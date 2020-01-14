Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase | The Thaiger

Crime
Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase
Just days after the body of a foreign woman washed up in a travel bag on Sri Racha Beach near Pattaya, police say they’ve arrested a Taiwanese man for the murder of the woman, his Chinese wife. The gruesome discovery was made by an officer from the nearby naval base.
Police yesterday arrested 38 year old Lu Ji Yang of Taiwan, the husband of the victim, 33 year old Ms. Lia Li Li, a Chinese national. They say he admitted to murdering his wife and stuffing her body into the suitcase that was found the beach in Sri Racha last week.
Lu allegedly told police that he and his wife had a clothing business together and had recently argued over financial problelms. The couple, who were on vacation, also argued about the nationality of their their three month old child and which passport the child should receive.
Lu told police says he strangled his wife after an especially furious argument on Wednesday. He then tied her up and put her remains in a suitcase which he dumped in the ocean on Bang Phra Beach. The man performed a reenactment of the crime for police on late Sunday evening.
Last week police released a photo of a tattoo on the woman’s ankle, leading to several tips which helped identify her and subsequently the the suspect. Additionally, they were able to track the tape and rope used in the crime to a local hardware shop and see the suspect on CCTV footage.
Lu remains in the custody of the Sri Racha police and faces first degree murder charges. Both the Chinese and Taiwanese embassies have been notified.
Gold shop gunman could have fled to Chon Buri
The armed gunman who shot and killed three people, injuring another four during an apparent gold shop robbery in Lop Buri last week, could have fled to Chon Buri. Police are raising the possibility after the Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong met with the heads of Provincial Police Regions 1 (Bangkok) and 2 (Chon Buri) in Bangkok yesterday.
Some media and social media posts have speculated that the gunman could be a trained military officer due to his wardrobe, efficiency, demeanour and aim during the incident. He acted alone during the robbery.
The Lop Buri police chief, Pol Maj Gen Natthaphon Supharason, directly in control of the investigation into the identity and location of the gunman, says his team is “working around the clock”. He admitted that, at this stage, they were unable to ascertain whether the perpetrator was still in Lop Buri province or had fled the area.
“We’ve made some progress, but it will take time to obtain further clues.”
He is also asking the public who may have been driving around the Lop Buri area on the day of the incident to check their dashcam cameras which could have caught sight of the suspect. The man fled on a white and red Yamaha Fino motorcycle, hardly a high speed getaway vehicle.
Police have confirmed that the gunman fired a total of 13 shots, killed three people and injured four others. A two year old, walking with his mother past the shop at the time of the incident, was shot in the head and died later in hospital. The gold the killer was able to escape with has a value of between 500,000 – 600,000 baht.
Killer in Lop Buri gold shop attack may be ex-military
Police now believe the attack at a Lop Buri gold shop in central Thailand last Thursday that killed three, including a two year old boy, may have been carried out by a former military officer. Four others were wounded in what appeared to be a botched robbery. A high ranking police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda flew to Lop Buri Sunday evening for an urgent meeting with investigators.
A second source said police are looking for a 35-40 year old man, 165-168 centimetres tall, who is well trained in using firearms. The suspect escaped with gold worth about 635,000 baht.
In an interview, deputy national police chief Suchart Teerasawat said police are reviewing private firearm registrations in Lop Buri. There are about 300 registered firearms in the province.
Suchart says more police are being deployed to speed up the investigation, and that there has been progress but certain details cannot be made public.
The deputy police chief said that the probe is also looking at the possibility that the suspect had a background in sport shooting.
Lop Buri provincial police commander Nattapol Sukrasorn said yesterday the focus of the investigation remains on the robbery, but police have not ruled out other motives.
An unnamed source in the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) says its officers are working with local police, examining surveillance footage to determine the killer’s escape route.
The CSD has asked local specialists for information about the suspect’s gun and silencer, according to the source. The silencer appeared to be “Thai made” and this type of equipment is owned by “a very limited number of gun enthusiasts.”
The Aurora gold shop reopened today for the first time since the robbery as security was being stepped up in Robinson shopping mall where the attack took place. The suspect had made off with 28.5 baht weight of gold, worth about 635,000 baht.
Financial assistance has also poured in for the families of the shooting victims.
Police doubt gold robbery was the motive for deadly Lopburi attack
Police and authorities now suspect that the motive for Thursday’s brutal and deadly attack, which killed three, including a toddler, may not have been robbery. The lone gunman stormed into a gold shop at a Robinson’s Shopping Centre in Lopburi, Central Thailand, and systematically shot and killed customers and shop staff.
The Crime Suppression Division is running background checks on all victims of the shooting at the Aurora gold shop in Lop Buri’s Robinson Shopping Mall as the armed thief took such a small amount of gold. Three people including a two year old were killed and four others wounded, in what appeared to be a robbery where the their got away with such a small amount.
The gunman, wearing a ski mask, black shirt and camouflage trousers, fired on staff and customers as he approached the counter. He was armed with a pistol and silencer, and grabbed three trays of gold, worth only about half a million baht.
A shop assistant was killed and the two year old boy, who was shot in the head as he walked past with his mother, died later in hospital.
The “robber” also shot and killed a security guard on his way out before jumping on a motorbike without a licence plate, and fled the scene. CCTV cameras captured his arrival, crime and departure but police say they have no leads in the investigation up to date.
Two of the wounded were a prominent local husband and wife business couple, who were shopping for jewellery with their daughter when the armed gunman opened strolled into the shop. They underwent surgery and are currently in a stable situation. The daughter was unharmed.
Police speculate the suspect is probably still in Lop Buri and expect to arrest him within three days, without providing any further exclamation of their progress. Security camera footage shows that he arrived at the store alone.
A police spokesman says the man used a CZ P-01 tactical 9mm pistol with a long silencer, an expensive weapon which was “unlikely to be unregistered.” There is currently a 600,000 baht reward being offered for information leading to the gunman’s arrest.
