Thailand’s tourism seeks boost after Cabinet reshuffle cooperation

Following the recent Cabinet reshuffle, Thailand’s tourism operators are urging for enhanced cooperation among ministries and related authorities to sustain the country’s transformation into a tourism and aviation hub.

Khao San Road Business Association President Sanga Ruangwattanakul asserted that the Cabinet reshuffle would not destabilise the government, provided its key policies, particularly the 2030 Ignite Thailand vision, are sustained.

This vision strives to enhance Thailand’s standing in the tourism and aviation sectors. The reshuffle will witness the swapping of roles between the culture and tourism ministers. The Culture Minister, Sermsak Pongpanich, will assume the role of the tourism minister, replacing Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who will move to the Culture Ministry.

Sanga acknowledged that, while Pongpanich lacks specific experience in tourism, his past ministerial roles should be beneficial in his new position.

Sanga suggested that the new tourism minister should enlist tourism experts as consultants and team members.

Reacting to the sudden stepping down of Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara from the foreign minister’s role, Sanga applauded Parnpree’s significant policy contributions, such as the permanent visa exemption scheme between Thailand and China, and the extension of visa-free stays for Russian tourists.

“The new foreign minister will be expected to push forward unfinished initiatives, like discussions on visa-free entry for Thais with European nations, and fostering seamless tourism in Southeast Asia by positioning Thailand as a hub,”

Interest rates

To bolster small and medium-sized tourism operators, who contribute substantially to the tourism industry’s revenue, Sanga suggested that newly appointed Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira should collaborate closely with the Bank of Thailand to address ongoing issues, for instance, a reduction in interest rates.

The President of the Association of Chon Buri Tourism Federation, Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, echoed Sanga’s sentiments on the need for enhanced collaboration among ministries to stimulate Thailand’s economy and tourism sector, particularly between the transport, tourism, and foreign ministries.

Thanet suggested that Pattaya and Chon Buri could increase their carrying capacity by utilising U-Tapao Airport, hence, these ministries should work together to augment the number of flights and boost tourism demand.

Thanet maintained that the government should entice airlines by offering incentives such as discounts on landing fees, parking fees, or fuel surcharges, and establishing transportation from airports to city centres.

Assessing the government’s tenure so far, Thanet acknowledged that tourism operators have largely benefited from the visa exemption schemes in several countries.

However, he argued that long-term policies, including soft power measures, have yet to yield fruitful results.

Thanet concluded by emphasising the need to improve tourist safety, while facilitating travel between destinations, rather than delaying construction, as observed with Rama II Road, which has hindered tourism in Hua Hin and Cha-am, reported Bangkok Post.