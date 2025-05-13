KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok

Following recent stops in Indonesia, Shanghai, and Le Brassus, KAWS:HOLIDAY embarks on a new and extraordinary chapter in Thailand. Presented by KAWS in collaboration with long-time partner AllRightsReserved and local partner Central Embassy, this latest stop transforms the historic grounds of Sanam Luang, Bangkok’s vast ceremonial ground and cultural heart, into an open-air canvas for artistic expression.

For this stop, KAWS unveils an 18-metre COMPANION sitting on the Earth, gently holding the Moon while a smaller COMPANION rests in its lap. The artwork symbolises the passing of knowledge, values, and care across generations, highlighting the enduring connections between past, present, and future.

Sanam Luang, historically known as Thung Phra Meru (Royal Cremation Ground), holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in Thailand. Rooted in the ancient Mandala belief system, the grounds represent the centre of the universe, a place where celestial forces and earthly realms converge.

As a site of strong tradition, it embodies a legacy of historic significance and continuity. COMPANION, seated on the Earth and cradling the Moon, becomes a reflection of this cosmic order, reinforcing the interconnectedness of all things and the continuous flow of wisdom across generations.

Located next to the Grand Palace, this setting bridges Thailand’s regal traditions with contemporary creativity. Within this storied landscape, KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand is an open invitation to slow down, become immersed in the surroundings, and experience a moment of reflection and togetherness.

This unique journey is further enriched by the collaboration of local partner Central Embassy in Thailand, strengthening the exhibition’s connection with the community and adding a distinct cultural dimension to the celebration.

Step beyond the monumental COMPANION and you’ll find the Central Embassy Holiday Pavilion, a purpose‑designed haven for art lovers and lifestyle seekers.

Begin your day at an easy pace with light, mood‑brightening activities: sink into the stylish Holiday Chairs, perfect for reclining while contemplating the sculpture; move on to the tiered Seating Stadium for a panoramic view of the open lawn; or slip into the shaded Resting Tent by Central Embassy to cool off in comfort.

Whatever your rhythm may be, these pause points offer an opportunity to take a quick break and take in fresh inspiration.

Weekend visitors can elevate their downtime with Holiday in the Park by Central Embassy, a city‑centre holiday from morning to dusk. The line‑up spans workshops, music, and movement: embrace balance at the Thai Wellness & Workshop by Klai, where Yued Klai combines Thai massage with Ruesi Dat Ton stretching, followed by a bespoke KLAI JAI herbal inhaler class.

As evening settles in, grooves from the Pavilion Live DJ turn Sanam Luang into an art‑garden party, while charming sugar mould candy giveaways add a sweet touch of nostalgia.

Health enthusiasts and early risers are equally indulged with Wake Up Like Pilates, an al‑fresco class led by the touring collective YPS Pilates, marking Sanam Luang as their very first stop in Bangkok.

From May 18 to 25, participants can stretch amid the art, absorbing restorative energy from nature and the surrounding inspiration. Runners, too, have their moment: Holiday Run opens the course to two on‑trend crews. Run Now, Fab Later hosts a relaxed 4‑kilometre social run on May 17, focusing on fun and camaraderie, while Cruise Control offers an 8‑kilometre steady‑pace challenge for sportier strides on May 24.

To mark the occasion, SIWILAI, the official Pop Up Shop & Café Partner of KAWS: HOLIDAY Thailand will feature limited-edition merchandise collections including T-shirts, summer shirts, glass mugs, cushions, as well as Thailand’s most iconic herbal lozenges and inhalers.

To top it all off, the experience also brings together art and lifestyle through exclusive coffee blends and menu items inspired by the art installation. Visit the KAWS: HOLIDAY Thailand Pop Up Shop & Café located at both the SIWILAI Store, Level 2, Central Embassy (from May 6 to 25), and at Sanam Luang (from May 13 to 25).

The KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand merchandise collection is available worldwide via DDT Store, excluding orders from Thailand and the United States.

To keep every visit easy and seamless, Central Embassy has positioned information kiosks on the ground floor and level 2, offering comprehensive programme details, along with a complimentary electric‑tuk‑tuk shuttle linking Central Embassy and Sanam Luang.

This extraordinary journey has also been generously supported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, along with local supporters such as Central The 1 Credit Card, Plan B Media Public Company Limited, and Lighting & Equipment Public Company Limited.

Together, they have helped strengthen the connection between art and its audience while adding a distinctive cultural dimension to this celebration.

An exclusive moment awaits on May 17, as the exhibition’s official opening will be graced by a personal appearance from the renowned contemporary artist KAWS.

Altogether, KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand offers a contemporary forum for everyone to rediscover the beauty of Sanam Luang through new eyes, embrace the value of taking a pause, and step into life with renewed inspiration.

Event details:

Date: Now until May 25

Now until May 25 Time: 7am to 10pm

7am to 10pm Location: Sanam Luang, Central Embassy

Sanam Luang, Central Embassy Admission: Free

For updates, follow:

