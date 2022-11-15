Connect with us

Crime

Joe Ferrari revealed to have 1.3 billion baht in assets

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Disgraced Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon's ill-gotten gains valued at 1.3 billion baht. (via Wikibio/CNN)

By now, it is well known that disgraced and murderous Pol Col Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon amassed a fortune in luxury cars and suspicious wealth. But today, the National Anti-Corruption Commission put a price tag on it: 1.3 billion baht. The staggering net worth was announced as the NACC argues a court appeal should be allowed to confiscate and liquidate his assets.

The secretary-general of the NACC held a press conference about Ferrari. The officer was sentenced to life in prison after being caught on video suffocating a suspect to death at the Nakhon Sawan police station during interrogation. After details went public, the officer went on the run, resulting in a search of his Bangkok mansion, which revealed to the public the luxurious lifestyle he lived on his 40,000 baht a month police salary.

At the press conference at the NACC headquarters, the secretary-general revealed that Ferrari had savings, cars, houses, and land worth a total of 1.3 billion baht.

Among his opulent assets revealed were many luxury cars worth over 100 million baht each, as well as a sprawling mansion on a four-rai plot of land in Bangkok. But the NACC investigation uncovered much more, including five more rai of land with two more houses worth 54 million baht, and 15 cars worth 6.1 million baht.

They also uncovered three bank accounts with a combined total of 1.2 billion baht in them. Another 13 expensive cars were found to be contracted to Joe Ferrari with monthly payments. Those cars have an estimated value exceeding 53 million baht.

The NACC has submitted their findings to the Office of the Attorney-General to go over its detailed report and confirm its accuracy. The info will then be used in a trial in front of the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

One major way Ferrari managed to grow such mega-wealth on a lowly police salary was by confiscating illegally imported cars. Police would receive a percentage of the value of the cars they caught sneaking into the country. Those cars would later go to auction where they could be bought for a fraction of their worth. There were reports of intimidation at the local auctions that suppressed bids competing with Ferrari and his cohorts.

The disgraced police officer nabbed a total of 368 illegal cars between 2011 and 2017, including a range of luxury vehicles worth millions. Malaysian police are tracing the owners of many of those cars whose license plates show they originated there. The NACC is adding malfeasance charges to their case, though they were unclear on whether others in the same department as Ferrari who engaged in similar antics would be charged as well, according to the Bangkok Post.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
Phuket5 hours ago

PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
Thailand6 hours ago

HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Health6 hours ago

World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Krabi7 hours ago

Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Crime7 hours ago

Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
World7 hours ago

Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
World Cup7 hours ago

Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Pattaya8 hours ago

Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Bangkok8 hours ago

Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
Cannabis News8 hours ago

New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending