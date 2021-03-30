Thailand News Today | Thailand vaccination program rolls out, Myanmar latest | March 30 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand vaccination program rolls out, Myanmar latest | March 30
More sandbox plans being proposed as Thailand opens back up, the country’s chamber of commerce calls for an acceleration of vaccine roll out, and the latest from the increasing violence next door in Myanmar.
The chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says officials hope to reinvigorate the economy within 99 days, through a “Connect the Dots” policy. He added that the distribution of Covid vaccines must be speeded up if the economy is to recover in that timeframe.
After a pandemic-fueled unemployment freefall over the last year, costing 3 million people in Thailand their jobs, February saw a big jump in employment demand. Most job listings on the search platform JobsDV are for positions in the sales and customer service fields, followed by positions in the information technology field.
Tourism officials are calling for Bangkok to be included in the new “sandbox” travel scheme which will allow foreign visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific tourist destinations that have reached herd immunity. Phuket and Koh Samui are set to reopen under the model in July. Tourism officials are now pushing for Bangkok to reopen under the scheme by October.
Phuket was the first tourist location to develop plans for a sandbox that would allow tourists to enter there before the full border reopening. The Council estimates 2 million tourists will visit and bring 105 billion baht of money into the economy. Meanwhile, the Phuket Tourist Association reports vaccination is increasing to 10,000 to 12,000 injections a day, and the Phuket airport reached 10,000 arrivals per day, up from 2,000 just months ago. Prior to Covid-19, Phuket had arrivals up to 100,000 people a day.
Now to the latest news unfolding over Thailand’s western border…. Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters are hurling garbage into the streets after more than 500 people have been killed since the Military seized power. Protesters held candle-lit vigils for the deceased last night after yesterday saw another 14 civilians killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
A worker from Laos has been arrested after 3 people, including his wife, were stabbed to death and another man wounded at a rubber plantation in upper north eastern Thailand yesterday.
Transport
Thai high-speed rail has 3 new contracts, projects estimated at 27.4 billion baht
A high-speed rail line between Bangkok and Nong Khai just got a boost with the signing of 3 civil engineering contracts yesterday. The total value of the 3 projects is estimated at 27.4 billion baht, with the projects being valued at 9.4 billion, 11.5 billion, and 6.5 billion respectively.
The State Railway of Thailand inked the deal with private firms selected to build the railways, expanding the network. This project brings together Thailand and China in an effort to better connect the north of Thailand. Nong Khai is one of the northernmost provinces in Thailand, along the Lao border.
The contracts include rail engineering projects along the Phra Kaew-Saraburi line, civil engineering works in the Nava Nakhon-Ban Pho area, and a maintenance depot at Chiang Rak Noi.
The final phase of surveying is expected to be completed by July. This final stretch is from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, and aims to avoid town centres to act as a feeder to other major rail routes. The Phra Kaew-Saraburi contract will construct 7 buildings to service trains, and the Chiang Rak Noi contract will build spaces for personnel training, rail systems control operations, and train maintenance. The Nava Nakhon-Ban Pho construction will involve building a 23-kilometre expanse of elevated track and related infrastructure.
Many other Thai rail contracts are in the pipeline along with reworkings of current contracts and local train routes in Bangkok as well. Plans for 4 more contracts for this stretch of rail expect bidding to begin later this year. A current contract for Bang Sue to Don Mueang will be reviewed, though the review is not expected to delay the project. Some of the land in that contract overlaps with another high-speed rail project linking the 3 major airports in the area – Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang along with Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport. The conflict expects to be resolved later this year.
The goal is for the entire long-distance route to be completed before 2030.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Girl in a coma after being struck by skyrocket launched from temple
A 10 year old girl is in a coma and in critical condition after a piece of a wooden skyrocket struck the girl in the head. The firework was launched during a cremation ceremony at a temple in the Pak Thong Chai district of the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. The girl was waiting to be picked up at the nearby Ardwitthaya School when part of the wooden firework hit her head.
Natcha “Nong Milk’’ Sawasdee hit the ground, bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the local hospital and then transferred to the intensive care unit at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. The wood penetrated her skull about 10 centimetres deep, a recent scan shows.
Other students were hit by pieces of the exploded wooden skyrocket, but their injuries were minor.
The men who launched the skyrocket are facing charges for recklessness causing serious injury. They say they launched rockets at the cremation ceremony, but aimed toward rice paddy fields where there were no people. Due to the wind, pieces of the exploded rocket flew back into town, they say.
Wat Na Phrathat often lights fireworks during cremation ceremonies, residents say. But this time they used a different firework made from wood and PVC.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok market vendor’s obese monkey seized by wildlife authorities
Thai wildlife authorities seized an extremely fat macaque monkey, known as Godzilla, and have now placed the 3 year old monkey on a strict diet.
Godzilla’s owner is a meatball vendor in Bangkok’s Min Buri district. Reports say Godzilla was often tied to the market stall, snacking on treats from passersby. Weighing 20 kilograms, Godzilla became somewhat of a local attraction.
A local, concerned about the monkey’s health, made a complaint with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Many have compared Godzilla to another obese monkey called Uncle Fatty who died.
Wildlife officials say macaque monkeys are classified under Thai law as a protected animal, giving them authority to investigate and seize Godzilla from his owner.
A recent report from the department says the monkey has lost weight and is now down to 17 kilograms. Godzilla is now adjusting to a nutritious diet of bananas, cabbage, lentils, pumpkin, sunflower seeds and insect protein supplements.
But the monkey is still morbidly overweight, and veterinarians cannot do blood tests because the blood vessels are hard to find.
Some Thais on social media are now calling on Godzilla to be sent back to his owner, saying that he can be put on a diet at home. Wildlife authorities say the macaque monkey is a protected animal and cannot be a household pet.
“อัพเดทน้องก็อต”
เมื่อวันที่ 29 มี.ค. 2564 หัวหน้าและสัตวแพทย์จากศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสัตว์ป่าที่ 2 (กระบกคู่)…
Posted by ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษเหยี่ยวดง on Monday, March 29, 2021
SOURCES: The Sun | Facebook:ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษเหยี่ยวดง
