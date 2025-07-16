Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

A Malaysian national was apprehended at the Huai Kon border checkpoint in Nan province while attempting to smuggle 72 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, valued at over 90 million baht, into Thailand.

The arrest took place on July 14 after customs officials at the Thung Chang checkpoint noticed a suspicious vehicle with black smoke billowing from it.

The suspect, Surrenthiran Jayabalan, drove a Lexus with Malaysian registration WA 3313 Y. He claimed the car had broken down due to being filled with the wrong type of fuel at a petrol station in Mueang Ngeun, Laos.

Upon reaching the checkpoint, he requested assistance but refused to hand over the keys, citing that the vehicle was locked and needed a tow. Officials, noticing the irregularity of the situation and the frequent border crossings, detained him for a search.

During the inspection, authorities discovered green tea bags under the seats containing crystal meth. Further searches revealed more drugs hidden in the spare tyre compartment and beneath the rear seats, totalling 72 bags weighing 72 kilogrammes.

Loading…

The car, identified as a rental from Malaysia, had crossed the border multiple times since April, often returning the same day, but with different drivers.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle entered Thailand through the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla on July 11. It then proceeded to Laos via the Huai Kon checkpoint in Nan province, accompanied by another Malaysian man and a Thai woman in a separate car. While Surrenthiran was arrested, the whereabouts of his companions remain unknown.

Nan’s governor, Chainarong Wongyai, noted this is the first time a foreign national has been caught smuggling drugs across the border. He highlighted that drug trafficking routes have shifted from Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, which have tighter security and modern technology, to Nan and Loei provinces, where resources are limited.

This incident serves as a warning of Nan being used as a transit point for drugs destined for a third country. The province plans to enhance its strategy to prevent future smuggling attempts, reported KhaoSod.