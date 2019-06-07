Palang Pracharat still quibbling over portfolios in the new Thai parliament | The Thaiger

Election
Palang Pracharat still quibbling over portfolios in the new Thai parliament
Election – check. Vote for PM – check. New government sworn in – not quite yet.
There is still a reported back-room fight over cabinet portfolios between factions in the Palang Pracharat Party. Several key ministries were offered to Bhumjaithai and Democrat MPs in return for voting for Prayut Chan-o-cha as PM on Wednesday.
Now that Prayut’s been installed back behind the big desk at government house, there have been sources reporting wrangling and possible back-tracking over the promises made preceding the parliamentary vote on Wednesday.
- The Democrats were promised the agriculture, commerce and social development ministries while the Bhumjaithai were reportedly offered the Transport Ministry post.
- Palang Pracharat MPs claim that, as the leading party in the coalition, it should control key ministries to follow through on its election promises.
-
Sira Jenjaka, a Palang Pracharat MP for Bangkok, says PPRP should oversee key portfolios which handle infrastructure and transport development projects initiated by the last administration.
- PPRP list MP Somsak Thepsuthin, a leading figure of the “Sam Mitr” faction in Palang Pracharat, claims the party needs control of the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and that PM Prayut will have a final say on the matter (a notion that was flatly denied by the PPRP last week).
- Palang Pracharat MP Buddhipongse Punnakanta admits the quota of cabinet posts for coalition parties “might” change but didn’t detail any of the Cabinet position affected, including the position of agriculture minister.
- Newly elected House Speaker Chuan Leekpai, a former Democrat PM, waded into the issue yesterday saying he was sure that Palang Pracharat would honour the promises made in regards to Cabinet posts offered to the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
- Democrat leader Jurin Laksanavisit says the deal with the PPRP was singed and sealed and believes it would be honoured.
- Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charvirakul says the agreement with the PPRP remains unchanged, and insisted the party will push for its election pledges to be implemented.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Election
Palang Pracharat are warned not to renege on Thai ministry promises
Amidst rumours circulating, and media reports, that the Palang Pracharat Party may renege on some of the promises it made to secure MP votes from the Democrats and Bhumjaithai, the Democrat party leader Jurin Laksanavisit says he believes the Palang Pracharat party will keep its promises.
Thepthai Senpong MP, a key Democrat party member, is warning that the coalition government will be in big trouble if the promise is broken. He says the coalition government would “function with great difficulty” if the Palang Pracharat party does not stick to the promises it made gave to the Democrats, according to Thai PBS.
Meanwhile, Somsak Thepsutin, one of the Sam Mitr faction within Palang Pracharat, says that if one of their group isn’t offered the agriculture minister’s post (reportedly offered to the Democrats as part of the ‘deal’), the promises they made with Thai voters during the election campaign could be affected.
Somsak has already spoken of his aspirations to become the next agriculture minister, despite the portfolio being used as a political football during negotiations withe the Democrats.
But eh new leader of the Democrats, Jurin Laksanavisit insists that the issue of the quota of ministries for his MPs has already been settled. He re-iterated yesterday that Palang Pracharat would not go back on its promises to the Democrats. He added that he not been informed of any changes to their arrangements despite being aware of the media reports about the prevarication.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | The Nation
Election
“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the 40 year old Future Forward leader who was up against Prayut Chan-o-cha for the position of PM yesterday, says that the pro-democracy alliance hasn’t conceded defeat but, he says, were “robbed of their victory”.
He is vowing to work harder outside parliament to prove that to the people.
“This election is just one battle in the long journey to achieve democracy. We fiercely believe that, in the end, our day will come. Dictatorship cannot resist the winds of change, the winds of democracy. The people will cry for freedom, cry for justice.”
Thanathorn was nominated by the Pheu Thai-led alliance as their sole PM candidate for yesterday’s vote, admitted that he had little hope that both the Democrat and the Bhumjaithai parties would make the “right decision”. Without their vote the Pheu Thai alliance wouldn’t have a majority in the lower house to make a stand (even though the Senate’s votes – 250 – would have carried Prayut Chan-o-cha over the finish line anyway). As it was he only missed winning the vote in the lower house by a handful of votes.
Thai PBS reports that, despite the election defeat, the firebrand young politician pleaded with all democracy advocates not to lose hope, but to move forward with him.
“I would like to tell my brothers and sisters that this is not our end, it is just the beginning,” he said, adding that the election result was a proof that they did not work hard enough and must strive harder.
“Future Forward party would divide its work and resources into three main areas; its MPs will undertake legislative work and check the performance of the government, the party will prepare for the forthcoming local elections and strengthen the party.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Election
Thai PM Prayut thanks MPs for re-electing him to the position of prime minister
Following his re-appointment to the position of PM late last night, Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked the two houses of Parliament for voting for him.
Government spokesperson Werachon Sukondhapatipak passed on the PM’s gratitude for re-election to the position this morning.
He says the PM noted that the wining votes came from the lower house and were then combined with the Senate votes, which was the method stipulated in the constitutional charter. The spokesperson also mentioned that Prayut also expressed gratitude to the MPs who didn’t vote for him, saying that “They performed their duties well”.
“From now on, everyone should cooperate for the benefits of the country and people. Many more problems have yet to be solved. Lessons from the past should be applied to the present,” he quoted the PM as saying.
Amongst comments passed on from the PM this morning, Khun Werachon didn’t mention that the PM mentioned his prime ministerial contestant who won 244 votes in the lower house vs Prayut’s 251 votes.
Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the sole prime ministerial nominee for the anti-Junta parties, was suspended from performing his MP duties but made a speech just out the front of the parliamentary chamber yesterday sharing his vision for the country.
Meanwhile the Democrats Abhisit Vejjajiva resigned as MP yesterday morning citing his moral issue with the Democrat party joining forces with Palang Pracharat.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
Thai mother abandons newborn baby next to rubbish bins
Palang Pracharat are warned not to renege on Thai ministry promises
Laguna Phuket Marathon road closures and info
Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket
MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother’s Day in Thailand
19 year old dies after big bike accident in Kathu, Phuket
Palang Pracharat still quibbling over portfolios in the new Thai parliament
Government runs fishing-law workshop in Phuket
Nation Multimedia Group takes legal action over alleged copyright violation
Helicopters high over Halong Bay, Vietnam
Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand
“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn
Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO
Thai PM Prayut thanks MPs for re-electing him to the position of prime minister
24 year old engineering student found dead in Bangkok house
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election3 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Hot News4 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Election2 days ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Uncategorized3 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย
-
Pattaya3 days ago
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO