2 female Thai party leaders emerge as strong PM candidates

While King Charles III effortlessly ascended to the throne upon the death of England’s Queen Elizabeth II this week, the path to the prime ministership in Thailand will be a bit more protracted and messy. Two women have emerged as top candidates for Prime Minister, with Thai Sang Thai Party’s Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan so far polling above Pheu Thai Party candidate and former PM’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

On Friday, Sudarat announced she’s ready to advocate for a “people’s constitution” as prime minister. The Thai Sang Thai Party selected 50 executive members and 11 deputy leaders during the same general assembly. Sudarat spoke there after being elected party leader, vowing to work for the people and call an assembly of elected officials to create a new constitution.

“We are determined to work hard to change the country for the better. From now on, Thai Sang Thai will volunteer to create better lives for all Thais. Most importantly, the people’s constitution must stipulate the harshest possible penalties against anyone who seeks to scrap the constitution.”

She is running on a platform of revising laws that restrict people’s livelihoods, battling corruption, and increasing income in Thailand. She says Thailand should emphasise its strengths at a hub for tourism, food, wellness, and logistics and regional transport.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn, daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, gave a speech yesterday in Chiang Mai saying that whenever elections are held, Pheu Thai will win. While she stopped short of announcing herself as the official candidate for prime minister, the inclusion and innovation advisory committee leader roused the crowd urging everyone to vote the party line and elect as many Pheu Thai MPs as possible.

“I am confident Pheu Thai will win the next election no matter whether it is held next month or in another six months. If our brothers and sisters want to have a better life, Pheu Thai has a policy to change lives to make them better than today. Pheu Thai will be the hope for people.”

Move Forward Party has also announced its nominee, with Pita Limjaroenra saying he is ready to create a new future and serve all Thai people as prime minister.

