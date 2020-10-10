Chiang Mai’s economic losses to reach 100 billion baht due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is delighted to announce that Thailand has ranked #7 in a ranking of the Top 20 Countries in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards 2020. Some of Thailand’s most popular locations also scored well in the prestigious listing. Italy, Sri Lanka and Portugal scored the top 3 positions in the prestigious listing.

Chiang Mai was placed 2nd on the Top 10 Best Small Cities, and Ko Phangan was rated 3rd on the Top 5 Best Islands in Asia.

Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 come at a time when much of the world has stopped travelling. For Thailand, the confidence of Condé Nast readers can do little to help its tourism industry with the borders all but closed except for a handful of high-spend travellers.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said that they are always proud to see Thailand on this list, “but in this challenging year when the Covid-19 restrictions are affecting international travel”.

“We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the readers of Condé Nast Traveller as well as travellers from across the globe for their confidence in Thailand. When all difficulties from the Covid-19 pandemic have improved, Thailand will certainly be more than ready to welcome international tourists once again.”

According to Condé Nast Traveller, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 represent the first time that voters made their picks when almost no one was travelling. It said the names in this year’s edition were the ones that brought voters comfort, that they still connected with long afterward and got them through the months without travel.

“These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances. So while it is always an honour to be on this list, in this strangest of years, it is a special honour, indeed. Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favourites or places they know have brought joy to others.”

Chiang Mai scored a deserved 2nd place in the Top 10 Best Small Cities in the world. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, scored the top spot in that category.

Here is the list of the Top 20 countries as voted by Condé Nast readers…

Italy 94.05 Sri Lanka 93.96 Portugal 93.39 Japan 93.35 Greece 93.32 Indonesia 92.98 Thailand 92.62 South Africa 92.20 Vietnam 92.12 Mexico 91.93 Ireland 91.50 Bhutan 91.11 Jamaica 91.04 Peru 90.88 Malaysia 90.86 Colombia 90.84 Israel 90.71 Turkey 90.57 New Zealand 90.53 India 90.29