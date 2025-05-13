Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan

Another Israeli brought shame on himself after being arrested for allegedly operating an illegal motorcycle rental business on Koh Pha Ngan, generating millions of baht annually with nearly 100 vehicles.

Thai police discovered the man, Pavel Fadeev, used a Thai woman’s account for transactions. The arrest comes only days after a shameless Israeli woman refused a polite request to remove her shoes at a restaurant before arrogantly claiming that her “Monies build your (Thailand) country.

Yesterday, May 12, local police from Koh Pha Ngan district, along with the tourist police and special operations units, investigated a rental house in Moo 4, Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani province.

The operation was led by several high-ranking officers, including Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit and Police Major General Pornchai Khachornklin who ordered Police Lieutenant Colonel Charoenchai Boonkliang and his team to apprehend the 33 year old Israeli man.

During the raid, police confiscated 15 motorcycles, 15 helmets, 109 spare keys, 51 motorcycle registration books, and 386 leasing contracts. It was revealed that the business had a cash flow of approximately 3 million baht (US$89,820) in the previous year.

Fadeev confessed to managing a property buying-renting business as the managing director of Waves Co., Ltd., headquartered in Mueang district, Phuket. He held a work permit for the role of general manager and had travelled to Koh Pha Ngan to establish the rental service.

Fadeev operated his business via the website www.SHLEVICH.COM, renting out a fleet of 90 motorcycles primarily to international tourists. At the time of his arrest, only 15 motorcycles remained in his possession.

The motorcycles were purchased at low prices from both Israelis and Thais through Facebook. Police charged Fadeev with being a foreigner operating a business without permission and working beyond the permitted scope.

It was also discovered that a Thai woman had allowed him to use her bank account for the rental business, a matter that is currently under investigation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a large-scale illegal nominee business network in Phuket has been dismantled, with 23 people and over 60 companies found guilty of using fake Thai ownership to bypass business regulations.