caused by a boat’s propeller. No microchip was found in the remains.
They also discovered some jellyfish, nine plastic bag pieces and other plastic waste in its stomach. It was apparent that the animal had not been eating well for some time, possibly as a result of ingesting the plastic.
They believe the death, however, resulted from the injuries sustained from the boat propeller.
DMCR officials say they found signs of bleeding in its respiratory system and a blood clot in its left lung, which indicated that it had bled to death.
Leatherback turtles are now a protected species in Thailand, following an announcement on May 29, along with Bryde’s and Omura’s whales and the whale shark.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Environment
Visiting time to see baby dugong Mariam is now restricted
Tourists and local well-wishers are flocking to get a glimpse of ‘Mariam’. She’s become an internet hit. But that’s also caused other problems.
The high number of Thai and foreign tourists heading to Duyong Bay in Tambon Koh Libong in Kantang district, Trang, to watch officials looking after seven month old orphan dugong Mariam is prompting authorities to issue regulations to regulate their numbers.
Mariam became an internet sensation after being rescued in Krabi province on April 29 and placed under care in a dugong conservation area at Koh Libong. She became the new face of sea conservation and is helping boost public awareness on the extinction risks faced by some 300 dugongs in Thai waters.
Mariam is the first baby dugong in Thailand raised by humans in a natural environment and her activities, especially a bird’s-eye view of a volunteer cuddling Mariam in the sea, went viral.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has set up cameras for live broadcast of Mariam’s life but tourists said they would like to have a chance to see the baby dugong with their own eyes.
The high number of tourists prompted the department’s officials at the site to hold a meeting where they resolved to allow only 30 tourists at a time to enter the restricted zone to get up close and personal with the title pink mammal. Operators of group tours are now also required to inform the authorities in advance of the arrival of their tourists.
The authorities sought cooperation from operators of resorts and tuk tuk drivers to inform tourists not to make noise when they visit the site. The officials said the baby dugong has gained two kilos, going from 30 to 32kg and the authorities have extended the milk feeding period to 10 pm.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years
The Thai Bureau of Epidemiology, at the Department of Disease Control, reports that there have been 44,671 cases of dengue fever reported in the country, the highest number in five years, indicating that there have been 67.62 dengue patients in every 100,000 of the Thai population, which is 1.6 times higher than last year. The numbers take into account 2019 up to July 9.
Thai PBS reports that the disease has caused the deaths of 62 patients, with a concentration in North-eastern Thailand.
• There were 19,858 cases of dengue in the north-east, or 90.4 people in every 100,000 of the population of the North-eastern provinces, with 28 reported deaths.
• In the South there were 6,504 cases, or 69.41, in every 100,000 people with 11 fatalities.
• There have been 12,918 cases, or 57.92 in every 100,000 people, with 19 fatalities in the Central region
• There have been 5,391 cases, or 43.41 in every 100,000 people, with 4 fatalities in the North.
Most patients were aged 5-14, followed by those 15-34 years old and then birth-4 years, respectively. There were some clear commonalities in the deaths – living in communities with dengue patients, self-treatment using non-prescription medicines from local shops, not reporting to a doctor or hospital in time, or receiving NSAID and steroid injections.
The Department of Disease Control says local communities must take precautions, such as the use of mosquito nets for sleeping or resting, clearing stagnant water and using mosquito repellent. Teachers at the Ban Nong Kwoung School in Sakhon Nakhon province have even set up mosquito nets in classes to protect students.
Original story: Thai PBS
Tips for avoiding dengue fever HERE.
