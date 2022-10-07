Connect with us

Hot News

World’s oldest dog Pebbles dies at age 22

Published

 on 

The world’s oldest dog, Pebbles, has died at the age of 22 in the United States. Since May of this year, the Toy Fox Terrier held the Guinness World Record for being the world’s oldest dog. After seeing headlines about TobyKeith, a 21-year-old chihuahua from Florida who was named the world’s oldest living dog, Pebbles’ owner, Julie Gregory, realised that Pebbles was older and applied for the record.

According to The Straits Times, Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000, in Long Island, New York. She spent most of her lifetime, however, living in the state of South Carolina in theThroughoutse of her lifetime, she gave birth to 32 puppies. Gregory wrote on Instagram that Pebbles “sadly passed away of natural causes peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.”

Her owner also said that Pebbles enjoyed listening to country music on her last day alive while being loved by her family.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honour to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member.”

Gregory reflected on the small dog’s life by saying that she enjoyed trying new foods and was pampered during her life. In 2012, a veterinarian put the 1.8 kilogram dog on a cat food diet, as it reportedly contained more meat-based protein. But, Gregory says Pebbles would still get to indulge in treats like a stack of ribs for those special occasions like her birthday. Pebble passed away five months before her 23rd birthday.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of4 mins ago

Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Pattaya11 mins ago

Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
Thailand14 mins ago

No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
Sponsored7 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Phuket56 mins ago

AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket
Medical1 hour ago

When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Crime1 hour ago

Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Crime2 hours ago

Massacre in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Thailand3 hours ago

More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
Thailand3 hours ago

Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Law4 hours ago

Pakistan’s transgenders dragged back into Dark Ages
Thailand4 hours ago

Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
Philippines5 hours ago

‘Strange and unusual’ punishment for Filipino lottery winners
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending