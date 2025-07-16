Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

Seizure raises alarm over regional smuggling networks

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
343 1 minute read
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Malaysian national was apprehended at the Huai Kon border checkpoint in Nan province while attempting to smuggle 72 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, valued at over 90 million baht, into Thailand.

The arrest took place on July 14 after customs officials at the Thung Chang checkpoint noticed a suspicious vehicle with black smoke billowing from it.

The suspect, Surrenthiran Jayabalan, drove a Lexus with Malaysian registration WA 3313 Y. He claimed the car had broken down due to being filled with the wrong type of fuel at a petrol station in Mueang Ngeun, Laos.

Upon reaching the checkpoint, he requested assistance but refused to hand over the keys, citing that the vehicle was locked and needed a tow. Officials, noticing the irregularity of the situation and the frequent border crossings, detained him for a search.

During the inspection, authorities discovered green tea bags under the seats containing crystal meth. Further searches revealed more drugs hidden in the spare tyre compartment and beneath the rear seats, totalling 72 bags weighing 72 kilogrammes.

The car, identified as a rental from Malaysia, had crossed the border multiple times since April, often returning the same day, but with different drivers.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle entered Thailand through the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla on July 11. It then proceeded to Laos via the Huai Kon checkpoint in Nan province, accompanied by another Malaysian man and a Thai woman in a separate car. While Surrenthiran was arrested, the whereabouts of his companions remain unknown.

Related Articles

Nan’s governor, Chainarong Wongyai, noted this is the first time a foreign national has been caught smuggling drugs across the border. He highlighted that drug trafficking routes have shifted from Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, which have tighter security and modern technology, to Nan and Loei provinces, where resources are limited.

This incident serves as a warning of Nan being used as a transit point for drugs destined for a third country. The province plans to enhance its strategy to prevent future smuggling attempts, reported KhaoSod.

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

4 minutes ago
Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish Thailand News

Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

12 minutes ago
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

20 minutes ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

30 minutes ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

37 minutes ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

1 hour ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

1 hour ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

2 hours ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

2 hours ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

3 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

3 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

3 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

3 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram Crime News

Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

3 hours ago
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting Thailand News

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

4 hours ago
Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation Thailand News

Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation

4 hours ago
Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala&#8217;s Bannang Sata district South Thailand News

Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

4 hours ago
Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket Phuket News

Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket

4 hours ago
Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts Bangkok News

Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

4 hours ago
Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes Pattaya News

Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely

5 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot

5 hours ago
Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner Pattaya News

Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner

5 hours ago
Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video) Thailand News

Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video)

20 hours ago
Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks Bangkok News

Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
343 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x