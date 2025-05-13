Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week

Phuket has been plunged into fresh heartbreak after a woman was found dead in her home, the third suspected suicide on the island in just seven days.

A 42 year old woman was discovered hanged inside her house in Kathu, Phuket, in what police believe to be a suicide, marking the latest in a string of grim discoveries to shake the island.

Police were called to the property on Soi Khuen Bangwad in Moo 7 at 6.55pm, yesterday, May 12, where they found the body of Phakwalan Khocharoenkiat, who had reportedly taken her own life by hanging herself from the stairs.

Rescue workers and officers arrived on the scene to find no signs of a struggle or foul play.

Her devastated father, Chusan Khocharoenkiat, told officers he had grown concerned after being unable to reach his daughter by phone. He entered the home to check on her and made the harrowing discovery, Phuket News reported.

He told police Phakwalan had been staying in the house with her boyfriend but he was away in Bangkok at the time, leaving her alone. He added that his daughter had previously struggled with depression and had sought treatment in the past.

“There was no sign of anyone else involved and the family do not suspect foul play,” police confirmed. “Her body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a medical examination as per standard procedure.”

This tragedy comes just days after two other suspected suicides rocked Phuket within hours of each other, both involving men found hanged.

On May 5, police were called to a hotel under renovation on Phra Metta Road in Patong, where the body of an unidentified foreign man was discovered hanging from a steel roof beam. No documents or ID were found on the scene.

Earlier that same morning, officers in Thalang responded to a call at a private home in Thep Krasattri. There, 46 year old Thai national Anurak Yanaroj was found dead — kneeling, with a rope tied to an iron fence.

All three deaths are being treated as suicides.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.