Crime
Phuket police to use hospital blood tests to confirm drivers’ alcohol levels
Phuket police are using hospital blood tests to confirm drivers’ alcohol levels after the national police chief suspended checkpointsdue to “transparency issues”. Arayapan Pukbuakhao, the island’s police deputy commander, is warning that police will continue to arrest and charge drink drivers despite the absence of roadside tests.
All roadside blood alcohol checkpoints were cancelled last weekend through to October 6, but Arayapan says they are resuming their stance on drinking and driving.
“Police across Phuket will check for alcohol, but no longer at checkpoints as standard procedure. We will conduct anti-drunk driving campaigns when [the provincial police commander] issues a special order, and any officer who believes that the driver may be under the influence of alcohol will have the driver tested.”
“Right now we still have not finalised what the standard procedures will be, but if any officer has reason to believe a driver has been drinking, they will be tested and charged.”
New traffic penalties published in the Government Gazette will take effect on November 1. Those penalties have been raised for minor traffic incidents, but drunk driving penalties are the same as back in 2015. Such blood-alcohol concentration limits remain at zero for professional and commercial drivers as well as those drivers under 24 years old. The BAC limits for all other drivers is .05%.
Speaking to The Phuket News, Wiwat Seetamanotch, the VP of the Phuket office of the Road Safety Policy Foundation says alcohol is a factor in 20 to 40% of all Phuket road accidents with this year alone seeing 54 deaths and 5,461 injuries in accidents on the island according to the Thai Road Safety Committee.
However, enforcement of such laws has historically been troubling as many point courts and police being lenient towards drunk-drivers. Wiwat says he welcomes the renewed efforts of policing drunk drivers on the island.
“The number of drunk drivers in accidents in Phuket this year is nearly the same as last year.”
Thailand
Thai woman arrested for offering fake visa services to hundreds of migrant workers
A 45 year old Thai woman has been arrested after offering fake visa services 10 hundreds of migrant workers, valued about 7 million baht. The woman, Wassana Wongkhamjan, was arrested at her house where police found around 40 passports and receipts inside. The house was the registered address of KPS Management Company. Wassana denied the public fraud charge saying she has not received money from migrant workers, but job brokers had.
The arrest comes after 300 migrant workers grew anxious as the October 31 deadline for their work permit renewals approached in which they filed complaints against the company. They claimed the company said it could arrange the renewal of passports and visas, with workers saying they were charged between 5,000 and 17,000 baht without receiving the promised service.
Even more disturbing is the apparent attempt by Wassana to “get in good” with officials after her arrest, as human rights groups say she was posing with officials and tv stations.
South
Pattani ranger volunteer killed in bomb explosion, 2 others shot in ambush
A ranger volunteer was killed from a bomb explosion after an ambush in Pattani’s Sai Buri district in Southern Thailand. Gunmen in the ambush shot and injured 2 volunteers.
A team of officers protecting teachers were driving on motorcycles through the district when they were ambushed by gunmen, police say. The alleged gunmen opened fire on the group, shooting 33 year old volunteer Watchara Chaikaew in the cheek and 35 year old volunteer Sutthichai Yawa in the right shin.
The wounded volunteers were admitted to the hospital. The Bangkok Post did not report on their condition.
About 2 hours later, while rangers were combing the site, a ranger volunteer accidently stepped on a bomb that was hidden in the bushes, killing him. 3 other volunteers reported chest pain and ringing ears after the explosion.
Crime
Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business
Police arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly selling and fitting fashion teeth braces. Officers say they seized more than 600 fashion braces and dental tools from the woman’s home in Nakhon Pathom, a province west of Bangkok.
Natsuda Sriwichian ran the business out of room at the Salaya Eua Arthorn apartments in the Sam Phran district, according to officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division who were investigating the case. She sold the braces on Facebook under the page “Yim Sayam” and also offered a fitting service.
A police officer posed as a customer and wrote a post on the Facebook page about making a purchase. The officer was told to go to the woman’s apartment. When the officer arrived and entered the apartment, he saw the woman had dental tools used for fitting the braces.
The woman was arrested for allegedly selling the illegal braces. Police searched the apartment and say they found more than 600 fashion teeth braces and dental tools. Police say the woman admitted to selling the braces and offering a fitting service.
Teeth braces have become a fashion trend in Thailand and are perceived as a symbol of wealth, but fake braces are known to contain toxic metal, such as cadmium, as well as mercury, arsenic and lead. Earlier this year, Thailand’s Department of Medical Services posted a warning about the “dangerous trend,” saying the toxic chemicals from fashion braces can be absorbed in the body and cause mouth bleeding, ulcers and other infections. Some cases relating to the toxic braces are reported to be fatal.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Toby Andrews
October 10, 2020 at 10:13 am
The stops were suspended due to transparency issues. What are they exactly? Anyone know?