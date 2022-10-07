Hot News
A sickening scene as little ones massacred while sleeping at Thai nursery
A sickening scene around a northeastern Thai nursery school has sent shockwaves around the world. While the little ones slept peacefully, a crazed former policeman took aim at their vulnerable bodies. As mass shootings seem more like something you would see in America, the news of the rampage in Thailand has shaken residents to their core.
The gunman, a former Thai policeman who was allegedly wanted on drug charges, burst into the nursery in Na Klang district of Nong Bua Lamphu province, and started shooting and stabbing those who were inside. According to The Straits Times, he reportedly took matters into his own hands when he failed to locate his child in the daycare. Panya Khamrapm, the gunman, had murdered children as young as two while also taking the lives of parents and teachers. Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s deputy prime minister, bowed his head as a truck carried away the victims who were placed in pink and white coffins adorned in gold.
“All Thai people, and all people around the world who know about this… will feel so depressed and saddened.”
Rescue workers brought the young victims to a local police station and placed them into coffins as medical staff awaited next of kin to identify their loved ones. Piyalak Kingkaew led the rescue team and described the scene as harrowing.
“Nobody wants this to happen. It’s a scene that nobody wants to see. It’s harrowing. They were little kids who were still sleeping.”
At least 38 people have died with at least 10 victims wounded and in care at hospitals. Police say Panya had attended a court hearing on a narcotics charge moments before the attack. After returning home, police say Panya killed his wife and child and then turned the gun on himself.
Questions about gun ownership laws and school safety are undoubtedly being risen after the horrific crime. Some schools have vowed to increase security by not allowing parents and visitors to enter the school grounds. Although gun ownership laws in Thailand are strict, it is quite common for people to illegally own guns or unlicensed firearms. However, police say that Panya’s gun that was used in the attack was acquired legally.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha is visiting the school to pay respects and offer condolences to the victims’ families. All flags have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff in light of the massacre.
