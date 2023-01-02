Connect with us

Election

Speaker predicts mass election corruption

Published

 on 

PHOTO: House Speaker warns of vote-buying and corruption. (via Public Radio Tulsa)

Thailand’s House Speaker Chuan Leekpai warned that the country can expect to see mass corruption in the upcoming general election. He said on Sunday that money will be a powerful influence in this year’s election and vote-buying will be rampant.

To support his claim, Chuan points to the amount of campaigning that has been going on in the southern provinces of Thailand lately. Candidates have rallied there and focused on the region despite it having a relatively small amount of House seats to be won compared to other areas like the northwest. While their seats may be few, they are attainable, or possibly purchasable. Chuan says that economic hardship in the south has made people desperate for money and easily bought.

“In the past, money politics did not play a big role in the region. But recently, it has spread to the region while the financial standing of southern people is also changing as they experience economic hardships and earn less. I once wrote to inform Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that the earnings of people in the south, such as in Ranong and Trang, were declining at an alarming rate. When they earn less, their lives also change. Politicians have now stepped in and spent money. It costs them less money [buying votes in the south] than in other regions. That’s why several politicians are flocking to the region.”

He called for the voting public not to vote for and elect corrupt officials to the government. The Speaker cited a recent poll that Parliament conducted. Respondents said that they were concerned with the level of corruption within the Thai government. They called for measures to take action against it, the speaker said.

”When it comes to money politics, politicians will seek political gain in an unscrupulous manner. If MP candidates spend money [buying votes], where do they get it from? It is obviously from someone rich enough to give them the money. We have to campaign and tell people that if they want a decent government, they must choose decent MPs.”

The Speaker laid out the path to removing corruption, placing the responsibility on the voters.

”If they want an honest government, they must vote for honest MPs. If you voted for corrupt people, you get a corrupt government, and the problem will befall the people and the country. In the next election, we must not vote for corrupt politicians.”

That said, Chuan condemned the current government and the constitution they instituted. He says that corruption in Thailand is rising, despite the constitution’s pledge to eliminate it. The House Speaker also expressed his worry that the rampant corruption and money in politics will lead to another military coup in the near future.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
KaptainRob
2023-01-02 15:33
41 minutes ago, gazmo16 said: shame the politicians aren't as honest as the majority of the country. Maybe a few high level MP's arrested for vote rigging might work...... but I some how doubt it No one but the brown…
HolyCowCm
2023-01-02 17:21
Years ago it was 300 per person up north of CM city.  Article Quote: That said, Chuan condemned the current government and the constitution they instituted. He says that corruption in Thailand is rising, despite the constitution’s pledge to eliminate it.…
Grumpish
2023-01-02 17:22
Business as usual, then?
KaptainRob
2023-01-02 17:25
2 minutes ago, Grumpish said: Business as usual, then? Shuffling of deck chairs on the Thaitanic.
Soidog
2023-01-02 18:51
These media outlets should store these articles for future generations. They can easily republish them in 50 years time and just change the date. Perhaps they’ve already done that and this article is from the 1970’s with names and dates…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths11 mins ago

Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
World2 hours ago

Banks deny wrongdoing in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
News2 hours ago

CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Economy4 hours ago

Electric vehicles to hit the accelerator this year, says FTI
Thailand4 hours ago

5 Things You Need to know before Befriending or Dating a Thai
Economy5 hours ago

IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Election6 hours ago

Speaker predicts mass election corruption
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand’s new fighter jets still on horizon
China7 hours ago

Chinese tourists banned from entering Morocco
Politics7 hours ago

‘Calm down, PM!’ – supreme patriarch sparks Prayut rant
Thailand8 hours ago

Proposed national uniforms to make traffic police approachable
Thailand8 hours ago

Talking With Gary Butler About How ‘The Roaming Cook’ Began
Thailand8 hours ago

HTMS Sukhothai chief engineer ashore when disaster struck
Environment9 hours ago

Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
Politics9 hours ago

Deputy PM’s cunning plan to remain in power? There isn’t one
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending