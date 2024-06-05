Wissanu returns to review PM’s defence in Pichit appointment case

Image from Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister Srettha Thaivisin’s newly appointed advisor Wissanu Krea-ngam faces the first challenge of scrutinising the PM’s defence in the contentious case of appointing Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister.

This role marks Wissanu’s return to Government House, where he has over three decades of experience.

Wissanu attended the Cabinet meeting yesterday, confirming his task to review the PM’s defence details in the case. His attendance marks his first meeting debut under the PM Srettha administration.

“There is nothing to be excited about. I have been working at Government House for more than 30 years.”

The Council of State and the Cabinet secretariat will provide Wissanu with a draft of the defence, which he will review before it is submitted to the Constitutional Court by June 8.

“I cannot say that he will definitely lose. I don’t see the details of the defence yet.”

Despite facing health issues, Wissanu decided to assist the government after careful consideration.

“I thought I would help the PM for a while. That should not do any harm to my health. It should not hurt the country. I am just an ordinary adviser.”

He emphasised the need for someone to address the country’s problems and help the government clarify certain issues.

Wissanu downplayed any concerns in the wake of his shift from deputy prime minister to advisor. Although he noted that the change is akin to a demotion, he insists that he does not seek fame or fortune.

He also dismissed reports of resistance from some Pheu Thai MPs due to his previous role in the Prayut Chan-o-cha government.

“I am not worried. If resistance intensifies, I will just quit.”

On May 23, the Constitutional Court accepted a petition from 40 caretaker senators seeking Srettha’s removal over Pichit’s questionable appointment.

The court instructed the PM to explain within 15 days. The same senators had previously asked the court if both the Bangkok-born Srettha and Pichit should be removed from office, reported Bangkok Post.