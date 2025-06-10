Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

Flights include Bangkok to Japan, China, Taipei, Chiang Mai to Osaka

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
June 10, 2025
Photo courtesy of Domestic Flights Thailand

Vietjet Thailand is offering significant savings on airfares through a Friend Power Pack package, providing discounts of up to 50% on over 50,000 tickets.

This promotion covers both domestic and international routes throughout 2025, allowing passengers to plan their trips affordably and conveniently.

Bookings are open from today, June 10, to July 10, with travel available from June 15 to December 20. The packages, available in limited numbers, can be booked via the Vietjet website or the Vietjet Thailand app.

For domestic routes, the package includes all Vietjet Thailand flights, including interregional services. Four options are available: a pack of four tickets for 6,200 baht, eight tickets for 11,600 baht, 12 tickets for 15,600 baht, and 24 tickets for 24,000 baht. The average cost per round-trip starts at 1,000 baht, excluding taxes, fees, and additional services.

International routes to Japan, China, and Taipei include flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Fukuoka, Osaka, Okinawa, and Hokkaido (with layovers in Taipei), as well as direct flights to Shanghai, Beijing (Daxing), Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Chiang Mai to Osaka.

Photo courtesy of ThaiPR.net

A total of 10,000 seats are available, with packages of four tickets at 22,000 baht and eight tickets at 36,000 baht, with round-trip flights starting at 4,500 baht, excluding taxes, fees, and additional services.

The Vietnam and Cambodia route package offers 5,000 seats, covering flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Phnom Penh. Customers can choose from a package of four tickets for 7,560 baht or eight tickets for 13,600 baht, with the average round-trip price starting at 1,700 baht, excluding taxes, fees, and additional services, reported KhaoSod.

Passengers interested in the Friend Power Pack must be members of Fun Rewards, a membership that can be easily registered on the Vietjet website or app. Each package can be shared by up to four people, with names provided at purchase, although the names do not have to match across all four users.

Package holders can redeem tickets for one-way or round-trip travel for free, excluding taxes, fees, and additional services, with bookings required at least three hours before departure via the airline’s website or app. This offer is not available to passengers under the age of 18.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
June 10, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

