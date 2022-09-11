Connect with us

POLL: Northern Thais favour Sudarat for Prime Minister

PHOTO: Poll finds two female Thai party leaders top Prime Minister candidates. (via BKK Post, Thai PBS)

A recent poll in the north of Thailand showed Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan leading the polls so far after announcing her candidacy for Prime Minister this week. She lead with 23.4% of the votes by those polled, followed by the daughter of a former prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The survey was conducted by E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research of Khon Kaen University and interviewed 1,065 adults over the age of 18 throughout 20 Northeastern provinces. The goal was to interview people in the north and northeast of Thailand to get a feel for their general political positions and opinions on the current state of Thailand’s politics and economy, and of course, who should be prime minister.

The E-Saan Poll conducted the survey in order to then forward important findings in the results to political parties and state agencies in an attempt to allow the voices of those Thais in the north of the country to be heard.

Among other questions, they asked about the prime minister election race that is beginning to head up with several candidates now emerging. They also gauged respondents’ feelings about the current leading political parties as well as how they’ve been affected by the pandemic-weakened economy.

Some key results:

Who would you vote for as Prime Minister?

  • 23.4% – Khunying Sudarat, Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 21.1% – Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party
  • 20.2% – Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party
  • 12.5% – Prayut Chan-o-cha, suspended Prime Minister
  • 9.9% – Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party

What party would you vote for to solve economic problems?

  • 35.9% – Pheu Thai Party
  • 19.8% – Move Forward Party
  • 14.7% – Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 12.6% – Palang Pracharath
  • 10.7% – Bhumjaithai Party
  • 3.1% – Democrat Party
  • 1.9% – Seri Ruam Thai
  • 1.4% – other parties

What economic issues cause you stress? (More than one answer allowed)

  • 62.4% – the rising cost of living and raw materials
  • 56.9% – high energy prices
  • 42.5% – falling income, struggling to make ends meet
  • 37.1% – failure to pay monthly loan payments
  • 33.8% – unemployment
  • 32.2% – farming and agricultural losses
  • 31.9% – shortage of money or loans and other issues

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

POLL: Northern Thais favour Sudarat for Prime Minister
