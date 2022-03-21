Connect with us

Thailand

Daughter of former PM Thaksin moves up in political career, closer to PM candidacy

Paetongtarn Shinawatra | Photo from her official Instagram

Thailand’s main opposition party is leaning closer to choosing their candidate for prime minister and reports say the daughter of the former leader Thaksin Shinawatra might run as the party’s candidate. Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn, was announced as the project leader for a Pheu Thai party campaign to draw in new members, but when asked about becoming a candidate for prime minister, she said it was too soon to say, adding that Pheu Thai has many qualified members.

Becoming the project leader was another step ahead in Paetongtarn’s career as a politician, following her role in charge of promoting innovation and increasing public engagement of all ages in the Thai Rak Thai party created by her father. She was announced as the project head of a campaign to recruit new members to Thailand’s opposition party, Pheu Thai, in Udon Thani, northeastern Thailand. She planned to increase its total number of members from 8 million to 14 million in order to win the next general election.

“The Pheu Thai Party must not only win the election but also be the core party in a new government so that party policy will be implemented,”

When asked about her possibilities of being a prime minister nominee, she stated that it was too early to discuss the matter until Parliament was disbanded. Several members of the party are able to be considered as candidates for the role.

Thaksin and his younger sister, Yingluck, are the Shinawatras’ who were both prime ministers, however, military coups forced both of them out of the role.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-21 18:42
    Give her a chance, maybe she has learnt by the mistakes of her family, has to be better than Pnut and Anut.
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-21 18:50
    4 minutes ago, palooka said: Give her a chance, maybe she has learnt by the mistakes of her family, has to be better than Pnut and Anut. That is no challenge, methinks! 8 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Excellent news. Thaksin…
    image
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-03-21 19:17
    27 minutes ago, Guest1 said: That is no challenge, methinks! Two sided sword: For HIM it was the best , to get as rich as he is now. Yes! For Thailand, it got only what was needed, to raise the…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-21 19:39
    24 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Thanks for sharing..... ..... Your opinion. You are welcome
    image
    Chaam
    2022-03-21 19:44
    Just my opinion of course but from what i saw when Thaksin was in Government at least the country was in a better place than it is now. Corruption exists in most governments no matter which country you look at,if…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

