Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash | Thaiger

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after he crashed his motorbike while attempting to flee from police in Chon Buri. Police later seized 500 grams of crystal meth along with 2,000 methamphetamine pills from the man’s home. The suspected drug dealer, Sonthaya “Boy” Suwan, was injured in the accident, but reports do not go into detail about his condition.

After arresting Boy, police searched his home in the Samet area of the Mueang district and found the methamphetamine. Boy will likely face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.

Police say Boy confessed to trafficking narcotics. Boy allegedly told police that he was a delivery man, or “drug mule,” and was paid 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht per delivery. He says he never knew who exactly he worked for, or how to directly contact his superiors in the drug trade.

The bust came just a few days after a roadblock set up to find drugs ended in a shootout in Chon Buri between police and a man carrying 30 meth pills.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.