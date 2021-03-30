image
image
Connect with us

Drugs

Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash

Avatar

Published 

16 seconds ago

 on 

Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash | Thaiger
Stock photo by Labib Ittihadul for flickr

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after he crashed his motorbike while attempting to flee from police in Chon Buri. Police later seized 500 grams of crystal meth along with 2,000 methamphetamine pills from the man’s home. The suspected drug dealer, Sonthaya “Boy” Suwan, was injured in the accident, but reports do not go into detail about his condition.

After arresting Boy, police searched his home in the Samet area of the Mueang district and found the methamphetamine. Boy will likely face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.

Police say Boy confessed to trafficking narcotics. Boy allegedly told police that he was a delivery man, or “drug mule,” and was paid 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht per delivery. He says he never knew who exactly he worked for, or how to directly contact his superiors in the drug trade.

The bust came just a few days after a roadblock set up to find drugs ended in a shootout in Chon Buri between police and a man carrying 30 meth pills.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Avatar

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Chon Buri

Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake

Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

Monday, March 29, 2021

By

Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake | Thaiger
Sophon Cable TV

A 5 years old Burmese boy in Chon Buri was shot and killed while playing him and 2 other children were playing with a gun.

The children found the gun, a long, Thai-made .22 rifle, at their house. They thought the gun was fake and started playing with it. Then, a 11 year old boy pulled the trigger, shooting his 5 year old relative in the forehead, according to Thai media. Reports say the bullet was lodged in the right side of his head. He later died at the hospital.

Police arrived at the scene after the boy was taken to the hospital. Bloodstains were in the hallway. Police collected the gun as evidence.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Events

Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home

Avatar

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By

Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home | Thaiger

A resident in the eastern Chon Buri province, is reeling after finding a 4 metre long king cobra inside his house in Bor Thong district. Rescue workers were called to scene, arriving to find the large snake hidden under storage boxes inside the home. They say what looked like a professional snake-handling team, helped them to catch the snake after it evaded the rescue workers, venturing outside of the house. 18 year old Junlajak Oermphin told the Associated Thai media he heard strange sounds.

“I was relaxing inside the house alone when I heard some unusual sounds and my pet dog began barking and growling, dashing out of the home through an open door.”

“I stood up from where I had been lying down relaxing and I caught a brief glimpse of the rear of the snake as it slithered under storage boxes, causing me to be alarmed. This was the first time in my life I had seen a snake this size and as I had been home alone I decided to call for assistance from local authorities.”

The Peun Khao Rao Rak Kan rescue team says the cobra will be released back into a local forest. It was just last month that another king cobra was found in Chon Buri by a 12 year old girl. The girl says she was doing laundry in the back of her house when she found the snake in a nearby room.

According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country, not in provinces in the east like Chon Buri, but have also been found frequently around rubber plantations.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Education

Young student pushed off school building by peer suffers skull fracture

Avatar

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By

Young student pushed off school building by peer suffers skull fracture | Thaiger

A young schoolboy is recovering after allegedly being pushed off a school building by one of his peers. The 8 year old boy’s skull was fractured from the second storey fall and was sent to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, staying in the hospital for at least 9 days. The principal of the school, which is located in Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, allegedly offered 20,000 baht to the boy’s mother to “end all problems.”

But the boy’s mother, 43 year old “Vi” declined part of the money and instead took up the invitation from Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Pathum Thani Province to meet with its founder and a representative from the Ministry of Education to seek justice for her son.

The incident happened last month in which the boy says he had dropped a pencil and climbed to the front of the school building to retreive it. It was then that another student allegedly pushed him off the building. The boy was able to identify the student as well which homeroom class in which he belonged at the school.

The school paid a visit to the young boy at the hospital and allegedly gave his mother 10,000 baht to help with medical expenses. Then, the principle visited the boy again and allegedly offered another 10,000 baht to his mother in exchange for “ending all the problems.”

But Vi says she didn’t accept the money and is waiting until her son has recovered. She says she wants teachers at the school to watch the students more carefully to prevent another accident like this from happening again. Vi says she is now without a job and no other income after having to take off work to care for her injured son. In response, the Ministry of Education representative is promising to seek help for her son’s situation.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism4 weeks ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending