Forming the next Thai government – Bhumjaithai and Democrats will decide | The Thaiger

Election
Forming the next Thai government – Bhumjaithai and Democrats will decide
The result of who becomes the next government won’t come down to Palang Pracharat, Pheu Thai or even Future Forward. The horse-trading, that has been ongoing since the first results emerged after the March 24 election, has come down to some very simple maths.
The ‘swinging’ Bhumjaithai Party. Their votes will sweep either Pheu Thai or the Junta-in-civilian-clothing, Palang Pracharat, to power. They are the most likely of the ‘non committed’ parties to fall behind the anti-Junta gang although they are playing their cards very close to their chest right now.
The anti-junta bloc currently falls short of MPs required to form a government after its seat count fell from 255 to 245 under the Election Commission’s controversial party-list calculation method. But pro-democracy figures remain optimistic, as they believe not all the seats from the remaining 20 winning parties will necessarily go to Phalang Pracharat.
Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday tweeted that the pro-junta camp had only secured 138 seats in the lower house so far against the opposition bloc’s 245 seats.
The undecided faction comprising Democrat, Bhumjaithai, Chartthaipattana and Chartpattana parties now accounted for 116 MPs, he added.
“It’s the Thai people’s duty to press this faction to make a decision,” the anti-junta politician said. “The country is in your hands. Don’t let anyone destroy it.”
The group Phumtham called the undecided faction, however, is viewed as leaning towards the pro-regime camp.
Earlier in the week it was reported that the Democrats and Bhumjaithai have been offered six spots each in the Cabinet by a buoyant Palang Pracharat, following the latest announcements about Party-list seats.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed the rumours yesterday, writing on Facebook that there had been neither talks on setting up a government nor negotiations over Cabinet seats.
“Bhumjaithai is listening to the voice of the people,” Anutin wrote.
A Democrat Party source also denied having negotiated with the pro-regime bloc, saying talks could be conducted after next Wednesday when the party chooses its new leader.
Political analyst Anusorn Unno, dean of the Faculty of Sociology and Anthropology at Thammasat University says that with the dust still not settled from the election results there were still possibilities for the anti-junta camp to beat its rival to form the government.
“It’s at the negotiation stage right now,” he said.
“It is unclear how many or which parties will support the |current regime. They only have three parties now with only some 120 MPs.”
While many doubt that Bhumjaithai would join the anti-junta camp, Anusorn reckons anything is possible since party leader Anutin had said the decision had yet to be made.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Election
Election Commission’s ‘formula’ lands 27 parties in Lower House
The Election Commission has announced that a total of 26 parties have secured party-list MP seats in the new Lower House. 11 of the parties didn’t even win enough votes to be entitled to the seats under the guidelines announced before the election.
The EC deputy secretary-general Sawang Boonmee refused to explain why the junta-appointed poll authority had chosen this controversial formula to calculate party-list seats, saying only that it followed a stipulation in the organic law.
“That stipulation does not go against the Constitution,” he said.
“This is the correct formula. There are no other formulas. So, we only considered this method, unless the Constitutional Court had said otherwise.”
The EC’s decision to allocate seats to 26 parties came amid strong pressure from politicians who have constantly warned the move was unconstitutional and they may pursue legal action against the poll agency.
The anti-junta Pheu Thai Party, which won the highest number of seats from constituencies, is the only party without a party-list MP in the lower house.
The calculation of party-list MPs became a controversial point after parties said different methods might be unconstitutional as what the charter and the organic laws say differ.
However, the Constitutional Court said yesterday that the organic law only offers details of the calculation to make it possible to fill the 500 member House of Representatives and that it was not unconstitutional.
With the EC’s calculation method, as many as 27 parties will enter Parliament, and 11 of them will have just one seat each. Some of these 11 parties did not win half of the 71,065 votes required – a figure that was obtained from the initial calculation suggested by the Constitution.
This also puts the anti-junta bloc at risk of failing to muster the 250 MPs it requires to legitimately set up a government. At best, the task of forming a workable coalition is much more difficult now.
Meanwhile, the small parties that won one seat each from the party-list tended to favour the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat to help the junta continue in power.
Pheu Thai issued a statement yesterday vowing to take legal action against the EC for its calculation in favour of the pro-junta camp. The party insisted the decision was unconstitutional and hence the agency’s action should be deemed malfeasance.
Earlier, Future Forward Party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul also took to social media, pressing the EC not to exploit the court verdict as a safety guard to endorse its problematic interpretation of law.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
The Election Commission awards 27 parties with seats in the new parliament
PHOTO: The Thai PM warms up for the next round of musical chairs in the new Parliament
“Someone has moved the goal posts and changed the soccer ball to a golf ball.”
The new Thai parliament has now officially become unworkable, and that’s before anyone even sits down to take a vote.
Today the Election Commission awarded 26 political parties (that’s more than 25 and just shy of 27) party-list seats in the lower house. The most number of political parties sitting in a Thai parliament before was 11.
The commission says the winning parties range from Future Forward, who came in first place at 50 seats, to small parties like Thai Civilised (who?) and New Palangdharma (who?) who have been awarded one seat each in the new parliament.
Pheu Thai won the largest number of constituency seats but failed to win any party-list seats. So that’s a grand total of 27 political parties who will be present in the new lower house. Such a fragmented and diverse range of parties are unlikely to agree on anything.
Election
Court says party-list seat calculation is constitutional
FILE PHOTO
In news unlikely to shock anyone, the Constitutional Court has ruled unanimously that Article 128 of the MP Election Act, regarding the calculation of the 150 party-list seat allocation, is constitutional. They’ve ruled that it does not conflict with Article 91 of the Constitution.
The Charter Court’s ruling has been released in a statement which was timed to perfection before the Election Commission was set to announce the official results of the sharing of party-list seats among the parties contesting the March 24 general election.
The issue has been contentious with differing opinions especially between the Election Commission and the Pheu Thai-led coalition. Pheu Thai was saying the Election Commission would weaponise the vagueness in the Article 128 wording to make a Palang Pracharat coalition more likely.
Thai PBS reports that the court ruled that Article 128 of the MP Election Act was an extension of Article 91 of the Constitution in a way that provides more details about the calculation so that all the 150 party-list seats are allocated.
However, the court’s ruling has fallen short of clearly endorsing the EC’s formula, which ensures that smaller parties, which received fewer than the 70,000 votes for one seat, would be given at least one party-list seat.
The EC’s formula will mean that about 20 smaller parties will be allocated a seat each instead of just 16 parties which gained more than 70,000 votes. This method of calculation will eat into the seats that some of the big parties expected to get, namely Future Forward, Palang Pracharat, Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
Pheu Thai is the only party which will not be affected because it is not eligible for any party-list seat because it won more constituency seats than the party-list seats it would receive.
After being informed of the Court’s ruling, the Future Forward party submitted a petition to the EC’s Office to remind the EC that the court did not rule in favour of the EC’s formula of seat calculation. FF’s secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokul insisted that only 16 parties contesting the general election were eligible to receive party-list seats, not all the 27 parties.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Thai baht lowest since January
Forming the next Thai government – Bhumjaithai and Democrats will decide
Ultimate parties at The Bay and Beach Club, Patong
Motorbike driver dies after colliding with truck in Thalang
Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya
Eight month old baby in ‘walker’ crushed by truck in Samut Prakan
A Phitsanulok district has been declared a drought zone
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Man arrested for raising protected Red-backed Sea Eagles in Krabi
It is a great ‘responsibilty’ to print 46 million bank notes
27 deaths from Dengue fever already this year
MGallery brand partners with MontAzure in Phuket
“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach
New rugby league for northern Thailand – The Lanna Rugby Tens League
Greening Bangkok: 100,000 new trees for the city costing 30 million baht
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
Trending
-
Krabi2 days ago
Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket
-
Environment2 days ago
Maya Bay closed for at least another two years
-
Krabi3 days ago
Weather warning issued for Phuket
-
Tourism2 days ago
Chinese travellers heading to more non-Asian countries for holidays
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Grab car driver attacked, but gets the assailant to take him to hospital
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Game of Thrones, with a grande mocha latte thanks
-
Phuket22 hours ago
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
-
Food Scene22 hours ago
Where in the world is the best cuisine?