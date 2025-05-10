Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off

Phuket police arrested four men for drug dealing in the Wichit area in an operation on Wednesday.

On May 7, police set up a traffic discipline checkpoint at the Darasamutr Intersection underpass in Wichit, as part of an ongoing crime crackdown spearheaded by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum. It was here that officers pulled over 39 year old Wira Yut from Trang province — and uncovered far more than a simple traffic violation.

A search revealed a meth pill in his possession, and a drug test confirmed he had meth in his system. He was promptly arrested and charged with possession and use of a Category 1 narcotic and driving under the influence of narcotics.

But this was just the beginning.

Following Wira’s arrest, investigators from the Wichit Protection Police Unit wasted no time in expanding their probe. Led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Witthaya Kunnoi and Pol. Lt. Sunthorn Nunkhong, officers traced the drug’s source — leading to the arrest of 29 year old Abdulleh from the southern province of Pattani. He was caught with multiple meth pills and sent to Phuket City Police Station for prosecution on multiple drug offences.

The crackdown didn’t stop there. Officers then tracked down another user, 26 year old Afis from Narathiwat, and arrested him for illegal drug use.

The final collar came when police stormed the home of 40 year old Anocha, also known as Ae, in Wichit. Though he had only a small set of drug-taking paraphernalia on him, it was his confession that stunned officers: he had been selling bags of 200 meth pills for just 60 baht each — and was moving stock in as little as two days, reported The Phuket News.

“This operation is a great example of how small clues can lead to big breakthroughs,” said Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang. “These drugs are a scourge on our communities. We will continue to investigate, arrest, and seize assets tied to drug networks.”

Police say the probe is ongoing, with more arrests and asset seizures expected under the Narcotics Suppression Measures Act.