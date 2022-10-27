Connect with us

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is 'unusually rich'?

image

Published

on

image

Prayat Puangjumpa, a former deputy secretary-general of the National Counter-Corruption Commission (NACC), has been charged by the commission with being unusually rich.

Unusually rich for whom? An ordinary Thai citizen? Unusually rich for someone on his salary? Unusually rich for a senior Thai law enforcer?

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards - How rich is &#39;unusually rich&#39;? | News by Thaiger

The NACC is charged with combating corruption by high-ranking government officials and politicians.

Prayat, who was fired in August, is accused of making a false declaration to conceal the origins of his loot. He has since been indicted by the Supreme Court’s criminal division for holders of political positions.

Prayat allegedly has 658 million baht (US$17 million) concealed in various financial nooks and crannies, and no watertight idea nor explanation of how it got there. For a simple public servant like Prayat, it can be tough to keep track of all your overseas assets.

It will come as shock to absolutely no one that the undeclared assets were found to be held by Prayat’s wife, Thanipa. The fragrant lady’s assets include 20,000 shares in Palm Biz Corp. worth 2 million baht (US$53,000), bank accounts in London branch containing UK£238,000 (about 10 million baht, US$276,000), and an absolutely fabulous townhouse on Kensington High Street, London, worth an estimated £4.5 million (200 million baht, US$5.3 billion). Kensington High Street is an affluent area in west London, known for its excellent shopping, as well as museums, galleries, restaurants and nightlife. Quite frankly, it’s a home of which any oligarch could be rightly proud.

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards - How rich is &#39;unusually rich&#39;? | News by Thaiger

One of many “Billionaires’ Rows” in Kensington and Chelsea where disgraced Thai officials rub shoulders with rock stars and the deposed leaders of minor republics.

It’s a common practice among Thailand’s most successful not only to occupy government positions but to make hilarious claims about their relatives earning and spending powers.

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards - How rich is &#39;unusually rich&#39;? | News by Thaiger

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon does not own many watches himself, he merely wears them as a favour for a rich friend who has more watches than wrists. The friend is also dead.

Prayat’s unexpected wealth was discovered when he declared his assets to the NACC as part of the mandatory procedures required by public servants. His asset records however attracted the commission’s investigators.

Four other state officials were also charged yesterday for having unusual wealth.

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards - How rich is &#39;unusually rich&#39;? | News by Thaiger

“Grab the brown envelope firmly with both hands, so none of the cash falls out…”

Soidog
Soidog
2022-10-27 13:29
You couldn't make it up !!
image

Trending