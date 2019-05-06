Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014 | The Thaiger

Election
Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014
The junta and the government are scheduled wind back orders and announcements originally issued by the junta but which are no longer considered necessary – some of them issued back in 2014 when the Junta took control in May of that year.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam passed on the news earlier today.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said the junta and the government had not officially met for long time and that with the Royal Coronation now over, it was a good time to hold this discussion, according to Wissanu.
They will consider the use of absolute power under Article 44 to abolish those announcements and orders, Wissanu said. In fact, a junta meeting held on April 30 already took decisions on certain issues but Deputy PM Chatchai Salikalaya asked that a fisheries-related order be revoked with some conditions. This will be reconsidered tomorrow at the Cabinet meeting.
Bangkok
Announcement of election results this Tuesday and Wednesday
The Election Commission is, as promised, poised to announce the final election results next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s initial round of results are sure to spark off a new round of political dramas – no matter who is considered the ‘winner’ from the results. The announcements come at a time when tensions are running high over lawsuits and the uncertainty over allocation of MP seats.
The EC’s deputy secretary-general Nat Laosisavakul says the long-awaited poll results will be officially announced on two separate days. The Constitution demands that the EC endorse the constituency MPs first before proceeding to determine the number of party-list MPs each party would have, he explained.
Next Tuesday the EC will endorse the winners of at least 95 per cent of the 350 constituencies. The 150 successful party-list MPs, meanwhile, will be announced on the following day, he said.
The schedule will meet the deadline imposed by the Constitution, which stipulates the election must be completed within 150 days of the electoral laws taking effect.
But debate continues over the calculation of party-list seats. While political observers and stakeholders are protesting against the calculation method proposed to be used by the EC, the agency has stood its ground, insisting the formula has been endorsed by the original law drafters.
Claims of a contradiction between the Constitution and the MP Election law has resulted in the current controversy.
Meanwhile, post-election scrutiny continues, though the election results are set to be announced in less than a week.
The law has left room for the authority to clear these up, with the stipulation allowing the official announcement of 95 per cent of results. Re-runs of elections and recounts in embattled constituencies will take place after the announcement.
In a related development, the EC also disqualified 11 candidates from several political parties, citing they were either members of two parties or members of the party they represented for less than 90 days.
Four candidates were from Palang Rak Thai, two from Palang Chatthai and one each from Palang Puangchon Thai, Prachatham Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Chatpatta and Ruamjai Thai, according to the EC.
None of them was successful in the March 24 general election and so no re-elections were deemed necessary, but the votes gained by them would be invalidated and would not be included in the party-list seat calculation.
Bangkok
Future Forward candidates deny claims of media shares, again
Future Forward party candidates have again denied a pro-Junta activist’s accusations that some of their members have shares in media companies. Srisuwan Chanya, describing himself as a social activist, earlier this week asked the Election Commission to take legal action against 11 candidates of the party, claiming they owned shares in media firms.
If a candidate is found guilty of the claim they could be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined 20,000-200,000 baht. Their electoral rights would also be banned for 20 years.
But a party list candidate, Karom Ponpornklang representing the 11 candidates, told reporters that he and other candidates had no stocks in any media companies. He claimed Srisuwan was politically motivated and had no evidence to back up his claims.
Karom also referred to the candidates’ request for police to take action against Srisuwan for filing false information against them. He said Srisuwan should take responsibility for the allegation and should not walk free when the complaints proved groundless.
“We submitted the police’s request to the EC to protect our rights,” he said. Srisuwan said he was not disturbed by the police complaint, saying he had enough solid evidence before he approached the EC.
The Future Forward leader, Thanathorn Juengrungruengkit, also faces the same allegations and has already met the EC panel to defend himself in a three hour meeting last Tuesday.
Election
EC reassures Thai voters the results will be announced by May 9
Thailand’s Election Commission is confident that it will be able to announce official results from the March 24 general election by May 9.
This reassurance came from the commission’s chairman, Mr. Itthiporn Boonprakong.
He says official results of the election have been delayed mainly by the EC’s indecision on the method of calculating the allocation of the 150 party-list seats as there are three possible formulae for calculation due to different interpretations of the Constitution and the MP election law.
The EC referred the matter to the Constitutional Court last month, but the court declined to rule on the matter, saying that the EC is fully empowered to decide by itself.
Asked about the seat calculation, Mr. Itthiporn said that the EC had already cleared up the matter.
It was earlier reported that the EC favoured the formula which will ensure that the 27 parties which receive fewer votes than the benchmark will get one seat each. Use of this formula is opposed by the Pheu Thai party and especially the Future Forward party, which fears that the party-list seats they are supposed to get will be taken away and given to the smaller parties.
At this stage it is anticipated that results for constituency MPs will be announced on May 7 and party-list MPs on May 8.
