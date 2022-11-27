Drugs
Drug policy outlines by PM, cash rewards to police in busts
The Thai government held an event outlining its plan for stopping the spread of narcotics while simultaneously presenting police with the same sort of reward kickbacks that allowed disgraced police officer Joe Ferrari to amass extreme wealth on a small salary. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha released Thailand’s new urgent narcotics action plan in a special event to discuss drugs in the kingdom.
The event brought together relevant anti-drug agencies and groups within Thailand like the Foreign Anti-Narcotics and Crime Community of Thailand as well as international groups like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
While unveiling the new narcotics plan, PM Prayut also presided over a ceremony to pay officials involved in four large drug busts a reward of 8 million baht. That huge figure is the equivalent of a 30% cut of the total value of the drugs seized. One has to wonder where that cash reward comes from if the drugs have been taken off the street and presumably destroyed or at least not sold.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut discussed the complexity of drug prevention in the kingdom, calling on neighbouring countries to band together in the fight. He said it requires suppression and prevention of drugs, but also rehabilitation for drug users.
He commented that revised drug laws have led to the seizure of 11.1 billion baht of drugs already. Increased efficiency in suppression and an increase in sellers and drug traffickers being arrested have made Thailand a safer place. The 68 year old PM observed that drugs crossing the borders can be a matter of national security too.
In a bid to curb corruption, the prime minister said that informants must be well-protected while agencies must not protect employees who commit drug offences according to the National News Bureau of Thailand.
Hi called for families to support anti-drug efforts and for educational institutions to strive to be drug-free. Aside from federal policy, he called on communities to be monitored on a sub-district local level to curb drug use and offer rehabilitation for users. At the same time, security forces will ramp up efforts along the borders to stop traffickers from coming in and seize illegal drugs from traffickers who do make it into the country.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Drug policy outlines by PM, cash rewards to police in busts
World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Try These Weird Thai Foods… If You Dare
Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
Deep South emergency decree extended 3 months
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Phuket’s 5 best golf courses
Inmate who escaped Khon Kaen hospital back in custody
Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase
Squabbling beach vendor gives rival a single bullet warning
Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise
Late night drinking hopes dashed by Alcohol Control Committee
Why Pattaya? Is Pattaya worth visiting in 2023?
Thai Airways appoint new CEO
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
-
Drugs3 days ago
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
-
Phuket3 days ago
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
-
Thailand3 days ago
Keeping it ‘reel’ as giant catfish season casts of in Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
-
Crime3 days ago
Dead body of unidentified transwoman found in canal near Bangkok