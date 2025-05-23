Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has not dismissed the potential for a future coup in Thailand, urging all sides to reflect on past events to bolster democratic institutions.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the 2014 coup by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), he emphasised the need for patience and adherence to democratic processes, warning against shortcuts that could hinder democratic progress.

When questioned about the likelihood of another coup following the 2014 event, Phumtham acknowledged that no one could offer such a guarantee. Drawing from his interactions with current military leaders, he noted their modern and progressive outlook, stating that they are more attuned to global changes and the implications of wielding power.

While the possibility of a future coup seems remote at present, it cannot be entirely discounted. The minister encouraged all parties to remain committed to democratic processes, respect differing viewpoints, and uphold checks and balances.

Phumtham highlighted that Thai society is moving towards enhanced democracy as citizens increasingly value their rights and freedoms, which should help deter military coups. He stressed the importance of vigilance and understanding across all sectors to address issues in a peaceful and sustainable manner. Coups, he added, are not a solution to societal problems and do not align with democratic advancement.

The defence minister further stated that democracy requires time to develop and must not be interrupted by coups or sudden disruptions. He urged all parties involved to fully respect and adhere to democratic principles, encouraging them to use existing legal and political systems to resolve conflicts peacefully and constructively, reported Bangkok Post.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a list-MP from the People’s Party, pointed out 11 issues hindering democratic progress, including the Senate, whose election process is under investigation by the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He noted these issues are linked to the 2017 constitution.