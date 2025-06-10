Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

An 18 year old man allegedly impersonated a police spy to lure a 14 year old girl out of her home in Mueang Sattahip district, Chon Buri.

The girl was handcuffed and dragged into a nearby banana grove. Her 36 year old mother, A, has filed charges against the unidentified man, vowing to pursue the case to its conclusion.

On the night of June 8, at approximately 11.30pm, the girl received messages from the man claiming to be a police spy. He threatened her with arrest if she did not meet him outside.

Believing his threats, she was lured to the grove, roughly 50 metres from her home in Chuen Suk 5 village. There, the man handcuffed her right hand and forced her left arm behind her back, claiming he would take her for questioning and warning her not to tell anyone.

However, the girl fought back, kicking the man in the groin and stomach, causing him to fall. She escaped and ran back home, calling for help as she did so.

Upon returning home, her mother discovered bruises on her wrists and body, with the handcuffed wrist particularly affected. The girl remained in a state of fear and distress, crying continuously.

The mother, who suffers from depression and takes sleeping pills, was unaware her daughter had left the house. She affirmed her daughter has no involvement with drugs or e-cigarettes, contrary to the man’s claims.

Further details emerged that the man had previously contacted the girl during the Songkran festival, attempting to initiate a relationship through chat messages. After a period of silence, he reappeared, using the same tactic to lure her out.

The mother reported that her daughter sustained injuries on her buttocks, shoulders, and wrists, with clear handcuff marks. The girl remains traumatised, particularly when seeing someone resembling the perpetrator.

The mother has reported the incident to the police and insists on pursuing legal action. She noted the handcuffs used were not standard police issue.

The Sattahip police are currently investigating the case and are working to apprehend the suspect to face legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.