“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank | The Thaiger

Economy
“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank
A financial analyst is sounding the warning bells saying that the Thai economy is on the verge of a recession while the baht will remain strong.
The head of capital markets research at Kasikorn Bank, Kobsidthi Silpachai, says all eyes will be on Thailand’s economic growth to see if it slows in the fourth quarter, compared to the third.
The economy expanded 2.4% year-on-year, he noted, but quarter-on-quarter growth in the third quarter was just 0.1 %.
Speaking at a seminar on Wednesday, Kobsidthi said that, had the National Economic and Social Development Council not revised downward growth in the second quarter by 0.2 percentage point, quarter-on-quarter growth would have been negativ.
“The chance of the Thai economy entering a recession next year was now 20%, up from the 15% forecast earlier.
“It is challenging for the Thai economy in the fourth quarter as we see signs of further economic weakening.”
But he believes the baht’s appreciation is expected, against the USD, to continue… to around 30.5 baht per dollar by the end of this year, 29.75 baht in mid-2020 and 29.25 baht by the end of next year.
“A relatively high current-account surplus, estimated to be $30 billion next year, will underpin the strong value of the baht.”
He believes that the ongoing trade war between the US and China will also help ensure the baht remains a safe haven for foreign investors.
“Thai exports, which are expected to contract by 2% next year, compared with estimated 1% fall this year.
The Kasikorn Research Centre has forecast economic growth next year of 2.7%, down from 2.8% in the bank’s previous projections. The Centre projects that manufacturing and employment are unlikely to expand much next year, and Thailand is also facing a labour shortage as the average age of the population rises.
“Government spending and stimulus packages can shore up the economy in the short run but cannot bring about a higher growth rate.”
“The number of foreign tourist arrivals will increase little because of the global economic slowdown. With China’s economy sluggish too, Beijing is expected to promote domestic tourism next year, resulting in a drop in Chinese visitors to Thailand.”
About the Bank of Thailand potentially lowering its benchmark interest rate, Kobsidthi believes it’s unlikely as there’s not much room to move.
“The current 1.25% rate is a historic low, and a further cut would not curb the baht’s rise.”
• Short-term bond holdings among foreigners has dropped to 50 billion from 107 billion baht, the level before the central bank imposed restrictive measures on the amount of baht that could be held.
• The outstanding maturity for short-term bonds held by foreigners is the lowest in 16 years.
• Foreign holdings of long-term bonds have also decreased to 858 billion from 879 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Thailand and Hong Kong sign five trade agreements
PHOTO: TNA.mcot.net
Thailand has signed five MoUs (memoranda of understanding) with Hong Kong, in a commitment to forge “greater economic ties between various creative, technological and development agencies” in both countries.
The Nation reports that the MoUs were signed by Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam, as they co-chaired the 1st Thailand-Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Summit, held at Government House in Bangkok yesterday.
Also in attendance were Thailand’s Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, along with the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Suwit Mesinsee, and Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.
According to The Nation report, talks were centered on joint cooperation between the two countries in the following areas:
• Trade and investment: Both parties agreed to push the trade value to exceed US$20 billion by 2020 and discussed the possibility of drawing up a Thailand-Hong Kong free trade agreement, as well as adjusting the terms of investment protection for the private sector to suit the current situation.
• Production base migration: Both parties agreed to promote cooperation among private sectors to exchange technologies, facilities and activities that enhance the efficiency of both Thai and Hong Kong entrepreneurs.
• Finance: Both parties will work together to establish a firm connection between each other’s stock and capital markets via innovative investment products, regulatory mapping and green investment.
• Innovative economy: It was noted that both Thai and Hong-Kong citizens have strong creative powers especially in cinema, advertising and design and that these need support from the government as well as adding value to create related products and services.
• Digital and technological start-up: Both parties acknowledge the importance of creating innovative and technological ecosystems and agreed to use Hong Kong Cyberport and Innospace Thailand as starting platforms to promote start-up enterprises through cooperative research and knowledge sharing.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
PHOTO: homeservicerayong.com
“Buyers must earn no more than 100,000 baht a month and be registered on the Revenue Department’s tax database.”
Thailand’s Finance Ministry spokesman Lavaron Sangsnit says that the three major housing associations are ready to support the government’s latest stimulus measures to support home purchases. There was a meeting between Ministry officials and the Housing Business Association, Thai Real Estate Organisation and Thai Condominium Association, along with 19 financial institutions, to brief them on the “Good house with down payment” campaign announced earlier this week.
To reduce the cost of buying a home, the government will offer 50,000 baht cash-back per buyer on the down payment. Buyers must earn no more than 100,000 baht a month and be registered on the Revenue Department’s tax database.
The campaign began two days ago and continues until March, 2020. Several banks have already introduced their own down-payment systems to support the campaign.
Payong Srivanich, the president of Krungthai Bank says they fully supported the ministry’s stimulus announcement for the local housing market. Meanwhile, Uttama Savanayana, the Finance Minister, suggested the Thai economy was like a sick person needing a remedy to prevent the condition getting worse.
SOURCE: The Nation
To find your perfect home, or property investment, in Thailand, go to FazWaz.com
Economy
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
Household debt in Thailand is at a record high. A survey carried out by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce shows that household debt has increased by 7.4% since this time last year and now sits at a record high of 340,000 baht.
The survey was carried out between November 11-23, canvassing 1,201 people around the country.
The Nation reports that over 88% of those surveyed confirmed they were in debt, with most saying it was due to having bought a house or car, or as a result of work-related credit card debt.
Over 59% said they were in formal debt and repaying 16,000 baht a month, with 40.8% saying they were paying back informal debt at a rate of around 5,200 baht a month.
The director of the school’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Pholwichai, says the level of household debt is a cause for concern, citing the economic slowdown, higher prices on consumer goods, and global trade conflicts as the reasons behind it.
(‘Global conflicts’ is an easy blame for just about everything in Thailand now – Ed)
Thanawat says, although many Thai citizens would like to save more money and lower their cost of living, the ongoing rise in the cost of consumer goods makes it impossible. In order to keep the economy going, Thanawat believes the government will have to introduce further stimulus packages by the middle of the first quarter of 2020.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Director of the school’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Pholwichai
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
New land tax forces land owners to evaluate their options
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
Thailand and Hong Kong sign five trade agreements
Lucky escape for Chonburi family as car bursts into flames
Elderly woman fifth person to die from ‘magic’ brew mixed with toad’s blood
Bangkok’s ‘golden era’ according to expats
Ban on used car imports comes into force in December
Two K-Pop stars sentenced to prison for sexual assault, filming it and sharing it
“The Thai economy is teetering on recession” – Kasikorn Bank
Taiwan’s Eva Air adds direct flights to Phuket from next April
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
Thai bank returns 10 million out of 13 million stolen. “Sue us for the rest”
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
First clinic to offer medical cannabis opens in central Thailand
Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
Trending
- Travel4 days ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Thailand2 days ago
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
- Bangkok1 hour ago
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
- Thailand3 days ago
All national highways in Thailand to have four lanes by 2022
- Expats2 days ago
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
- Chiang Rai1 hour ago
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
- Crime4 days ago
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
- Krabi3 days ago
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand