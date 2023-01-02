Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand’s new fighter jets still on horizon

It will be the middle of this year before Thailand’s Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) knows whether or not Washington has approved the sale of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets.

RTAF Commander-in-Chief, ACM Alongkorn Wannarot said the air force was still negotiating preparations for the purchase of the jets, but the sale has yet to be approved by Washington. The United States military is currently inspecting the areas where the F-35A fleet would be stationed.

Alongkorn said…

“If everything goes according to the plan, I expect the deal will be cleared by the middle of the year.”

The procurement is an internal matter for the air force, but Alongkorn expects the Foreign Ministry to assist in negotiations with Washington.

The fighters are part of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II series of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft. Washington only approves their sale to close allies. In the Asia Pacific region, Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea already have their shiny stock of F-35A.

Last month, Alongkorn said the Royal Thai Air Force had informed the US government that it wanted to buy F-35A aircraft to replace its ageing F-16s, which are nearing decommission, as part of the air force’s plan to modernise.

Top 10 Iconic RAAF Aircraft - 2. Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II | Air Force 100

Alongkorn said the air force is also considering the purchase of a new radar system to replace its current 10-year-old Erieye system. The Erieye is an airborne early warning and control system developed by Sweden’s Saab Electronic Defence Systems.

 

Ramanathan.P
2023-01-02 13:29
What Thailand need is a new education system to improve the knowledge and English competency of its future generation to lead the country to greater heights. It is still a big question that who is going to attack the ASEAN…
JackMeOff
2023-01-02 14:05
What country does Thailand think is a military threat?  Each F35-A purchase price for one aircraft is at least 78 million usd.  Then add in maintenance and spare parts on an annual basis. Makes as much sense as Thailand wanting…
HolyCowCm
2023-01-02 17:33
They do need replacement aircraft, but the F35 is a long shot concidering the close relationship they have with the CCP and how far the CCP would go to get this knowledge. Maybe Washington can install a kill switch that…

