Taiwan’s Eva Air adds direct flights to Phuket from next April | The Thaiger

Taiwan’s Eva Air adds direct flights to Phuket from next April
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
As the tourist demographic matures and evolves, so does the airline mix landing in Phuket. Now Phuket’s direct international airlift is set to increase again with non-stop flights from Taipei, Taiwan on Eva Air.
The island’s airline traffic is already almost booked out for the next few months with Phuket International Airport officials asking airlines to add larger planes on their services to better use the available slots.
The new Eva Air services from Taipei will kick off next year on April 2, 2020, two weeks ahead of the Songkran holiday.
Three weekly flights will be the initial schedule – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The wider picture provides another international airline with Eva’s connections into North Asia and over to North America.
One route that continues to be missing from the Phuket airlift scene remains Japan, which remains a market of high value but inconvenient connections are present.
Thailand Charter Week a great success for Thai yachting industry
Organisers of the Thailand Charter Week hope to make next year’s event even bigger after this month’s successful inaugural edition at Phuket Yacht Haven. Yachts hosted familiarisation cruises around Phang Nga Bay and surrounding areas. The second edition is being held from November 14-18, 2020.
Many of the world’s most renowned brokerage houses, Asia’s leading charter companies and Thailand-based yacht service providers exhibited at the event, which was organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand was a supporting sponsor, Asia’s first international charter show for industry professionals.
Showcasing 21 charter yachts to attending brokers from all around the world, the event started with a lively opening ceremony and was followed by two days of inspections by brokers. The last three days featured ‘fam’ cruises aboard participating yachts to charter destinations around Phuket.
With several boats unable to exhibit due to a limit on space and numbers, Mathew Na Nagara, Chairman of TYBA, believes the second edition could grow with more space for yachts and word-of-mouth recommendation from exhibitors and attending brokers.
Mathew Na Nagara, Chairman of TYBA, hopes that the event will become a regular and important part of the yachting calendar in Southeast Asia.
“We’re happy with the general format, the line-up of yachts and exhibiting charter companies, and the wide range of attending brokers from around the world.”
“Phuket Yacht Haven and the fam trips showed the appeal of charter holidays in and around Thailand, so we were delighted the Tourism Authority of Thailand was among our sponsors. We’re now helping develop connections made during the week and looking to get more space for exhibiting yachts next year, so we can make the second edition even better.”
Camper & Nicholsons, Fraser, Northrop & Johnson and Ocean Independence were among the international brokerage houses exhibiting charter yachts at the event, respectively showcasing the 41m Ocean Emerald, 31.6m sailing yacht Silverlining, 31.5m Aveline and 29.5m Mia Kai. Northrop & Johnson also exhibited the 26.4m Sunseeker Maxxx, while the 32.2m Demarest was among 10 superyachts longer than 24m (79ft).
Simpson Marine, Asia’s largest yacht dealer, exhibited two Lagoon sailing catamarans, the 52F Blue Moon and 620 Jyohana, while The Moorings, one of the world’s largest charter companies, displayed a Moorings 4800 sailing cat.
Indonesia-headquartered Yacht Sourcing, which recently opened its Thailand office, displayed the 29.5m Lady Eileen II, the 27.4m wooden motor yacht Maha Bhetra and the Azimut 80 Mirage.
And Thailand-based Asia Yacht Agency exhibited the Princess 60 Mayavee and Princess 56 Shard 2, YCN (Yacht Charter Network) Asia represented the Riva 70 Aria Blue, Boat in the Bay showcased the Princess S65 Kati, Asia Marine presented the Azimut 55 Pillars Spirit and Derani Yachts displayed the DeFever 49Sea Princess.
Phuket tollway and tunnel project, linking Kathu and Patong, awaiting approval
PHOTOS: Phuket People’s Voice
Phuket’s first ever tolled highway, to be built linking Kathu to Patong route, is awaiting approval from the government’s committee on public-private partnership. This will be the first ever tolled highway in Thailand that also allows motorcycles.
The infamous, and much-discussed, Patong Tunnel, and accompanying link roads, has been a slow-burn story over the past two decades, popping up with a new twist each year. Each time there is another round of studies, negotiations, plans and maps released to the media… then nothing.
This latest proposal would mean that the new highway, and access to the Patong Hill tunnel, would be tolled. The route is also a variation from the proposal in the past.
The Director of Expressway Authority of Thailand, or EXAT, says he will visit Phuket to follow up with the progress on the Kathu-Patong highway, a 4 kilometre long highway with a budget of 14 billion baht. He will also meet and talk to locals about the process to expropriate lands for the project in order to make the least impact on them.
The project is now waiting for the approval from the government committee overseeing public/private partnership funding for the project.
After the PPP’s approval, the papers will be filed to cabinet for final budget approval. Meanwhile, the EXAT is issuing a royal decree zoning the land planned for expropriation in Patong and Kathu. They’ve already sent officials from the land office to discuss with the local authorities to use the public land and try to avoid private land as much as possible.
The local authorities are being largely positive as the highway will provide a lot of benefits to Phuket, taking a lot of traffic from side roads and linking two of the busiest areas in the island.
Some areas fall under national park zoning and officials are discussing with the forestry department about taking over a small portion of this land to avoid disturbing local communities along the proposed route. The route would take the traffic in a different direction than the current route across Patong Hill and along Phra Phuket Kaen Road, instead going through the mountain south of the current Patong Hill Road and through current forest areas to relink with the By-Pass Road.
Local land agreements will be made soon before filing to the Ministry of Transport, then to the cabinet.
Phuket People’s Voice reports that the current schedule is to start building the highway next year, to be ready in 2021. But proposed start dates have come and gone many times in the past.
The project’s starting point connects with Phra Metta Road in Patong, passes over Pisit Koranee Road, all the way to the mountain (Patong Hill) for 0.9 km, then there is a tunnel (the tunnel!!!!!) through the mountain for 1.85 kilometres followed by a highway for 1.23 kilometres, that finishes in Kathu connecting with highway route 4029.
There will be 6 lanes, 3 lanes on each side. The left lane will be constructed as social motorcycle lane. This is the initiative from local authorities to allow motorcyclists on the highway to solve traffic problem and reduce accidents on the current route 4029 which connects Phuket town, Kathu and Patong.
This highway is also expected to be an evacuation route in case of urgent evacuations.
The construction of a tunnel between Patong and Kathu has been a talking point for two decades.
SOURCE: เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice
Soi Dog reaches new milestone – neutering 100,000 animals in one year
“The day we see no suffering of stray animals on the streets and the eradication of rabies in Thailand.”
That’s the long-term goals of the Soi Dog Foundation. The non-profit organisation has made great strides towards these so far in 2019 by surpassing 100,000 stray dog and cat sterilisations in a calendar year for the first time in its history, an impressive increase on 53% compared to the same period last year.
This has led to the neutering and vaccinating of more stray animals here in Thailand than any other organisation in the world are currently achieving, with the total number of sterilised dogs and cats standing at 370,000 since the foundation’s inception in 2003.
The work of the Foundation, led by Phuket’s John Dalley, has made a remarkable change to the welfare of street dogs, especially on the island of Phuket where they’ve been operating for 16 years, in a ‘closed system’ environment. The Foundation’s work in Bangkok is also starting to reap rewards with neutered dogs returning to the street but unable to produce more unwanted puppies.
The same applies with the soi cats.
The sharp rise in numbers is a result of additional mobile clinic teams in Bangkok, where Soi Dog is expanding, and now consists of six teams moving around greater Bangkok – progressing faster and more efficiently than ever before.
Soi Dog has also achieved more than 5,000 spay and neuter procedures in one month in Bangkok for the first time ever. The foundation is determined to keep on working to raise the number and is planning the introduction of more mobile teams in Bangkok in the near future, subject to local and international financial support from donors and animal lovers who share the vision to reduce the number of unwanted and abandoned animals on the streets of Thailand.
To contact the Soi Dog Foundation, or visit their main centre in Mai Khao, Phuket, go to their website HERE.
