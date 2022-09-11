Connect with us

Election

2 female Thai party leaders emerge as strong PM candidates

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Two female Thai party leaders emerge as top PM candidates. (via BKK Post, Thai PBS)

While King Charles III effortlessly ascended to the throne upon the death of England’s Queen Elizabeth II this week, the path to the prime ministership in Thailand will be a bit more protracted and messy. Two women have emerged as top candidates for Prime Minister, with Thai Sang Thai Party’s Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan so far polling above Pheu Thai Party candidate and former PM’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

On Friday, Sudarat announced she’s ready to advocate for a “people’s constitution” as prime minister. The Thai Sang Thai Party selected 50 executive members and 11 deputy leaders during the same general assembly. Sudarat spoke there after being elected party leader, vowing to work for the people and call an assembly of elected officials to create a new constitution.

“We are determined to work hard to change the country for the better. From now on, Thai Sang Thai will volunteer to create better lives for all Thais. Most importantly, the people’s constitution must stipulate the harshest possible penalties against anyone who seeks to scrap the constitution.”

She is running on a platform of revising laws that restrict people’s livelihoods, battling corruption, and increasing income in Thailand. She says Thailand should emphasise its strengths at a hub for tourism, food, wellness, and logistics and regional transport.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn, daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, gave a speech yesterday in Chiang Mai saying that whenever elections are held, Pheu Thai will win. While she stopped short of announcing herself as the official candidate for prime minister, the inclusion and innovation advisory committee leader roused the crowd urging everyone to vote the party line and elect as many Pheu Thai MPs as possible.

“I am confident Pheu Thai will win the next election no matter whether it is held next month or in another six months. If our brothers and sisters want to have a better life, Pheu Thai has a policy to change lives to make them better than today. Pheu Thai will be the hope for people.”

Move Forward Party has also announced its nominee, with Pita Limjaroenra saying he is ready to create a new future and serve all Thai people as prime minister.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post 1 & 2

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Rookiescot
2022-09-11 19:46
And as soon as it looks like happening there will be another military coup.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Election4 hours ago

POLL: Northern Thais favour Sudarat for Prime Minister
Election4 hours ago

2 female Thai party leaders emerge as strong PM candidates
World5 hours ago

Hong Kong speech therapists jailed over children’s books
Sponsored2 days ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Tourism6 hours ago

Patong: 100m profits with 4am curfew for venues, Chiang Mai residents oppose it
Chon Buri6 hours ago

Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district
Transport7 hours ago

New draft act to make one joint ticket for all Bangkok transport
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Krabi8 hours ago

With Maya Bay closed to tourists, a group of dolphins shows up
Bangkok9 hours ago

Rice farmer accuses Bangkok authorities of flooding his field
Koh Samui10 hours ago

New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Central Thailand11 hours ago

Thai irrigation official transferred following Rangsit floods
Election11 hours ago

POLL: People unsatisfied with Prawit, want a special election
Thailand11 hours ago

Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa Explained
North East12 hours ago

NE Thai man kills fiancé & himself after discussing engagement ceremony
Thailand13 hours ago

Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Favipiravir found ineffective against Covid-19 & causes gout
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending