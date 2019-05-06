Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach

PHOTOS: Niruj

A sea turtle has been rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach.

Tourists who were walking along the beach discovered the beached turtle. They informed beach vendors. Kusoldharm rescue workers were then contacted and headed to the scene.

The turtle was still alive but was weak and becoming dry as it has been sitting under the sun for long time. They helped to bring the turtle onto the beach and used a wet towel to cover it and keep it moist.

The turtle was 14 centimetres wide, 22 centimetres long and weighed about five kilograms. It is believed that the turtle is an Olive Ridley sea turtle.

Rescue workers took the turtle to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) at Cape Panwa where it will continue to recover under observation before being released back to the sea.

Food Scene

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket

Donna Toon

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 5, 2019

By

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Kata Rocks. A premier view and top spot to catch the nightly sunset.

The island of Phuket, with its dramatic east and west coast clifftops, means there is an abundance of ocean-facing rooftop bars and restaurants where you can enjoy a perfectly chilled beverage while taking in the beautiful scenery. There are so many great locations to catch the sunset on the island it is very difficult to choose the ten “best” (we could rattle off 20 without blinking) so apologies to other worthy contenders who might be on the list in the future.

Here is, in no particular order, our Phuket Top Ten Sunset Bars on the island of Phuket….

1 Rang Hill Restaurants 

Rang Hill is a popular hangout for locals especially and located on the north side of Phuket Town. It has stunning views over island. There are a number of restaurants and bars located on the hill offering local dishes and their most famous specialty is ice coffees. The most popular at Khao Rang Breeze Restaurant and Tunk Ka.

They call it a hill, but it’s actually only 150 metres high which is not so tall at all, however the views are amazing even at the low height. There’s also an excellent viewpoint to catch your postcard view of Phuket Town and the south of the island beyond.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

2 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort

As the name suggests 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort has uninterrupted panoramic views of Layan and Laguna. 360 is a magical spot with fairy lights in the trees, has excellent service, delicious tapas and mouth watering cocktails. It opens just in time for sunset at 5.30 pm and a place where we love to sit in the lounge chairs and take it all in. Don’t miss the ‘Bubbles and Beats’ with The Thaiger 102.75 FM’s Garry Holden there on Thursday and Saturday nights. An absolute must for any visitor or resident in Phuket.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

3 On Top at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach

An oasis in the middle of the madness in Patong, On Top is located on the 7th floor of the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. More recently it has established itself as a cool vibe for in house guests and locals, happy hours and live DJs add to the ambience not to mention the million dollar views, prior to this it was more popular for events and private parties.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

4 Escape Rooftop Bar at Novotel Phuket Karon Resort & Spa

The newest member to the rooftop bar club, Escape, at the Novotel Karon opened late in November 2017 with an extensive cocktail list, and to keep the munchies away an equally impressive tapas and antipasto selection. Open daily from 6pm Escape has a rustic feel with varying specials throughout the week, including “Double Trouble” on Tuesday (buy one get one free on selected drinks) and “Treasure Box” on a Thursday where you have keys to a lucky draw treasure box with many different prizes and deals.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

The Kee Sky Lounge

Located in the heart of Patong on the rooftop of The Kee Resort, The Sky Lounge has an enticing vibe with DJs and daily happy hours. Unlike many bars the happy hour is from 5.30pm – 8.30pm with classic cocktails as well as their signature cocktails all just 150 baht, locals beers 100 baht and house wines 150 baht. Whether your looking to dance the night away or spend a quiet romantic evening with your loved one The Kee Sky Lounge is a great place to do both.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

6 Kata Rocks

Set on the edge of the resorts stunning floating swimming pool with unparalleled views of the Andaman Sea, Kata Rocks Bar is chic in design with funky creative cocktails paired with sumptuous tapas. The impressive team of mixologists create unique and left of the middle cocktails that are not found anywhere on the island, the resort itself has its own branded Gin which features in many of the drinks list. My personal favourite is their Lycheetini which is crisp short drink made from vodka, lychee, lime juice and a dash of palm sugar, problem is I can’t just have the one! Try their non-alcoholic home-made ginger beer too.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

7 Wassa Homemade Bar

They say a picture paints a thousand words, don’t be fold by the plastic chairs and rustic tables at Wassa Homemade Bar, though ascetically underwhelming, the drinks list and to-die-for views are very impressive. Placed at the top of Phuket Hill facing perfectly West for sublime sunsets Wassa is a local hangout and also for expats in the know. Like any locally owned and operated bar the Thai menu accompanying the drinks is tasty and cheap as.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

8 Vanilla Sky at Cape Sienna

The relaunch of Vanilla Sky Bar & Gastro Pub at Cape Sienna is a welcome back to the ultra cool rooftop bar to the Phuket scene. It is positioned perfectly on the cliffs of Kamala’s Nakalay Bay to take in the stunning Phuket sunsets. With daily happy hour specials from 5-6pm, occasional guest DJ spots and delicious Gastro Pub dishes, Vanilla Sky Bar is an institution for locals, tourists and expats. With stunning sea views, creative craft cocktails, modern stylish Gastro Pub food it is a fabulous place to hang with friends, say hi to Pepe the resorts F&B Director a good guy and always up for a chat.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

9 Baba Pool / Nest at Sri Panwa

Sri Panwa Resort at the very bottom of Cape Panwa has the rare 360 degree ocean views around Phuket. The award winning Baba Pool Club and Baba Nest has lounge chairs positioned and sunken in the mirrored splash pool the colours alone during sunset are fabulous. High end cocktails matched with a high end prices, Baba is a cool hangout with friends and family but perhaps just for a special occasion.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

10 Talung Thai at Paresa Resort

Located on the ‘Millionaires Mile’ in Kamala, Talung Thai at Paresa Resort has dramatic high cliff views over the Andaman Sea with like so many West coast properties, amazing sunsets. You are welcomed to the bar with floor to ceiling wine fridges that immediately say ‘wow’, the drinks list is award winning and their mixologists have competed year on year at the Thailand best of the bests Diegeo cocktail competitions. Monthly cocktails specials and as well as the resorts signature cocktails keep you going back for more. My personal favourite is the Thai inspired ‘Chilli and Lime Caipiroska’ the perfect combination of spice and sour.

Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

May 5, 2019

By

Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut | The Thaiger

There are man reasons why Thailand is a favourite location for property buyers from Hong Kong and mainland China – the street food and great weather are just a part of the allure.

Chinese nationals spent a record 40 billion baht (US$1.25 billion) on Thai properties in 2018, according to the Bank of Thailand.

So who is buying Thailand’s condominiums? Chinese, but buyers from the US, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and Japan were also big spenders on condominiums looking at last year’s stats.

Meanwhile the Russians, up to recently being up big in the Phuket and Pattaya condo markets, has now dwindled due to the weak rouble, according to property analyst Phattarachai Taweewong from Colliers International.

“The rising popularity of Thai properties in China was such that units of condos marketed in the mainland were often sold out before the domestic sales.”

Thailand is experiencing a glut in the property market, Phattarachai said.

About 58,000 new condominium units were developed in the country in 2017, and 66,000 were built last year – compared to the usual 40,000 to 50,000 units developed annually.

Carrie Law, CEO and director of China’s biggest property website, Juwai.com, says that low prices and taxes were important factors that appealed to Chinese buyers in Thailand.

“Both Canada and Australia have declining property markets and new foreign buyer taxes. This helps drive investment away from those countries. Thailand does not impose extra taxes on foreign buyers.”

Carries says that Juwai.com received a record number of inquiries on Thai properties last year, with total sales in Thailand topping its 2018 charts for the first time. Australia and Canada have been pushed down to second and fourth place, respectively.

Foreigners are allowed to own 49 per cent of apartments in any Thai condominium project but are not permitted to own land.

In order to prevent a real estate bubble, the Bank of Thailand tightened lending policies which have made it more difficult for Thai people to buy homes, causing a slowdown in local property sales. But observers say interest from foreign buyers and Chinese investors will sustain the sector for years to come.

Read The Thaiger’s tips on buying a condo in Thailand HERE.

To check out more than 35,000 properties for sale in Thailand click HERE.

Environment

Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

May 5, 2019

By

Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread | The Thaiger

“The number of patients is expected to rise as rain has begun falling in some southern provinces.”

Residents of provinces in Thailand’s upper South are being warned that dengue could spread now that the annual monsoon rains have arrived.

Doctor Sirilak Thaicharoen, director of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s 11th Disease Control Office, said 1,165 people in seven upper Southern provinces had contracted dengue virus in 2019 resulting in one death so far. She said most of the dengue patients were children between the ages of 10 and 14, though those aged 5 to 9 years old are the second-biggest age group affected.

Nakhon Si Thammarat has the largest number of dengue patients, followed by Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani and Chumphon.

Nationwide, 12,545 people have caught the virus this year resulting in 14 deaths, she said.

Dengue is spread by mosquito bites. Between 4 to 7 days after a bite from an infected mosquito, victims develop flu-like symptoms which include a sudden high fever coming in separate waves, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint and bone pain, severe headache and a skin rash with red spots. There is no antiviral treatment available.

The main way to prevent its spread is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.

Here is The Thaiger’s much-read Top 10 ways to avoid contracting dengue.

SOURCE: The Nation

Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread | News by The Thaiger

