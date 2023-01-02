Speaker predicts mass election corruption

Thailand’s House Speaker Chuan Leekpai warned that the country can expect to see mass corruption in the upcoming general election. He said on Sunday that money will be a powerful influence in this year’s election and vote-buying will be rampant.

To support his claim, Chuan points to the amount of campaigning that has been going on in the southern provinces of Thailand lately. Candidates have rallied there and focused on the region despite it having a relatively small amount of House seats to be won compared to other areas like the northwest. While their seats may be few, they are attainable, or possibly purchasable. Chuan says that economic hardship in the south has made people desperate for money and easily bought.

“In the past, money politics did not play a big role in the region. But recently, it has spread to the region while the financial standing of southern people is also changing as they experience economic hardships and earn less. I once wrote to inform Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that the earnings of people in the south, such as in Ranong and Trang, were declining at an alarming rate. When they earn less, their lives also change. Politicians have now stepped in and spent money. It costs them less money [buying votes in the south] than in other regions. That’s why several politicians are flocking to the region.”

He called for the voting public not to vote for and elect corrupt officials to the government. The Speaker cited a recent poll that Parliament conducted. Respondents said that they were concerned with the level of corruption within the Thai government. They called for measures to take action against it, the speaker said.

”When it comes to money politics, politicians will seek political gain in an unscrupulous manner. If MP candidates spend money [buying votes], where do they get it from? It is obviously from someone rich enough to give them the money. We have to campaign and tell people that if they want a decent government, they must choose decent MPs.”

The Speaker laid out the path to removing corruption, placing the responsibility on the voters.

”If they want an honest government, they must vote for honest MPs. If you voted for corrupt people, you get a corrupt government, and the problem will befall the people and the country. In the next election, we must not vote for corrupt politicians.”

That said, Chuan condemned the current government and the constitution they instituted. He says that corruption in Thailand is rising, despite the constitution’s pledge to eliminate it. The House Speaker also expressed his worry that the rampant corruption and money in politics will lead to another military coup in the near future.