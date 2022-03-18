Connect with us

Crime

Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Khunying Pornthip Rojanasunan speaks at a press conference to discuss the preliminary findings of the second autopsy of the Thai actress Tangmo on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A second autopsy of the body of Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharavirapong was conducted yesterday afternoon by the Central Institute of Forensic Science at Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok.

The actress’ mother, Panida Sirayootyotin, requested the re-examination to confirm her daughter’s cause of death and to dispel any skepticism surrounding the high-profile investigation.

Tangmo drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi north of Bangkok late Thursday night three weeks ago, after allegedly falling from a speedboat. Five other people were onboard.

At a press conference yesterday evening, the review panel of forensics experts announced their preliminary confirmations of the additional autopsy. Here are the key takeaways…

teeth: NOT broken
skull: NOT broken
leg wound: still cannot determine whether it was caused by a propeller
eyes: the same, no bleeding
neck: normal, no marks from choking or asphyxiation
bladder: no urine, already rotten
brain: awaiting further examination from lab results

Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: A screenshot from a graphic on Thai TV showing the 11 points requested for re-examination of the body of Thai actress Tangmo.

Ahead of yesterday’s re-examination, forensics expert Khunying Pornthip Rojanasunan fielded questions from Thai media.

The Human Rights Commissioner and Senator said she didn’t recommend a second autopsy, but that it could be helpful to clear the mother’s concerns and help answer the suspicions of Thai netizens…

“People should believe in the first autopsy. For the second autopsy, we’ll have to wait for two weeks in order to confirm all the details.”

Speaking again at a press conference yesterday evening, Dr. Pornthip revealed she had served as a counselor and witness during the new postmortem, which began at 2pm and lasted about three hours.

Notably, she said the leg wound happened before Tangmo died, though the cause remains unknown. She said the experts will compare the wound to other wounds from past autopsies to determine what caused it, and whether or not it was the boat’s propeller.

Regardless, Dr. Pornthip said that the finding of the autopsy would not be revealed to the media because it could affect the investigation process.

“The police officers, doctors, and inspector team will work together to find the answer for each question.”

How did we get here?

Thai actress Tangmo drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi north of Bangkok on the night of February 24, after allegedly falling from a speedboat on which she had been partying with five other people.

Search and rescue team recovered her body from thr river nearly two days later. The resulting investigation, which today enters its fourth week, has been mired with false witness testimonies and a perceived lack of transparency from the police.

It has received 24/7 coverage in Thai media while netizens concoct countless conspiracy theories online.

Notably, gruesome images of her corpse while in the rescue vehicle were leaked online, drawing much condemnation – and fueling conspiracy theories that centered on apparent ‘wounds’ not mentioned in the initial autopsy report.

Her mother, Panida Sirayootyotin, eventually requested a re-examination of her body last Saturday, to confirm her daughter’s cause of death and to dispel any skepticism surrounding the high-profile investigation.

On Monday, doctors from Police General Hospital gave a detailed explanation of the circumstances of Tangmo’s death to her mother Panida Sirayootyotin and her lawyer. No evidence of murder was given.

Police say the existing evidence and witness claims show her death was likely an accident.

It’s also the same explanation presented in the report to investigators from the Muang police station in Nonthaburi on Monday.

Afterward, the actress’ mother said the police explanation had dismissed her doubts about the cause of her daughter’s death. However, she still wanted to go ahead with the second autopsy to verify their claims.

The body of the actress was then moved from the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Police General Hospital to Thammasat University Hospital Rangsit campus on Tuesday, where forensics doctors awaited the go-ahead to conduct the second to alleviate public doubts.

On Wednesday, the institute’s 15-member board voted in unanimously in favour to conduct another postmortem, according to secretary to the justice minister Thanakrit Jitta-areerat.

The second autopsy was performed yesterday afternoon at the university hospital. Afterward, the review panel of forensics experts gave their preliminary findings at a press conference.

After three weeks of investigation, and significant pubic scrutiny, police have yet to draw definitive conclusions and close the case. They now await the full report from the second autopsy to either confirm or contradict what they already know. That could take another two weeks.

Meanwhile, the watching public can only hope for the truth to come out and justice to be served.

Three days of Christian memorial services for Tangmo were held last weekend at Liberty Church Bangkok. You can rewatch the recorded livestreams here.

SOURCE: KHAOSOD | Bangkok Post

 

 

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Water fights are banned for Songkran this year
      Crime2 hours ago

      Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Plans to scrap pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement still need confirmation
      Sponsored11 hours ago

      VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
      image
      Songkran2 hours ago

      Another dry Songkran. No water fights for the Thai New Year
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

      Thailand prepares to transition to an endemic phase by July 1
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Zoning revised: Chiang Mai open to tourism, restrictions ease in several provinces
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, Covid-19 is still a pandemic – PM Prayut
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand to donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Myanmar
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thai-Myanmar bridge bombed, impacting trade between the countries
      Thailand3 hours ago

      PM Prayut and Ministry of Energy’s guide to saving fuel and energy this summer
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Singapore and Thailand to discuss cruise trips to Phuket
      World3 hours ago

      Australia plans to sue Facebook owner over scam ads for cryptocurrency
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Bodies of 3 teenagers found in Kanchanaburi’s Kwai Noi river
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand’s Miss Tiffany transgender pageant finalist denied entry into Dubai due to gender
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Swedish woman who hid child in Thailand sentenced to prison
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending