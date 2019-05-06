Connect with us

Election

Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014 | The Thaiger

The junta and the government are scheduled wind back orders and announcements originally issued by the junta but which are no longer considered necessary – some of them issued back in 2014 when the Junta took control in May of that year.

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam passed on the news earlier today.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said the junta and the government had not officially met for long time and that with the Royal Coronation now over, it was a good time to hold this discussion, according to Wissanu.

They will consider the use of absolute power under Article 44 to abolish those announcements and orders, Wissanu said. In fact, a junta meeting held on April 30 already took decisions on certain issues but Deputy PM Chatchai Salikalaya asked that a fisheries-related order be revoked with some conditions. This will be reconsidered tomorrow at the Cabinet meeting.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Announcement of election results this Tuesday and Wednesday

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

May 4, 2019

By

Announcement of election results this Tuesday and Wednesday | The Thaiger

The Election Commission is, as promised, poised to announce the final election results next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s initial round of results are sure to spark off a new round of political dramas – no matter who is considered the ‘winner’ from the results. The announcements come at a time when tensions are running high over lawsuits and the uncertainty over allocation of MP seats.

The EC’s deputy secretary-general Nat Laosisavakul says the long-awaited poll results will be officially announced on two separate days. The Constitution demands that the EC endorse the constituency MPs first before proceeding to determine the number of party-list MPs each party would have, he explained.

Next Tuesday the EC will endorse the winners of at least 95 per cent of the 350 constituencies. The 150 successful party-list MPs, meanwhile, will be announced on the following day, he said.

The schedule will meet the deadline imposed by the Constitution, which stipulates the election must be completed within 150 days of the electoral laws taking effect.

But debate continues over the calculation of party-list seats. While political observers and stakeholders are protesting against the calculation method proposed to be used by the EC, the agency has stood its ground, insisting the formula has been endorsed by the original law drafters.

Claims of a contradiction between the Constitution and the MP Election law has resulted in the current controversy.

Meanwhile, post-election scrutiny continues, though the election results are set to be announced in less than a week.

The law has left room for the authority to clear these up, with the stipulation allowing the official announcement of 95 per cent of results. Re-runs of elections and recounts in embattled constituencies will take place after the announcement.

In a related development, the EC also disqualified 11 candidates from several political parties, citing they were either members of two parties or members of the party they represented for less than 90 days.

Four candidates were from Palang Rak Thai, two from Palang Chatthai and one each from Palang Puangchon Thai, Prachatham Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Chatpatta and Ruamjai Thai, according to the EC.

None of them was successful in the March 24 general election and so no re-elections were deemed necessary, but the votes gained by them would be invalidated and would not be included in the party-list seat calculation.

Announcement of election results this Tuesday and Wednesday | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Future Forward candidates deny claims of media shares, again

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

May 3, 2019

By

Future Forward candidates deny claims of media shares, again | The Thaiger

Future Forward party candidates have again denied a pro-Junta activist’s accusations that some of their members have shares in media companies. Srisuwan Chanya, describing himself as a social activist, earlier this week asked the Election Commission to take legal action against 11 candidates of the party, claiming they owned shares in media firms.

If a candidate is found guilty of the claim they could be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined 20,000-200,000 baht. Their electoral rights would also be banned for 20 years.

But a party list candidate, Karom Ponpornklang representing the 11 candidates, told reporters that he and other candidates had no stocks in any media companies. He claimed Srisuwan was politically motivated and had no evidence to back up his claims.

Karom also referred to the candidates’ request for police to take action against Srisuwan for filing false information against them. He said Srisuwan should take responsibility for the allegation and should not walk free when the complaints proved groundless.

“We submitted the police’s request to the EC to protect our rights,” he said. Srisuwan said he was not disturbed by the police complaint, saying he had enough solid evidence before he approached the EC.

The Future Forward leader, Thanathorn Juengrungruengkit, also faces the same allegations and has already met the EC panel to defend himself in a three hour meeting last Tuesday.

SOURCE: The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Election

EC reassures Thai voters the results will be announced by May 9

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 days ago

on

May 2, 2019

By

EC reassures Thai voters the results will be announced by May 9 | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Election Commission is confident that it will be able to announce official results from the March 24 general election by May 9.

This reassurance came from the commission’s chairman, Mr. Itthiporn Boonprakong.

He says official results of the election have been delayed mainly by the EC’s indecision on the method of calculating the allocation of the 150 party-list seats as there are three possible formulae for calculation due to different interpretations of the Constitution and the MP election law.

The EC referred the matter to the Constitutional Court last month, but the court declined to rule on the matter, saying that the EC is fully empowered to decide by itself.

Asked about the seat calculation, Mr. Itthiporn said that the EC had already cleared up the matter.

It was earlier reported that the EC favoured the formula which will ensure that the 27 parties which receive fewer votes than the benchmark will get one seat each. Use of this formula is opposed by the Pheu Thai party and especially the Future Forward party, which fears that the party-list seats they are supposed to get will be taken away and given to the smaller parties.

At this stage it is anticipated that results for constituency MPs will be announced on May 7 and party-list MPs on May 8.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว56 mins ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว3 days ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 days ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 days ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ6 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง | The Thaiger
ข่าว7 days ago

คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดารา1 week ago

แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก | The Thaiger
ภาคเหนือ2 weeks ago

สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
เขย่าเกาะฟิลิปปินส์ แผ่นดินไหวขนาด 6.3 ตึกไหวสะเทือน ตายแล้ว 5 ราย | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

เขย่าเกาะฟิลิปปินส์ แผ่นดินไหวขนาด 6.3 ตึกไหวสะเทือน ตายแล้ว 5 ราย
K-POP : BTS พาอัลบั้มใหม่ฉายแสงทั่วโลก พร้อมทุบสถิติใหม่รัว ๆ | The Thaiger
BTS2 weeks ago

K-POP : BTS พาอัลบั้มใหม่ฉายแสงทั่วโลก พร้อมทุบสถิติใหม่รัว ๆ

Trending