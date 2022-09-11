World
Hong Kong speech therapists jailed over children’s books
Five speech therapists in Hong Kong have been accused of brainwashing children after they wrote children’s books involving sheep and wolves. The five therapists, who are all between 25-28 years old, have been sentenced to 19 months each in prison.
The books tell stories about a village of sheep trying to stop a pack of wolves from invading their home. In one book, 12 of the sheep are forced to leave the village. The court believed this was a reference to 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee the city to Taiwan as fugitives but were caught by Chinese authorities.
Judge W K Kwok said the books were meant to brainwash children to agree with the authors’ views. The therapists were sentenced for “conspiracy to print, publish, distribute, display and/or reproduce seditious publications.”
The five being sentenced are Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan, and Marco Fong.
The authors’ defenders argued that the charges were unconstitutional because they were inconsistent with their freedoms of expression protected under Hong Kong law. The authors said the books told the story of “the people’s perspective” on history.
In July, the United Nations Human Rights Committee also called on Hong Kong to repeal its sedition law, saying it was concerned about its use to limit citizens’ right to freedom of speech.
Time will tell what the recently sentenced authors’ fates will be.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
POLL: Northern Thais favour Sudarat for Prime Minister
2 female Thai party leaders emerge as strong PM candidates
Hong Kong speech therapists jailed over children’s books
Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Patong: 100m profits with 4am curfew for venues, Chiang Mai residents oppose it
Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district
New draft act to make one joint ticket for all Bangkok transport
With Maya Bay closed to tourists, a group of dolphins shows up
Rice farmer accuses Bangkok authorities of flooding his field
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Thai irrigation official transferred following Rangsit floods
POLL: People unsatisfied with Prawit, want a special election
Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa Explained
NE Thai man kills fiancé & himself after discussing engagement ceremony
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Favipiravir found ineffective against Covid-19 & causes gout
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
Young Thai woman building her career fighting sexual exploitation
Japan donates cute trains to Thailand, ready for public use next month
Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox
‘Fish sauce’ leaking through ceiling turns out to be corpse fluid in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Health3 days ago
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
-
Thailand3 days ago
Japan donates cute trains to Thailand, ready for public use next month
-
Chon Buri10 hours ago
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
-
Hot News3 days ago
Heaviest rain in two decades pushes Bangkok’s canals to the brink
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
-
Thailand3 days ago
Flood at dangerous level in Rangsit after water pumps fail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Tourists see solar phenomenon at Phanom Rung Temple