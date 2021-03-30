Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash | Thaiger

Drugs
Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash
A suspected drug dealer was arrested after he crashed his motorbike while attempting to flee from police in Chon Buri. Police later seized 500 grams of crystal meth along with 2,000 methamphetamine pills from the man’s home. The suspected drug dealer, Sonthaya “Boy” Suwan, was injured in the accident, but reports do not go into detail about his condition.
After arresting Boy, police searched his home in the Samet area of the Mueang district and found the methamphetamine. Boy will likely face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.
Police say Boy confessed to trafficking narcotics. Boy allegedly told police that he was a delivery man, or “drug mule,” and was paid 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht per delivery. He says he never knew who exactly he worked for, or how to directly contact his superiors in the drug trade.
The bust came just a few days after a roadblock set up to find drugs ended in a shootout in Chon Buri between police and a man carrying 30 meth pills.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
A 5 years old Burmese boy in Chon Buri was shot and killed while playing him and 2 other children were playing with a gun.
The children found the gun, a long, Thai-made .22 rifle, at their house. They thought the gun was fake and started playing with it. Then, a 11 year old boy pulled the trigger, shooting his 5 year old relative in the forehead, according to Thai media. Reports say the bullet was lodged in the right side of his head. He later died at the hospital.
Police arrived at the scene after the boy was taken to the hospital. Bloodstains were in the hallway. Police collected the gun as evidence.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Events
Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home
A resident in the eastern Chon Buri province, is reeling after finding a 4 metre long king cobra inside his house in Bor Thong district. Rescue workers were called to scene, arriving to find the large snake hidden under storage boxes inside the home. They say what looked like a professional snake-handling team, helped them to catch the snake after it evaded the rescue workers, venturing outside of the house. 18 year old Junlajak Oermphin told the Associated Thai media he heard strange sounds.
“I was relaxing inside the house alone when I heard some unusual sounds and my pet dog began barking and growling, dashing out of the home through an open door.”
“I stood up from where I had been lying down relaxing and I caught a brief glimpse of the rear of the snake as it slithered under storage boxes, causing me to be alarmed. This was the first time in my life I had seen a snake this size and as I had been home alone I decided to call for assistance from local authorities.”
The Peun Khao Rao Rak Kan rescue team says the cobra will be released back into a local forest. It was just last month that another king cobra was found in Chon Buri by a 12 year old girl. The girl says she was doing laundry in the back of her house when she found the snake in a nearby room.
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country, not in provinces in the east like Chon Buri, but have also been found frequently around rubber plantations.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Education
Young student pushed off school building by peer suffers skull fracture
A young schoolboy is recovering after allegedly being pushed off a school building by one of his peers. The 8 year old boy’s skull was fractured from the second storey fall and was sent to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, staying in the hospital for at least 9 days. The principal of the school, which is located in Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, allegedly offered 20,000 baht to the boy’s mother to “end all problems.”
But the boy’s mother, 43 year old “Vi” declined part of the money and instead took up the invitation from Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Pathum Thani Province to meet with its founder and a representative from the Ministry of Education to seek justice for her son.
The incident happened last month in which the boy says he had dropped a pencil and climbed to the front of the school building to retreive it. It was then that another student allegedly pushed him off the building. The boy was able to identify the student as well which homeroom class in which he belonged at the school.
The school paid a visit to the young boy at the hospital and allegedly gave his mother 10,000 baht to help with medical expenses. Then, the principle visited the boy again and allegedly offered another 10,000 baht to his mother in exchange for “ending all the problems.”
But Vi says she didn’t accept the money and is waiting until her son has recovered. She says she wants teachers at the school to watch the students more carefully to prevent another accident like this from happening again. Vi says she is now without a job and no other income after having to take off work to care for her injured son. In response, the Ministry of Education representative is promising to seek help for her son’s situation.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
