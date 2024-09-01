Flash floods collapse 300-metre road section in Sukhothai

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Flash floods and the Yom River have severely damaged a road in Wang Yai, Sukhothai, causing a 300-metre section to collapse and submerging thousands of acres of farmland. Officials are actively working to provide assistance.

The flooding situation in Sukhothai has seen some areas beginning to improve, with water levels in the Yom River receding slightly. However, residents of Moo 6, Wang Yai subdistrict, Si Samrong district remain on high alert. Floodwaters from the Yom River, combined with flash floods, have breached an embankment under the Siripanyarath Bridge, inundating several villages.

The massive volume of water from the breach, mixed with flash floods, has eroded Highway 1195, the Wang Thong-Wang Yai route, as previously reported. The floodwaters have carved out deep hollows and caused a 300-metre-long section of the road to collapse.

Some stretches of the road have been washed away by nearly 30 metres, prompting officials to close the route. Heavy machinery has been deployed to the area to devise solutions for restoring access as quickly as possible.

Various sectors have been providing continuous assistance to the flood victims. Charity efforts from Chon Buri, led by companies such as Smart Concrete Public Company Limited, Comprint Chon Buri Company Limited, Asia Recycle and Service Company Limited, Eco Management Industrial Company Limited, Phawat Logistics Company Limited, and SPK Crane Company Limited, have come together to donate essential items.

Ong-art Peng-iam and Narathip Phumithaworn, vice presidents of the Sukhothai Chamber of Commerce, received the donations and distributed them to affected residents in Khlong Yang, Yan Yao, and Khlong Krachong subdistricts of Sawankhalok district, reported KhaoSod.

The current flood situation in Sukhothai has impacted seven districts, 49 subdistricts, and 263 villages, affecting 7,873 households. Agricultural land damage is estimated at 43,747 rai.

