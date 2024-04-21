Villagers nab motorcycle thief in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 37 year old thief was apprehended by villagers in Nakhon Si Thammarat after a failed attempt to flee, resulting in a physical altercation before he was handed over to the police for prosecution. The incident, which unfolded today, April 21, saw the suspect, known as Somboon or Sor Lae, caught red-handed with a stolen motorcycle.

Somboon’s capture was the culmination of a determined community effort to track down the criminal who had stolen a Honda Dream motorcycle from Somkiat, a victim who later identified him to the police. This theft occurred on April 14 at a local market where the suspect took advantage of the motorcycle left with the key in the ignition.

After the theft was reported to the Mueang Police Station, Somkiat, along with the village headman and other locals, gathered information leading them to Somboon.

The pursuit led to the suspect’s residence, where he was eventually cornered. In response to being caught, Somboon resisted arrest, prompting the villagers to subdue him until the police were informed and arrived to take him into custody. During the interrogation, Somboon confessed to the theft of the motorcycle but vehemently denied any charges of receiving stolen goods, reported KhaoSod.

The police have charged him with theft and receiving stolen property. While Somboon admitted to the theft, claiming he saw an opportunity when he noticed the motorcycle with the key left in it, he contested the charge of receiving stolen goods. The police are continuing their investigation and will proceed with legal action following the law.

