Connect with us

World Cup

World Cup to be shown in Thai prison

Published

 on 

PHOTO: World Cup matches will be shown in Thai prisons. (via IMS Blog)

If you’re a huge fan of crime, but also a huge fan of football, you may have been discouraged from pulling off any heists for fear of missing the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Don’t worry, now you can go out and commit that crime! The director-general of the Corrections Department has announced the World Cup will be shown in Thai prisons.

The decision was made to allow inmates to watch what is perhaps the world’s most popular sporting event inside of prisons. However, there are a fair amount of restrictions. First of all, matches will only be shown up until 9pm, so many of the matches that occur much later in the evening will not be available for viewing.

Spectators of the sport also must keep their cool and not get wild with traditional displays of rowdy celebrating or angry yelling should their team do poorly. No quarrelling or fighting will be allowed, as well as of course no illegal gambling on the World Cup matches in prison.

The director-general of the Corrections Department explains that this is a special privilege, and inmates have been warned that they cannot bet on the matches and must not engage in any fighting during the prison World Cup TV broadcast. The airing of the games will also be dependent on whether each particular prison facility has televisions available to show them.

The chance to watch and enjoy the world-famous football finals is one end-of-the-year privilege for incarcerated people. The decision was also made to allow a special holiday visit for family members to inmates in remand homes and prisons for New Year’s Day. From December 30 to January 2, family members will be allowed to visit inmates, provided that they follow all safety standards and rules as laid out by the Ministry of Public Health.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime2 hours ago

Angry woman sets fire to her boyfriend’s Pattaya room
Thailand3 hours ago

Explore Thailand’s least visited city in the South!
Pattaya3 hours ago

Newborn baby found in Pattaya trash can
Sponsored2 days ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Crime3 hours ago

Poll examines sexual violence causes, definitions
Drugs4 hours ago

Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
North East4 hours ago

Military mum calls for justice over slain son
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism5 hours ago

Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Crime5 hours ago

A burglar, in a hole, in the roof, in the night
Drugs5 hours ago

Drug policy outlines by PM, cash rewards to police in busts
World Cup6 hours ago

World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
Economy7 hours ago

UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal
Thailand8 hours ago

Try These Weird Thai Foods… If You Dare
World1 day ago

Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
South1 day ago

Deep South emergency decree extended 3 months
Thailand1 day ago

Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending