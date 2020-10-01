The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1 | The Thaiger

The Thai Government Gazette has officially recorded that long-stay tourists would now be allowed to come back to Thailand. The Cabinet approved the measure based on CCSA recommendation on September 15. Some people have already made early enquiries for the new Special Tourist Visa, or STV, which can be officially processed.

Whilst the official announcement is the start of Thailand’s tourism reboot, the government has announced they are only expecting some 1,200 tourist per month under the new scheme, a tiny fraction of the tourist numbers that used to flock to Thailand pre-Covid

Foreigners applying for a Special Tourist Visa should…

• Be a foreigner from a low-risk country wishing to stay for months in the kingdom under Public Health Ministry regulations.

• Accept compliance of preventive measures as prescribed by the government, including submitting to alternative state quarantine in appointed hospitals/hotels for not less than 14 days.

• Provide evidence of a place to stay during the long visit.

• Show proof of payment for hotel accommodation or admittance to hospitals chosen as alternative state quarantine facilities.

At this stage the definition of ‘low risk’ country remains open for interpretation and will change over time. As in the past, we’d urge anyone wishing to apply for the STV to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or a consulate in your home country before making any bookings or paying money for agents or other services.

People applying for the STV will need to provide ONE of the following as evidence…

• Proof of payment for hotel or accommodation to be used after discharge from quarantine.

• Copy of a condominium title deed owned by the visitor or a family member.

• Evidence of renting accommodation – condominium or house.

• Evidence of payment for the purchase or lease of a condominium-type residence that foreigners can legally buy or lease.

“Proof of health and accident insurance policy, which should cover the entire period of stay in Thailand, with insurance for medical expenses in case of outpatient treatment of not less than 40,000 baht and in case of inpatient treatment of not less than 400,000 baht.”

Foreigners with the evidence needed above will be eligible to apply for a one-time STV from Thai embassies or consulates in selected countries.

Eligible visitors will be charged a visa fee of 2,000 baht to stay in the kingdom for 90 days. After this period expires, immigration officers will be able to renew the holder’s visa twice, each for another 90 days at a time. Foreigners must submit an application and pay a fee in accordance with the rules.

The Special Tourist Visa policy is now effective for arrivals October 1 until September 30, 2021.

