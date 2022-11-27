World Cup
World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
If you’re a huge fan of crime, but also a huge fan of football, you may have been discouraged from pulling off any heists for fear of missing the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Don’t worry, now you can go out and commit that crime! The director-general of the Corrections Department has announced the World Cup will be shown in Thai prisons.
The decision was made to allow inmates to watch what is perhaps the world’s most popular sporting event inside of prisons. However, there are a fair amount of restrictions. First of all, matches will only be shown up until 9pm, so many of the matches that occur much later in the evening will not be available for viewing.
Spectators of the sport also must keep their cool and not get wild with traditional displays of rowdy celebrating or angry yelling should their team do poorly. No quarrelling or fighting will be allowed, as well as of course no illegal gambling on the World Cup matches in prison.
The director-general of the Corrections Department explains that this is a special privilege, and inmates have been warned that they cannot bet on the matches and must not engage in any fighting during the prison World Cup TV broadcast. The airing of the games will also be dependent on whether each particular prison facility has televisions available to show them.
The chance to watch and enjoy the world-famous football finals is one end-of-the-year privilege for incarcerated people. The decision was also made to allow a special holiday visit for family members to inmates in remand homes and prisons for New Year’s Day. From December 30 to January 2, family members will be allowed to visit inmates, provided that they follow all safety standards and rules as laid out by the Ministry of Public Health.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Angry woman sets fire to her boyfriend’s Pattaya room
Explore Thailand’s least visited city in the South!
Newborn baby found in Pattaya trash can
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Poll examines sexual violence causes, definitions
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Military mum calls for justice over slain son
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
A burglar, in a hole, in the roof, in the night
Drug policy outlines by PM, cash rewards to police in busts
World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal
Try These Weird Thai Foods… If You Dare
Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
Deep South emergency decree extended 3 months
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Drugs3 days ago
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
-
Thailand3 days ago
Keeping it ‘reel’ as giant catfish season casts of in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Dead body of unidentified transwoman found in canal near Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
-
Phuket3 days ago
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
-
Phuket2 days ago
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash