Chiang Mai’s economic losses to reach 100 billion baht due to Covid-19 pandemic
Chiang Mai’s economic losses are estimated to reach 100 billion baht after Covid-19 ravaged the city’s tourism industry. The Bangkok Post reports that Varodom Pitakanonda, the president of The Chiang Mai Chamber of Commerce, says the city’s revenue from tourists “contracted severely this year due to the coronavirus”.
“Now, we are pinning our hopes on government stimulus packages to salvage the ailing economy. Spending dropped in all categories of products, especially in the service, commodities and automobiles sectors, with tourism being to slowest to begin to recover.”
The northern city’s tourism industry has been battered by border closures and travel bans. Once a favourite for Chinese travellers, the lack of tourists has heavily impacted all businesses downstream in the tourism industry.
Varodom says the One University, One Tambon project would help cut unemployment among workers and recent university graduates as well as several measures being implemented to help the economy from now until 2021. Such measures include attracting more domestic tourists to the area and neighbouring provinces as well as long-stay medical tourists to the city’s international-standard hospitals to develop Chiang Mai into a “medicopolis.” Another avenue that could bring in more revenue would see the city offering Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) facilities to welcome back foreign tourists with a Special Tourist Visa.
However, delays and first phase procedures could further hamper the already limited number of tourists entering under the special visa as current restrictions only allow 400 tourists per day. Further muddying the outlook is the debt-trodden airline industry which is seeing almost 5 million jobs threatened, according to the Air Transport Action Group.
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
Police are investigating the death of an 85 year old American man who appeared to have fallen out a window of his 7th floor condominium. Officers say they do not suspect foul play and there are no signs of struggle. The man’s wife speculates that her husband may have fainted while cleaning the glass.
Jerry Harris Bunker has lived in Thailand for 10 years and was married to 33 year old Thai woman Praweena Naphom Bunker. Praweena says her husband was good natured and healthy.
Praweena was working in their art studio in a renovated room next door when her husband allegedly fell. Neighbours found Jerry’s body in the back of the complex.
Police say a window was open and the man’s glasses were on a table nearby. They say the man suffered a major head injury from the fall which caused his death.
The man’s body was taken to the Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for an autopsy. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is delighted to announce that Thailand has ranked #7 in a ranking of the Top 20 Countries in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards 2020. Some of Thailand’s most popular locations also scored well in the prestigious listing. Italy, Sri Lanka and Portugal scored the top 3 positions in the prestigious listing.
Chiang Mai was placed 2nd on the Top 10 Best Small Cities, and Ko Phangan was rated 3rd on the Top 5 Best Islands in Asia.
Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 come at a time when much of the world has stopped travelling. For Thailand, the confidence of Condé Nast readers can do little to help its tourism industry with the borders all but closed except for a handful of high-spend travellers.
Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said that they are always proud to see Thailand on this list, “but in this challenging year when the Covid-19 restrictions are affecting international travel”.
“We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the readers of Condé Nast Traveller as well as travellers from across the globe for their confidence in Thailand. When all difficulties from the Covid-19 pandemic have improved, Thailand will certainly be more than ready to welcome international tourists once again.”
According to Condé Nast Traveller, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 represent the first time that voters made their picks when almost no one was travelling. It said the names in this year’s edition were the ones that brought voters comfort, that they still connected with long afterward and got them through the months without travel.
“These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances. So while it is always an honour to be on this list, in this strangest of years, it is a special honour, indeed. Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favourites or places they know have brought joy to others.”
Chiang Mai scored a deserved 2nd place in the Top 10 Best Small Cities in the world.
Here is the list of the Top 20 countries as voted by Condé Nast readers…
- Italy 94.05
- Sri Lanka 93.96
- Portugal 93.39
- Japan 93.35
- Greece 93.32
- Indonesia 92.98
- Thailand 92.62
- South Africa 92.20
- Vietnam 92.12
- Mexico 91.93
- Ireland 91.50
- Bhutan 91.11
- Jamaica 91.04
- Peru 90.88
- Malaysia 90.86
- Colombia 90.84
- Israel 90.71
- Turkey 90.57
- New Zealand 90.53
- India 90.29
Chiang Mai sets rules for this year’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival
Sky lanterns released during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival will be banned for certain hours during the holiday from October 31 to November 1, which also coincides with Loy Krathong. The lanterns will only be allowed to be released at certain times to prevent potential damage caused by the lanterns, according to deputy governor Rathapol Naradisorn.
Lanterns are allowed to be released from 7pm to 1am on October 31 and 7pm to 1am on November 1. Hot air balloons can be flown from 10am to noon on October 31. Those who break the time restrictions could face up to 3 years in jail and a fine up to 60,000 baht.
Last year, 8,600 lanterns were allowed to be released from approved companies and administrative offices. This year, organisers must get permission from district chiefs at least 15 days before the festival.
patty
October 10, 2020 at 10:56 am
The headline should read – Chiang Mai losses to reach 100 billion THB due to the stupid government
JJ
October 10, 2020 at 11:20 am
No shit
Toby Andrews
October 10, 2020 at 11:01 am
Oops 100 billion baht lost.
And Cond Nast declared Chang Mai the number two best small cities of the world.
I cannot understand that. At certain times of the year it is dangerous to breath in Chang Mai.
The smog is so bad.
An expat and wife went up there for three months and then returned to Pattaya. Apparently it was cheaper but too boring.
I have been there four times. I was not impressed. I would not go back.
Anyone been there?
Don R
October 10, 2020 at 1:39 pm
Yes, I lived there for a year in 2010. I didn’t really care for it. As I recall the air quality is the worst in the world in March/April, around the time they start burning fields in Myanmar.
I’d recommend Krabi. Air quality there is quite good. Had one of the best times of my life there, and I don’t mean to say I went out partying every night. I mostly just laid back and relaxed, enjoyed the scenery.