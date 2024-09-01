Man attacks ex-girlfriend in Suan Luang before having seizure

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent altercation occurred when a man attacked his ex-girlfriend outside a mansion in Suan Luang, before succumbing to seizures. Both were rushed to the hospital by police, who are now preparing to press charges.

Police Colonel Surapong Putkao of the Pravet Police Station reported that yesterday, August 31, around 5pm, officers received a report of an assault involving a transgender woman at a mansion in Suan Luang, Bangkok.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, police found 30 year old Kritaksorn, injured with stab wounds to the shoulder, arm, and waist. Nearby, they also discovered 35 year old Chitakorn, unconscious from a seizure, with a short knife found at the scene. Witnesses confirmed the events, describing a heated argument that escalated violently.

A witness revealed the argument began over the phone and quickly turned into a physical confrontation when Chitakorn showed up with a knife.

The dispute, which involved accusations of infidelity, led to Chitakorn attacking Kritaksorn.

Police responded promptly, transporting Kritaksorn to Phetchavej Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Meanwhile, Chitakorn was taken to Sirindhorn Hospital due to his seizure.

Initial investigations indicate that Chitakorn, the ex-boyfriend of Kritaksorn, had a history of disputes with him. The argument that led to the attack was fuelled by jealousy, culminating in Chitakorn attacking Kritaksorn with a knife, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Police are now in the process of filing assault charges against Chitakorn and will follow through with legal proceedings.

In related news, two unhinged jealous ex-boyfriends managed to evade arrest following a vicious knife attack on their ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at her home in the southern province of Phetchaburi.

A medical team at Cha-am Hospital reported the stabbing to Cha-am Police Station after three victims were admitted to surgery on July 21. The Thai man, Dream, was cut on his left ear, his 25 year old girlfriend Wassana was stabbed in the chest and Wassana’s older sister, Salaiporn, suffered a cut to her left arm.